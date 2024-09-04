Circles in the Sand Soon Begins 2024 Season in S. Oregon Coast's Bandon

Published 4/09/24 at 4:55 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Bandon, Oregon) – Somehow, the beach just got even mellower.

The famed south coast's Circles in the Sand gets underway for the season this month, starting on April 26 and going until August 23 in Bandon. The meditative and super serene run of events occasionally even makes national news coverage for its graceful, elegant lines, managing to accomplish the impossible of human beings actually adding beauty to nature. (Above: courtesy Circles in the Sand)

The south Oregon coast treasure is now more than ten years old, with a bit of a break when the COVID pandemic hit. It had rather introverted beginnings, primarily as a creative outlet for local artist Denny Dyke. Now, it's grown a bit large for Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint's parking lot at times, yet in spite of it hosting hundreds or more it's still one heckuva mellowing event.

Circles in the Sand takes place within the gaze of striking Face Rock, always happening in the morning, with most beginning at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. The group said the etched paths in the sand are walkable usually for about two hours, but it depends on what the tides do as well.

The sessions usually go for about four days each week, often starting off on the weekends.

“The times posted on our public schedule are when the artwork will be complete and ready to walk,” the group said on its website. “Creating the labyrinths usually starts about two hours before the scheduled Walk time. For instance, if the time on the schedule is 8:00 AM that means that is when the path is open for walking; the team will be on the sand about 6:00 AM to start drawing the path. Path will be walkable for two hours or more depending on the returning tide.”

These contemplative labyrinths have grown to a kind of rock star status on the coast. What began with one guy is now a sizable team of beach artists along with other volunteers to help in one way or another. It all started in 2010, but by 2015 Dyke had turned it into a kind of business, which now features its own calendar, clothing and other gifty to nifty items.

"Dyke first created Circles in the Sand for his own walking meditations," the group said. "He soon became fascinated with the ocean and the ever-changing sand. After three years and hundreds of labyrinths later, the first Dreamfield Labyrinth was created in September 2014."

Otherwise known as “dreamfields,” they are painstakingly elaborate and detailed, referred to by the creators as a “draw.” The group says to allow yourself 20 minutes of walking time. This is about slowly taking in the shapes and Bandon's beach. You're immersivlely engaging yourself in moments of peace.

It is highly advised you use the free shuttle service instead of parking at the Viewpoint. They run every 15 minutes during the sessions, starting at The Barn Community Center (1200 11th St SW, Bandon). More on the shuttles - paid for by the Inn at Face Rock - are found here.

The starting schedule:

April 26 at 9 a.m.

April 27 at 9 a.m.

April 28 at 10 a.m.

May 9 at 9 a.m.

May 10 at 9a .m.

May 11 at 10 a.m.

May 12 at 10 a.m.

May 24 at 9 a.m.

May 25 at 9 a.m.

May 26 at 10 a.m.

May 27 at 10 a.m.

The rest of the June, July and August schedule is at the Circle in the Sands site. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

