A Bit of Oregon Coastal Swank At Not Quite the Coin

Published 5/30/24 at 4:05 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – At the western edges of the continent, where that limitless horizon of ocean meets the sands, there's almost always a marvelous sense of peace. Even when the parts of this place known as Lincoln City get full of rage and tempestuous chaos, as it does when storms kick in, there's still an incredible calm that can wash over you.

Really, anywhere on the Oregon coast this is true. Yet Lincoln City has a special kind of energy awaiting if you wander just a little ways inland on top of that serenity. Highway 101 here is crammed full of attractions and good eats that add a whole other layer to your beach experience.

Right along 101 sits one particularly lovely yet inexpensive place to lay your head, an immediate jumping-off point to all that frivolity. Inn at Wecoma is a bit of a surprise in that realm of price levels for lodgings here: it doesn't look like it yet it's a tad easier on the wallet.

With the first step you wander through the stately entrance adorned with a grand awning, quickly finding an even more impressive lobby. Gleaming wood and calming earth tones create an ambiance that seamlessly blends modern elegance with the nostalgia of yesteryears.

This charming Lincoln City hotel boasts all the visual hallmarks of a renowned, maybe even upscale coastal inn, yet its exterior still whispers of a bygone era. In some ways, there's hints of the original architecture here from the '70s.

However,once you step inside, that rush of nostalgia seems to blur. The general interior reveals no trace of its age, leaving you with an inviting atmosphere more than anything.







Really, it just comes down to this being a distinctive boutique hotel.

Bringing along the puppers? Yup, they're pet friendly as well.

While not directly on the beach (that's a couple minutes away), select rooms do offer partial ocean vistas, while others feature balconies or captivating mountain views. Those eastern-facing windows sometimes let you gaze out at snow in those Oregon Coast Range hills.

It all feels a little upper crust to the eyes and mind but it's not going dent your bank account in such a way. In winter prices can be a tad under $100 per night, and that doesn't factor in their three-night specials that typify the slow season. Come spring and summer, you'll find prices up around $140 per night or a bit more on the larger rooms.





There's a definite eco-friendly vibe throughout their operation. Many of the elements of the rooms are created from recycled materials, and their bath amenities are eco-friendly.

Amenities are many here: hairdryer, microwave, mini-fridge, board games, expanded cable channels, hot continental breakfast, DVD player, hi-tech alarm clocks, and more.





A host of eye-catching details abound, from the warm palettes of the rooms to the soft lighting, all of it echoing something earthy. Or the whimsical to adorable artwork peppered throughout the Inn at Wecoma, in the form of historical or beach photographs that are easy to get lost in, or even a little chic in their aesthetic slant.

Need a swim in warmer waters? Yes, it's true the Oregon coast can't really provide that. However, these folks have a heated pool, affording year-round watery fun, especially pleasant if you want to avoid the chills of the nearby Pacific Ocean and its sands. This comes with an ADA lift as well. You also get access to a fitness facility along with a hot tub and sauna. Then there's that inimitable outdoor rec area (yes, it's seasonal), with a gas grill, shuffleboard and a large sundeck with seating possibilities.

Inn at Wecoma is at 2945 NW Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2984. www.innatwecoma.com

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted