All Siuslaw National Forest Areas Under Fire Restrictions; South Oregon Coast Parks

(Corvallis, Oregon) – [UPDATES: BEACH FIRE BANS IN EFFECT AT MANY SOUTH COAST PARKS] -- All of Oregon's Siuslaw National Forest (SNF) areas are under fairly heavy fire restrictions due to extremely dry conditions. The forestland encompasses large areas of the south and central Oregon coast, from Corvallis to Waldport and down through Florence, Reedsport and Coos Bay; as well as around Lincoln City through Tillamook. (Photo of 2021 fire in Oceanside area - courtesy Oceanside Fire and Rescue)

Many state parks on the south coast are also under some kinds of flame and campfire restrictions similar to SNF. Beach fires are banned on at least some parks on the southern coast

Fire restrictions include the Oregon National Dunes Recreation Area and Marys Peak. While they are temporary, having started this week, they are listed as going through December but may be rescinded at any time.

A variety of major forest fires have erupted around Oregon and the Coast Range is beginning to see more fire incidents.

Any kind of fire, campfire, stove fire or charcoal fire is prohibited in the SNF region, unless you are using established campfire rings and US Forest Service designated recreation sites.



Siuslaw National Forest photo

“Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns, and heaters that can be switched on and off are allowed,” the agency said.

Also prohibited on all SNF lands:

Smoking: Smoking is not allowed, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or while stationary in an area that is at least three feet in diameter and cleared of all flammable material.

Operating Internal Combustion Engines: The use of internal combustion engines, including but not limited to generators and chainsaws, is prohibited except in areas devoid of vegetation or within buildings.

Welding of any kind.

You also cannot using a motor vehicle off of National Forest System roads. SNF said " 'Vehicle' means any device in, upon, or by which any person or property is or may be transported, including any frame, chassis, or body of any motor vehicle, except devices used exclusively upon stationary rails or tracks.”

Just about all south Oregon coastal state parks have some kinds of fire bans as well, prohibiting campfires or fires in areas other than designated areas or fire rings. These include state parks at Bandon, Arizona Beach, Cape Arago, Cape Blanco (Port Orford), Samuel H. Boardman Scenic Corridor, Brookings and more. North and central coast parks are not listed at this time, although you should always check your destination if you're going camping.

Coastal beaches in SNF areas and at south coast state parks are also affected: beach fire bans are in effect in all those listed on the OPRD fire bulletin, but may differ from park to park

