Inland Oregon Freezes, Coast Slightly Warmer w. Some Snow
Oregon coast may be the one to actually see snow this week
Top Oregon Coast News of 2016: Mysterious Finds, Vandalism, Storms
Five Startling, Sometimes Scary, Geologic Changes of the N. Oregon Coast
Imagine lava flows sometimes 20 feet high searing their way across Oregon
Wild Oregon Coast Week: Whales, Wowing Waves, NY Eve, Polar Plunges
Some massive waves, good sun breaks, a lot of whales and bundles of fun for New Year's Eve. Lincoln City events, Manzanita events, Yachats events, Depoe Bay events
Oregon Coast Science: New Whale Tech, Wave Energy Test Facility
A massive wave energy test facility will be built off the central Oregon coast
Some Sun, Big Waves for Oregon Coast - and a Safety Warning
After 2 Deaths Stormy waves will interfere with whale watching; two visitors died last week. Science, beach safety
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Starts December 27
Once again it will be Winter Whale Watch Week just after the Christmas holiday. Science, kids, travel tips
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips
Oregon Coast Blog Posts
Summer Brings Wild, Rugged and Hybrid Sports to Oregon Coast
From hiking to hybrid water sports of a rather unusual nature, to the usual surfing. Travel tips
Beach Travel Tips: Inspired and Distinctive Places to Stay on Oregon Coast
Yachats lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging, Seaside lodging, Cannon Beach lodging, Oceanside lodging, Pacific City lodging, Manzanita lodging, Rockaway Beach lodging, Wheeler lodging, Depoe Bay lodging
Latest Manzanita, Oregon News - Updates, Local and Travel News
Latest local and travel news from Manzanita, Oregon coast: Manzanita, Wheeler, Nehalem, Nehalem Bay. Updates, alerts, weather, travel info
Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast - Latest Local News, Updates
The latest local news out of Cannon Beach on the north Oregon coast, including travel news as well
Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Lodging, Hotel, Motel, Rental News
Now with news updates for Lincoln City lodging, on the central Oregon coast. Lincoln City vacation rentals news, kids, Lincoln City places to stay articles
See the Latest Cannon Beach Lodging Deals, Specials, Discounts
The latest discounts and deals out of Cannon Beach, on the N. Oregon coast. Check back frequently
Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast - Latest Local News, Updates
Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast - Latest Local News, Updates, Lincoln City Travel news, various news from around the Lincoln City area
Oregon Coast Fall, Autumn Preview
A look at fall, autumn fun for kids, families and college students, and couples and singles
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News
Whale Sighting numbers, whale news from the Oregon coast
Oregon Coast Lodging Listings for Mobile: IPhones, Android, Smartphones
Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Garibaldi, Tillamook Bay, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats, Florence.
Florence
A lighthouse, ancient bayfront and miles and miles of fluffy
dunes
