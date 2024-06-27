Ice Cream Trains and Moonlight Excursions for Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Rides

Published 6/27/24 at 6:25 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – A bevy of new rides are coming to the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad in that stretch between Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay. Riding along the track in antique railcars and being pulled by equally-ancient locomotives just got even more interesting and innovative. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Along with its increased daily runs and special holiday runs for the summer, you're now going to get the Moonlight Excursion Train that zips along at sunset, blue hour and into the nighttime – along with a wee drop. There's also going to be the Ice Cream Trains and when autumn arrives so do the Fall Splendor Excursions.

The Moonlight Excursion Train rides start at 7:30 p.m. and the first one takes off on July 6. Here, it's a steam-powered adventure along Tillamook Bay and Nehalem Bay in the later hours, with plenty of views of the Pacific Ocean. This time, however, there's some adult beverages involved: some local-based wine and beers will be served aboard the over-21-only train runs.

Delaney Moss, with the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, said each round-trip ticket is $72 and includes two complementary tickets for beverages.



“Additional alcoholic drinks and light food options will be available for purchase on board,” Moss said.

The fact that it's Tillamook-area-based beer and wine helps to support local businesses, but you'll absolutely have to show your ID before boarding.

“The trip is a 3-hour round-trip excursion that takes you up to Wheeler, OR, and back,” she said. “If the weather cooperates, passengers will have incredible views of the sunset and night sky.”



The first happens on July 6, with two more in July and another two in August, and there could be opp to learn something.

“The July 6th train is scheduled during the New Moon and depending on staffing we do plan to have a car host for the evening,” she said.

The first of these took place in 2023 and now they're returning. There's a romance element as well.

“Last year we had great success with these train rides and decided to bring them back this year,” Moss said. “We see these excursions as a unique opportunity for those to have a date night, night out with friends/family or just another option to enjoy our train during the evening.”

Along with the drink tickets, you'll even get a cupcake at one point.

Not long after the first Moonlight Train Excursion you'll have a chance to try eating ice cream aboard a scenic ride-in-motion.



“This summer we will also be introducing our Ice Cream Trains, our first one beginning July 12th,” she said. “We will be serving free Tillamook Creamery ice cream onboard these special excursions. We will announce more as the date gets sooner, along with the additional dates for the summer.”

As summer winds down, the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad's Fall Splendor Excursions start up, beginning Friday, September 27. They run every Friday through Sunday until November 17. An enormous burst of colors is in full bloom then, and the Tillamook and Nehalem Bays become incredible that time of year.

“This excursion departs from Rockaway Beach for a train ride that is 45-minutes each way to and from the quaint town of Wheeler,” Moss said. “Guests will have a 45-minute layover at Wheeler where you can shop, eat, and enjoy the surrounding views. This is a very popular excursion for us as guests have the opportunity to view the amazing foliage during the fall.”

See all of this and whatever else they have in store at https://oregoncoastscenic.org. (503) 842-7972.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

