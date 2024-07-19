Oregon Wildlife Experts Warn of Dogs Getting Salmon Poisoning on Coast, Around the State

Published 7/19/24 at 6:35 a.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Newport, Oregon) – A handful of dogs have become sick around the central Oregon coast in recent days and that has wildlife officials worried, warning the public to keep their dogs away from fish carcasses around the state. (ODFW photo)

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said several cases of salmon poisoning were reported around Newport, a severe illness that can sometimes be deadly to dogs.

“Salmon and trout carcasses may harbor bacteria in their blood that can be fatal to dogs,” ODFW said.

The illness comes from the bacteria Neorickettsia helminthoeca, which is transmitted from a parasitic flatworm that lurks in dead fish by the side of a body of water, mostly salmon. Fortunately, most dogs survive if they receive treatment, but without it they are certain to die.

Recently, a dog had to be rescued near Seaside. Dog Injured on N. Oregon Coast Hike, Needed Rescue Due to Wire Mesh in Trail

“Symptoms include severe vomiting and diarrhea,” ODFW said.

However, it begins with a kind of lethargy: your dog will suddenly not be as energetic as before, according to ODFW Veterinarian Julia Burco.

It does not take much contact for a pup to get salmon poisoning. ODFW said. They can get infected from even just licking a dead fish carcass, but certainly from a bite or actually eating some. Symptoms often don't become visible until 5 to 7 days after exposure.

The disease does not just happen on the Oregon coast, either: ODFW warns of the issue statewide. This is earlier than usual, however, as ODFW usually warns the period from September through December is where it normally is at a higher risk of occurring.

ODFW said you'll want to be very proactive in looking out for your pooch in this situation. It's far too easy for them to become infected.

“If you see your dog eating a dead salmon or trout, or even around one, take them to the veterinarian right away,” ODFW said. “Don't wait for your dog to get sick as prophylactic treatments can prevent a more serious illness. The sooner your dog gets treated, the less likely they will get sick and need expensive treatments.”

Burco said you should keep dogs on a leash and in plain sight while at bodies of water, preventing them from even coming across fish carcasses. If you are cleaning fish out there, she said to make sure you pick up and bag all garbage associated with that. Do not leave fish parts around the landscape, and be sure to clean coolers and gear.

“The highest risk of salmon poisoning is usually September when salmon gather in rivers to spawn and die. These cases early in the year are unusual,” ODFW said.

Through ODFW, Oregon resident Wesley Shum said his dog Ukee was severely sickened after a fishing trip for trout back in June.

“She went from being an energetic puppy to lethargic and would barely get up off the couch,” he said. “She lost her appetite and then she started throwing up every time she drank water.”

The bacteria are also called “flukes” - and that's what the vet reported to Shum when he took the dog in to be examined. Test results came through fecal matter.

Ukee ended up in the emergency vet for five days, but has luckily since recovered and is now back to her normal, energetic self.

ODFW said Wesley told them he is now super diligent about keeping things clean, but both he and the agency admitted only a trace amount of fish slime or blood on a boot can expose your dog to salmon poisoning. See the ODFW video

Dog rescue / US Coast Guard

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

