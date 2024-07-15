What Those Big Yellow Numbered Signs at Oregon Coast Beach Accesses Are For

Published 7/15/24 at 8:25 a.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection





(Oregon Coast) – One of those questions local businesses and individuals in Oregon beach towns still get is: what are those big, yellow numbered signs at beach accesses? They are everywhere along the Oregon coast – at almost every access now. And they are literally a life saver. (NW 15th St. access in Lincoln City)

But what are they?

Each beach access has a number now, and the large day-glow signs are there in case of emergencies. If something happens and you need to call 911 while on the beach, you can usually look just a ways inland and see that massive sign from where you are.

Back in 2015, the announcement was made by Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) that it had finished over 420 signs at over 200 beach locations, there to assist people in calling 911 during an emergency to better relay where you are. It's been a great help to first responders, even back in 2015 when the bulk of the signs had been completed.

Now, they are all completed, said OPRD's Stefanie Knowlton. In fact, you can look them all up at this map of beach safety signs on the coast.

You'll find them on the majority of Oregon's 362 miles of beaches: from Astoria / Warrenton down to the tip of the south coast at Crissey Field in Brookings (a park that actually butts up against the state line to California).

They number one through 198, though there are numerous ones adjacent to a number that have A, B, etc tacked onto the number (as in “1A”). For example, Pacific City's main beach access is 37 while 37A is about a mile south at Pacific Avenue. Many of the A, B or C's are within a quarter mile of each other or the single numbered access.



Lincoln City's Canyon Drive access



One of the first to go up was at Lincoln City's SW 35th St. access back in 2008, numbered 47A. There was no explanation at the time: its purpose was a bit of a mystery. However, as others showed up along the coastline word got out what they were for.

Since that big announcement in 2015, even more have gone up. At the time, OPRD said there were still some 45 miles of beach accesses in the Oregon Dunes National Recreational Area between Coos Bay and Florence. There are lots more now in that area.

Back in '15, Jim Kusz was captain of North Lincoln Fire & Rescue in Lincoln City, and he told Oregon Coast Beach Connection meetings about the project had been going on since 2004. He was a major beach safety advocate at the coast and served on the committee for the safety sign project. He said it would be taking much of the guesswork out of finding people in emergencies, making response time faster.



Bandon, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts

By that time, it had already helped considerably. Otherwise, it had been rather confusing for people calling about a situation on the beach.

“The signs have proven to be an excellent aid for our Water Rescue Team and in coordinating our rescue efforts with United States Coast Guard and other agencies,” he said.

Along with those numbered indicators, more than 200 beach safety messages were planted at even more beach accesses than before. These warn the public about possible hazards such as rip currents or sneaker waves. They also make clear the list of prohibited activities, such as fireworks or littering. The use internationally-recognized symbols, clearly showing what will keep people safe and how to keep the beach safe from human interaction.



Atop Cape Sebastian, State Parks

Among the big messages is staying off logs and keeping back from cliff ledges.

“Unfortunately, accidents happen on the beach. Rolling logs, rip tides and unstable cliffs are all potentially dangerous,” OPRD said.

For about two decades, Oregon officials even took out billboard ads promoting beach safety such as staying off logs. It seemed about once or twice a year, someone – often a child – got hurt or even killed getting squashed by a log. More people seem to have gotten that message. That number seems to have fallen now, though sneaker wave issues still continue rather heavily to this day.

Some private community developments were paying for their own large number signs, but most of the coastline's signs were funded by visitor fees and lottery dollars.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

