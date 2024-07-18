Lincoln City Hotel Sees Lively Upgrade to Its Already Dynamic Oregon Coast Vibes

Published 7/18/24 at 6:35 a.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Once upon a time, a famed Viking overlooked part of the little town of Lincoln City. A rather “woodsy” individual, he was a friendly and iconic sight to visitors to the central Oregon coast burgh, more old bud than invader of historic lore.

For at least a couple generations, he stood guard over what was well known as the Nordic Oceanfront Inn, the mascot for a family favorite that was passed on as a tradition.

Now, the old dude has gone surfin': well, he's donned a surfer look these days, that is. Back in 2022, the hotel became Surfland Hotel, a sleek yet adventurous 53-room lodging that has borrowed its name directly from an interesting angle of Lincoln City's past.

Also see A Bit of Oregon Coastal Swank At Not Quite the Coin - Lincoln City's Inn at Wecoma is a bit of a surprise





Central Oregon coast powerhouse company VIP Hospitality Group, LLC (VIP) scooped it up a few years ago – just in time for the chaos of COVID – and transformed it into Surfland Hotel, one of the more striking approaches to this biz around. Not only was it remodeled but it took on a glossy, classy appearance and design, especially its interiors.

There's a lot of vibrant designs and striking colors, and then there's that intriguing, even gorgeous courtyard just outside, one that feels like some hip, cool urban hangout no one else knows about yet. Except this is one is right out in the ocean air.



The old Viking is now a surfer dude

If that's not directly at the ocean enough for you: there's the vast and beautiful sundeck out there. And if that's not rough and sea-bound enough, there's the walkway down to the beach itself.

There's outdoor barbecues, an indoor pool and a sauna, and fire pits.

One of Surfland's really unique features is a beverage bar, where you can grab a cold one or one of this region's outstand wines and head for the viewing spots of the property.

Then again, every room is right on the ocean. Balconies and patios remain at the forefront of these views, which all come in handy when those famous raucous Oregon coast storms hit.





Interior colors reflect a surf-inspired theme: cool colors with nods to the sunset. Even some of interior window designs hint at that.

There's also a pet lawn – and yes, the place is pet friendly.

Why the name Surfland?





Lincoln City was nearly called that back in its 1964 beginnings. The little town was comprised of several smaller ones that voted to incorporate, and even deciding a name was put to the people. Surfland very, very nearly won out. See Naming Lincoln City was a Wobbly, Wacky Process: Oregon Coast History

The Surfland Hotel is located at 2133 NW Inlet Ave, Lincoln City, Oregon. For more information, call 541-994-8145 or visit www.surflandhotel.com

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted