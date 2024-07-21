Art, Oysters 'n Brews Back in Central Oregon Coast's Toledo

(Toledo, Oregon) – A small town favorite is back in action, as the little coastal burgh of Toledo announces its lineup and dates for Art, Oysters & Brews – a happening that's been a tradition for a few years now.

Once again taking place in the central Oregon coast town's Main Street, the weekend-long event goes from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, August 3rd and 4th. The event will showcase local and regional artists, live music, a petting zoo, kids’ activities, fresh oysters, and a beer and wine garden. It's an event that's growing ever more in buzz each year.

Those who love art always find the Art, Oysters & Brews and its refurbished Main Street an engaging experience for the soul and the tummy. It's an immersive art scene for those two days.

Dive into Toledo’s vibrant art scene and discover inspired works by local and regional artists, including much of the Oregon coast. From stunning paintings to captivating photography and mixed media, this event offers a diverse and dynamic exhibition of creativity. Attendees can also enjoy the Yaquina River Museum of Art’s First Weekend Art Celebration, tour Toledo’s vibrant murals, and explore local art galleries.

This time around, Art, Oysters & Brews has expanded to two days. It provides an even grander palette for area's artists, as well as its brewers and musicians, said Toledo Mayor Rod Cross.

“We are looking forward to expanding the event and bringing more to our wonderful Main Street and all that Toledo has to offer," Cross said.

Always a high point at the festival is the live music gigs, providing a truly energetic feel and atmosphere to Art, Oysters & Brews. Saturday’s lineup includes Ian Smith & Morgen Silverhorn, Whole Lotta Louis, and Johnny Wheels. Sunday’s performances will feature Kathy Redwine & Friends, Wild Hog in the Woods, and Ellen Whyte & Garry Meziere Duo.

For all the Oregon coast food enthusiasts, the event boasts a beer and wine garden where attendees can savor a wide array of craft beers, fine wines, and refreshing beverages. Treat your taste buds to fresh, locally-sourced oysters prepared by the adept culinary team at Timbers Restaurant & Lounge. Additionally, a variety of food trucks and snow cones will be available, ensuring that you keep coming back for more.

The public can participate in the art-driven fun. Families and individuals of all ages are invited to contribute to a beautiful new mural for Main Street. Last year’s community murals will be auctioned off during the event to make way for the 2024 murals. This offers participants a chance to purchase their amazing artwork, family members to acquire a lasting memory of their child’s contribution, or anyone interested in taking home a unique piece of art.

Art, Oysters & Brews is a testament to Toledo's thriving art community and the ART Toledo committee's commitment to fostering creativity, community engagement, and cultural appreciation.





“This event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, volunteers, and the entire Toledo community,” said organizers.

In 2021, Toledo launched the Arts Revitalization of Toledo initiative to support the economic development and rejuvenation of downtown Toledo. ART Toledo is a multi-sectoral collaborative aimed at creating a thriving cultural district and celebrating our city's industry and history. The ART Toledo committee includes community members, nonprofit partners, artists, and local businesses all working together to revitalize Main Street and the business district of Toledo to serve the needs of current residents and breathe new life into the community. For more information visit ArtToledo.com.

Sometimes, mermaids hit the festival - courtesy photo

