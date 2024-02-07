'Dangerously Hot Conditions' for Much of Oregon, Portland, Coast Range, Eugene, Ashland Over 100

Published 7/02/24 at 3:05 a.m. - Updated 3:08 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Portland, Oregon) – [UPDATED: NOW EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING] -- About a third of the state of Oregon is under an Excessive Heat Warning for this coming weekend, starting right about Thursday / Fourth of July, as temps start ratcheting upwards and soon hit over 100. Much of this area – from the entire Oregon Coast Range through to the southern part of the Highway 5 corridor in California – will likely get one kind of heat warning or another. (Photo Cape Lookout near Pacific City)

The Excessive Heat Warning includes the Vancouver, Washington area as well as Willapa Hills, covering everything in the western part of the state (from Portland down through Ashland) except for the beaches; and into areas like Klamath Falls, including Douglas and Josephine counties. The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Medford and Portland issued the watches for July 4 through 7, saying “dangerously hot conditions” are in store for those parts of the state.

Parts of southern Oregon will soar as high as 115; while Portland, the Coast Range and Willamette Valley areas will get over 100.

Seasonable temps start off the week through Wednesday, but it all starts to change after that.

“A very strong upper level ridge will then begin amplifying and moving into the Pacific Northwest beginning on the 4th of July, peaking in strength July 5-7,” the NWS said. “Confidence has increased for a significant heatwave during that time as the probability for high temps over 100 degrees has increased dramatically to 60-80% across the interior lowlands.”



Thursday reaches the '90s for the Metro area and valley, while Friday and Saturday pop up over 100. Sunday cools just a little before temps come back down. Nighttime lows will only be in the 60s in many areas, not giving the region much time to cool off.

“Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events,” the NWS said.

Along the beach towns it's going to stay mild, and it will be the only escape from the valley heat. However, some parts of the south coast will easily hit the '80s or higher – and with it being the holiday weekend, finding a place to stay will be a no-go. Day trips will be the only relief. [You may find openings at Oregon Coast Hotels]



Thor's Well

The coastal forecast area is rather narrow, however, as temperatures will soar just a few miles inland from the shoreline . The Excessive Heat Watches all begin just miles from the beach. In fact, in areas like Manzanita and the Nehalem Bay or Newport to Toledo, expect a serious spike in temps as you head inland just a little. The difference between Garibaldi and Tillamook – or Manzanita and Wheeler – may be 10 to 20 degrees.

For the central Washington coast through to the central Oregon coast, it's rather normal there but warmer than usual (includes Wesport, Long Beach, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach, Lincoln City, Yachats).

Thursday, July 4: Sunny and around 70 degrees.

Friday: Sunny with high in the mid to lower 70s – around 74 for many areas.

Saturday: Sunny with highs more in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny and around 71 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and temps just below 70 degrees.

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather



Humbug Mountain / Trail Keepers of Oregon

South Oregon Coast. The general forecast for that region is similar to the north coast and remarkably uniform from areas like Coos Bay down through Gold Beach, where it's often much warmer down south. There are much higher temperatures just inland from the beaches. The NWS forecast numbers illustrate that range.

Thursday, July 4: Highs in the upper 70s, sunny, but 80s and 90s just a short ways away.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Saturday and Sunday: mostly clear with highs in 70s and 80s.

Monday: highs around 73, just a little higher farther south.

