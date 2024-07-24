Oregon State Parks' Campfire Ban in Effect, Some Coastal Areas Affected

Published 7/24/24 at 1:15 a.m. - Updated 7/24/24 at 3:15 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Oregon Coast) - Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has issued a temporary ban on campfires at most Oregon State Parks, while those on the south coast have some resctrictions, including no beach fires. The decision comes in response to the dry conditions prevailing across the state and the strain on firefighting resources caused by ongoing wildfires. Some state parks have even closed because of fire dangers.

OPRD said the restrictions mean campfires and open flames are strictly prohibited at all parks east of the Cascades due to the combination of low humidity and the extremely high risk of wildfires. Additionally, parks in other high-risk regions across the state are subject to restrictions. While most bans primarily affect parks east of the Cascade Range and in the valley, some coastal parks may also have specific limitations.

They are increasingly challenging conditions.

Fire bans also affect beach bonfires in those restricted areas, but currently that is only on the south Oregon coast and not applied to any part of the northern half of the coastline. That could change considering the region has had hardly any rainfall in a good month.

Campfire restrictions generally ban all “open flame,” but often make exceptions for propane cooking as the flame is contained. You'll want to check individual park webpages for details on any restrictions before visiting. Restrictions are listed in alphabetical order in a feature story at stateparks.oregon.gov/ or on the individual park pages.

JR Collier, OPRD’s deputy of statewide operations, said the agency is well aware that campfires are an integral part of the camping experience.

“We don’t make the decision lightly to restrict the use of fire, but unfortunately conditions require that response,” Collier said. “The decision is made in consultation with our local fire agencies. Thank you for helping us do our part to reduce the risk of any new wildfires.”



Fire at Crissey Field beach in recent years

Due to wildfires, several parks have been temporarily closed. These include Battle Mountain Forest State Scenic Corridor, Farewell Bend State Recreation Area, and the East and West Hatfield Trailheads on the Columbia River Highway State Trail. Additionally, the Ukiah-Dale Forest State Scenic Corridor is affected. For the most up-to-date information, visit the park webpages at stateparks.oregon.gov and search for the specific park you’re interested in.

Some Oregon state parks have reduced air quality due to wildfire smoke. Check DEQ’s website for air quality information at www.oregonsmoke.org/.

For Oregon coast state parks, currently only south coast parks are affected and usually have the exception of allowing fires in designated fire rings. Fires are only allowed in the campgrounds and not on those particular beaches. However, this may differ from park to park on the south coast.

“A fire ban means no wood fires, charcoal, charcoal briquettes, pellet-fueled grills, candles, tiki torches and other devices that emit flames or embers and cannot be turned off with a valve,” OPRD said. “Portable cooking stoves, propane fire rings, barbecues, and lanterns using liquefied or bottle fuels are allowed. Devices using liquefied or bottle fuels are banned in the backcountry unless used for cooking."

UPDATE: TO FURTHER CLARIFY, OPRD SENT THIS TO OREGON COAST BEACH CONNECTION:

No fires are permitted on the beaches or in day-use areas from the Douglas/Lane County border south to the Oregon border with California.



Fires are currently permitted in established fire rings in campgrounds within that area (William Tugman, Umpqua Lighthouse, Sunset Bay, Cape Blanco, Humbug Mountain, Bullard Beach, Harris Beach).



No coastal parks or beaches from the Lane County border with Douglas County north to the Washington border with Oregon are impacted at this time.



No fires are permitted on the south coast beaches (and beach fires when permitted are limited to no more than 3 feet x 3 feet x 3 feet in rule).

Around Brookings these parks include Crissey Field, the entire Samuel H. Boardman Scenic Corridor and Harris Beach State Park, among others. In the Gold Beach / Port Orford to Bandon area, parks with restrictions include Face Rock, Cape Blanco, Port Orford Heads, Sisters Rock State Recreation Area, Seven Devils, among most others. Around Coos Bay, Cape Arago and Shore Acres also have restrictions.

Last week, Siuslaw National Forest along the Oregon coast put further bans into place for its lands, which include the entire Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area between Florence and Coos Bay as well as some areas around Tillamook and Lincoln City. All Siuslaw National Forest Areas Under Fire Restrictions; South Oregon Coast Parks

Crissey Field / OPRD







Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

