Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Lost Treasures (?) Lurking Beneath Oregon Coast Sands

Published 7/17/24 at 4:45 a.m.
By , Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – In a shoreline full of shipwrecks, it's amazing there aren't more of them found around these watery and sandy parts. Some 200 shipwrecks have happened off the south Oregon coast alone. (Photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast - wreck of the Sujameco)

There's a handful, however, that can be found on these sands still – though they're a tad rare. But that's the thrill of the find, right?

Yet a few other oddities lurk beneath these beaches as well. These aren't necessariy treastures, either. Here's three intriguing examples.

Near Depoe Bay: a Secret Hatch?

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

A caveat: Oregon Coast Beach Connection is not entirely positive this still exists. But it's worth going to look for as a bit of a treasure hunt.

In previous years, this little concrete oddity has appeared on a beach near Depoe Bay when the sand levels get really high and keep the tide out.

Where is it? Essentially the marine gardens area of Devil's Punchbowl on the central Oregon coast. That's the beach access that lets you down next to the Punchbowl. Normally, this beach is quite small – the tide a short distance from the cliffs. However, if sand levels are high, as they are in summer, and the tides are kept well at bay, you may well get access to this part of the beach.

There's tons of rubble there, likely chunks of the Punchbowl's sandstone that have fallen into the sea and washed up. In the midst of that, there's this concrete curiosity which – well, let's face it – looks like a secret passageway. It may even evoke the hatch in the series LOST to some degree, at least for some.

What is it likely? Probably a concrete barrier that got tossed into the sea somehow and made it here. Being pretty heavy and fairly embedded, it's quite possible it's still there. Maybe – just maybe – there's less debris in there and you may get to go partially inside.

Kidding. It's a LOSTie thing. You get it if you're a fan. Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours

Beneath Rockaway Beach: the Forgotten Shipwreck

Back in 2010, winter was a constant rager and tore out a lot of sands along the shoreline. Then one day in January, something popped up that hadn't been seen much in 50 years: a shipwreck at Rockaway Beach. When A Rockaway Beach Shipwreck Appeared

It wasn't around for long as sands do come back in after such events. The shipwreck had been forgotten, however, as nobody had seen it since the '70s. Locals were surprised to see it, but some remembered it was down there.

This was the Emily G. Reed, which wrecked at Nehalem Bay in 1908, Half of it landed here near the main parking lot – another part is still in a creek nearby.

“It snapped in half,” said Don Best, a longtime Rockaway Beach resident, historian and photographer. “Pieces were scattered all over. There’s still a piece in Nedonna Creek."

Some 100 feet of ribcage were visible when it was uncovered. Since then, it's been pretty shy, only appearing every few years when sand levels really get scoured. Hotels in Rockaway Beach - Where to eat - Rockaway Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Shipwreck Underneath Sands Near Coos Bay


Photo of Sujameco near Coos Bay, Kara J. Long

On the south Oregon coast, the bad luck of some maritimers is the good luck of those hunting cool stuff. The northern beaches of Coos Bay – namely Horsfall – have a few ancient skeletons lurking below. Every once in awhile, some of them show.

One of the more dramatic – and regular ones – is the Sujameco, sort of the south coast's version of the wreck of the Peter Iredale. It's gone for much of the year, but it's the only other one on these beaches that makes almost yearly appearances. Sometimes most of its length is visible, which is amazeballs.

It hit this shore on March 1, 1929 and slowly became more and more grounded over the next few days. No one died here and it some ways it wasn't very dramatic. What was odd, however, was that the crew was kept inside the stranded ship for a month before being allowed to return home. See the full story Slow But Epic Oregon Coast Drama, Coos Bay's Sujameco Wreck Still Visible


Olson wreck in 2008, courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe

Also in the sands there is the George Olson which wrecked in '44, and the Helen E., which wrecked in '51. Both were also forgotten when they reappeared in the late 2000s and it took awhile for them to be identified. Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com


 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Dog Injured on N. Oregon Coast Hike, Needed Rescue Due to Wire Mesh in Trail
Great pyranees with paws that were injured and bleeding

An Oregon Coast Wilderness, Middle-of-Nowhere Full of Romance, Great Make Out...
Coo-inducing between Yachats, Florence events. Bob Creek, Strawberry Hill, Ocean Beach Picnic Ground, Lane County

Pacific City's Dory Days Give N. Oregon Coast a Kick in July
July 19 - 21 annual Dory Days Festival in various parts of Pacific City. Pacific City events

Old, Authentic Oregon Coast Motor Lodge Converted Into Colorful Boutique Motel
History and histrionics: one outstanding yet funky little motel on the outer edges. Newport hotel reviews, lodging news, Newport lodging

From Cape Disappointment Lighthouse with a Halo to Washington Coastal Storms ...
A meeting of weather phenomena and Oregon - Washington coast history. Astoria

Officials Warn More Than 20 Sickened by Mussels Collected on North Oregon Coast
A naturally occurring biotoxin called paralytic shellfish poisoning. Marine sciences

Summer Solstice, Sunset Past 9 pm for Oregon / Washington Coast
Summer's official launch on Thursday, June 20. Astronomy, sciences

Preview of an Oregon Coast Page-Turner: Florence Festival of Books in Sept
Saturday, September 28 with as many as 500. Florence events


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted