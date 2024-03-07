July's Tidepool Discovery Days at Oceanside Get You Deeper Into Oregon Coast Lifeforms

Published 7/03/24 at 3:45 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Netarts, Oregon) - What amazing creatures are lurking at the water’s edge? You may want to head over to Oceanside to find out – and the answers may lead to a thrilling little field trip by guided experts. On Sunday, July 7, the north Oregon coast group Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS hosts Tidepool Discovery Day at Oceanside. There are two more days this month as well.

Join the Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS staff and volunteers as they explore the fascinating world of tidepools along the edges of this part of the north Oregon coast. Discover the anemone clone wars, observe how sea stars feed, and learn about hermit crabs’ shell-swapping antics! From colorful seaweeds to elusive sculpin fish, there’s an incredible ecosystem waiting to be explored.



The theme for July 7th will focus on SEAWEED and is a compliment to its Seaweed Pressing Workshop. Learn more about this workshop at the link below.

They also host these events on July 22 at 8:00 a.m. and July 23 at 8:30 a.m.

Details: Wear boots or bring a change of shoes. DO NOT WEAR Flip flops (they are never ideal for exploring tide pools). Be prepared for Oregon coast weather.

“We understand everyone learns and experiences the outdoors differently and we are open to working with anyone that needs additional support,” WEBS said. “We have limited capacity. Please contact us in advance so we can do our best to accommodate your needs and/or find a way for you or your group to have fun participating in our events.”

Get more information including event time and location. Registration is required. Find the link to register for this event at: https://www.netartsbaywebs.org/events

WEBS and partners are hosting this event as part of the Explore Nature series of hikes, walks, paddles, and outdoor adventures. Led by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, these meaningful nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy. Learn more about Explore Nature at www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

Hotels in Oceanside - Where to eat - Oceanside Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted