Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Lincoln City Hotel Sees Lively Upgrade to Its Already Dynamic Oregon Coast Vibes

Published 7/18/24 at 6:35 a.m.
By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Once upon a time, a famed Viking overlooked part of the little town of Lincoln City. A rather “woodsy” individual, he was a friendly and iconic sight to visitors to the central Oregon coast burgh, more old bud than invader of historic lore.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

For at least a couple generations, he stood guard over what was well known as the Nordic Oceanfront Inn, the mascot for a family favorite that was passed on as a tradition.

Now, the old dude has gone surfin': well, he's donned a surfer look these days, that is. Back in 2022, the hotel became Surfland Hotel, a sleek yet adventurous 53-room lodging that has borrowed its name directly from an interesting angle of Lincoln City's past.

Also see A Bit of Oregon Coastal Swank At Not Quite the Coin - Lincoln City's Inn at Wecoma is a bit of a surprise


Central Oregon coast powerhouse company VIP Hospitality Group, LLC (VIP) scooped it up a few years ago – just in time for the chaos of COVID – and transformed it into Surfland Hotel, one of the more striking approaches to this biz around. Not only was it remodeled but it took on a glossy, classy appearance and design, especially its interiors.

There's a lot of vibrant designs and striking colors, and then there's that intriguing, even gorgeous courtyard just outside, one that feels like some hip, cool urban hangout no one else knows about yet. Except this is one is right out in the ocean air.


The old Viking is now a surfer dude

If that's not directly at the ocean enough for you: there's the vast and beautiful sundeck out there. And if that's not rough and sea-bound enough, there's the walkway down to the beach itself.

There's outdoor barbecues, an indoor pool and a sauna, and fire pits.

One of Surfland's really unique features is a beverage bar, where you can grab a cold one or one of this region's outstand wines and head for the viewing spots of the property.

Then again, every room is right on the ocean. Balconies and patios remain at the forefront of these views, which all come in handy when those famous raucous Oregon coast storms hit.


Interior colors reflect a surf-inspired theme: cool colors with nods to the sunset. Even some of interior window designs hint at that.

There's also a pet lawn – and yes, the place is pet friendly.

Why the name Surfland?


Lincoln City was nearly called that back in its 1964 beginnings. The little town was comprised of several smaller ones that voted to incorporate, and even deciding a name was put to the people. Surfland very, very nearly won out. See Naming Lincoln City was a Wobbly, Wacky Process: Oregon Coast History

The Surfland Hotel is located at 2133 NW Inlet Ave, Lincoln City, Oregon. For more information, call 541-994-8145 or visit www.surflandhotel.com

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com


More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Black Pioneers and Lewis 'n Clark's Dog Honored at Coastal Fort
An exhibit on black pioneers; July 10 event for Discovery's Newfie. Astoria events

Ice Cream Trains and Moonlight Excursions for Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Rides
Ride into the sunset and the night through Garibaldi, Tillamook Bay, Rockaway Beach Wheeler. Tillamook events, Garibaldi events, Manzanita events

All Siuslaw National Forest Areas Under Fire Restrictions; South Oregon Coast...
Extremely dry conditions cause bans from Tillamook down to Brookings. Weather

'Dangerously Hot Conditions' for Much of Oregon, Portland, Coast Range, Eugen...
Beaches won't be much relief for 103 as they're packed for holiday weekend. Weather

Did You Know There's a Scenic Highway Beneath a Part of Oregon Coast's 101? V...
Near Depoe Bay, as the road rises you may spot a nondescript route

Coming to Coos Bay: Celebrating Merci Train and Its History, Massive Oregon C...
Merci Train talk on July 18, weeks of classical music July 13 - 27. S. Coast events

When Rockaway Beach Falls Off the Edge of the Oregon Coast's Seasons
Get ready for some insider tips on weather, changing sands

Summer's Gnarly Danger Along Oregon / Washington Coast They Don't Talk About
This can create giant holes in the surf you can't see. Marine sciences, beach safety, Coos Bay, Port Orford, Seaside, Cannon Beach


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted