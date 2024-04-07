UPDATES: Excessive Heat Warnings Extended Around Oregon, Washington. Temps Up to 110 Some Areas

Published 7/04/24 at 7:45 p.m. - Updated 7/05/24 at 6:25 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Portland, Oregon) – [UPDATE: WARNINGS NOW EXTENDED INTO TUESDAY] --- The Excessive Heat Warning for much of Oregon has just been extended beyond Sunday and into Tuesday for many areas, as the National Weather Service (NWS) says temps over 100 (and up to 111 degrees in some areas) are hitting a little harder than previously thought. The entire Willamette Valley through into most of California are just starting a heatwave that presents dangerous conditions, especially for some segments of the population and those without access to air conditioning.

The NWS had already extended the warning into Monday and just extended them further.

“Dangerously hot conditions with little overnight relief,” the NWS said. “Afternoon high temperatures of 95 to 110 degrees. Morning low temperatures in the lower 60s to lower 70s.”

Even one part of the Oregon coast is getting it: Brookings will linger higher than 90 degrees for a couple more days. Friday afternoon, even Coos Bay reported 98 degrees in some heat island areas in town.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the southwest Washington and western portions of Oregon were just extended to Tuesday late evening, which includes Vancouver, Portland, Eugene, Newberg, Ashland and Silverton.

Other parts of the state like the Columbia Gorge and north central Oregon will see excessive heat for more than a week, with the warning lasting until Thursday, July 11. That includes Yakima, Washington, The Dalles and Mount Hood.

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather

In southern Oregon and – including Medford and Klamath Falls – the warnings have been extended there, too, and the temps are searing.

“High temperatures between 105 to 110 with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60`s expected over multiple days,” the NWS said of the area.

The Portland Metro area and much of the valley region will be around 100 or even 105 in some spots. Sunday through Tuesday are expected to be the worst for most of Oregon, and now temps near 100 and over on Monday and Tuesday are forecast. The upper 90s stick around through Wednesday.



Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo: it will be in the 70s out here

Along the Oregon coast and Washington coast, temps remain much more pleasant. Starting around Gold Beach and Port Orford, things drop into the 80s or 70s and get cooler the farther north you go into Florence, Newport or Cannon Beach, ending up even in the upper 60s once you get into the south Washington coastline.

However, large-population centers like the Gorge, Salem, Corvallis and McMinnville – and especially Portland – have the NWS concerned for the safety of those more vulnerable or those simply outdoors.

“Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events,” the NWS said. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















Oregon wine country: Oregon Coast Beach Connection

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted