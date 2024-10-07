Portable Planetarium in Bandon Put on by NASA Ambassadors of South Oregon Coast

(Bandon, Oregon) – That old line about “It doesn't take a rocket scientist...” sometimes just isn't quite true. Sometimes it does take that – or at least the closest thing to a rocket scientist you can find on the south Oregon coast.

There's an event in Bandon on July 21 that requires the presence of folks from NASA to pull it off, and luckily the south coast has two ambassadors from the space agency in residence. That day sees a Portable Planetarium Presentation given by Southwestern Oregon Community College's Dr. Aaron Coyner and Krystal Hopper Meyers, who are both NASA Solar System Ambassadors. You'll step inside the space dwelling-looking structure and take a 10-minute trip into the outer limits.

The free event happens from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bandon Fisheries Warehouse (250 1st Street SW, Bandon), with shows rotating throughout the day.

Before and after, you'll get to ask questions of the two scientists – part of a unique program that bridges space exploration with the south coast.

On that day, the warehouse in Bandon will abruptly have a new structure inside, one that looks like something straight of space survival games like Osiris New Dawn. This is more than appropriate as inside the tent-like feature you'll be seeing stars, constellations, our galaxy and Mars.

“We will be showing NASA's Mission to Mars and Journey to the Center of the Milky Way,” Coyner told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “These will be 10-minute full 360 planetarium dome videos. We will be answering questions for the audience.”

Hopper said some 20 – 40 may be able to fit inside the planetarium at any one time.

Coyner and Meyers are both part of NASA JPL's local NASA Solar System Ambassadors program, which is more about education, community outreach and drumming up interest in the sciences than massive tourism events. Yet how cool is it to have NASA-associated folks on this coastline?

Coyner is a solar physicist and worked for NASA Goddard for three years before starting his teaching career.

“We both work at Southwestern Oregon Community College at Umpqua Hall, Coos Campus,” Hopper said. “I manage the planetarium, lead our student research team and help mentor them, set up our lecture series, work with our K-12 partners, do community outreach, and assist our STEAM faculty with various tasks. Dr. Coyner heads our Physics & Engineering department. He teaches all the physics, engineering, astronomy, etc. classes.”



Bandon and space: courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts



The portable planetarium was made possible by the City of North Bend, Three Rivers Foundation, SWOCC Foundation, and a local private donor. Coastal entities like Oregon Sea Grant help out with internships in this field in the region as well, reaching well beyond the ocean environment that group is know for.

For most scientists, you'll often find a pet cause or portion of their discipline they feel strongly about or get particularly excited about when it comes to talking to the public.

For Hopper, it's the possible civilization-crippling damage that can be done by solar flares. Recently, when that major solar flare set rammed the Earth and created the outstanding aurora borealis show, the possible hazards were finally talked about again. One of the largest flare events the world has ever seen wrecked major segments of communication lines in 1859, and scientists fear we're nowhere near prepared for that kind of hit now, even though this recent event created wondrous sights along the Oregon coast (with some of the best in Bandon).



Courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts

“I feel that given how dependent the world has become on technology, it is important for people to understand solar flares and space weather,” Hopper said.

You might want to keep an eye on the South Coast Solar System Ambassadors' FB page, as the moveable feast of stars gets around sometimes.

courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

