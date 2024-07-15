Dog Injured on N. Oregon Coast Hike, Needed Rescue Due to Wire Mesh in Trail

Published 7/15/24 at 6:35 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection





(Seaside, Oregon) – It turns out, sometimes hiking trails are a bad idea for dogs for safety reasons you had not thought about. (Photos Cannon Beach RFPD)

Just that situation arose this weekend on Saddle Mountain Trail in the Oregon Coast Range near Seaside, when someone hiking with a beautiful 160-pound great pyrenees discovered his paws were injured and bleeding.

Cannon Beach RFPD (CBRFPD) said the incident happened on Friday, July 12, when the dog's owner noticed the dog simply stopped and refused to walk further. The pup's paws were raw and bloody. Rescuers needed to help the little guy down.

Rescuers included the Cannon Beach crews as well as those from Hamlet Volunteer Fire Department, Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department, and Seaside Fire & Rescue.

CBRFPD said that although Saddle Mountain indicates dogs are allowed, that does not mean it's a good idea – even if they're on a leash, as all state park trails require.





“It is not very dog friendly,” the agency said. “Over the years, we have had several calls for dogs that needed assistance off the mountain due to dehydration or cut/raw paw pads.”

It turns out much of the trail is covered in metal mesh – wire fencing that has been welded together and laid down on the trail. It's there to provide traction and stability, especially for steep incline parts of the trail. It works for that wonderfully, but it will hurt dogs and it's not suitable for walking barefoot.

“Many of these sharp wires are sticking straight up as well, walking on wiring and rocks for an extended amount of time can be very rough on your fur baby,” the agency said. “Dog booties would be recommended on this trail.”





Humans walking barefoot can build up callouses over time that make walking on rough surfaces easier. It happens incrementally.

“You can do the same with your dog if you plan on frequent hikes or know they’ll be walking on rougher surfaces throughout their life,” CBRFPD said. “Start with shorter periods of time on these surfaces to let the pad build up toughness over time.”

Not all hiking in the state is suitable for dogs. In fact some areas prohibit them, even on a leash. That include Silver Falls near Silverton.

On the Oregon coast, if you're hiking on a high cliff area, leashes cannot be underestimated in importance.

Golden Retriever Traumatized by Fall Off Oregon Coast Cliff, Rescued by Coast Guard Helicopter - Video. At the beginning of the year, a golden retriever fell off a cliff near Cannon Beach. He fell 300 feet and was injured and traumatized. The video is dramatic and heart-wrenching.

Owners said Leo was last seen rushing past other family members on the trail and then disappeared. They soon spotted him below at this extremely dangerous spot. The tide was coming in, which also worried Leo's owners.

The Ecola State Park section of the north Oregon coast is notorious for hikers slipping off the cliffs. It's also prone to landslides.

According to Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), you absolutely have to have your dog on a leash in most areas of the state.

“Your pet needs to be physically restrained, meaning you must them on a leash no longer than six feet,” OPRD said.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted