Latest Oregon Coast Entertainment, Events, Science and Tourism News

Inland Oregon Freezes, Coast Slightly Warmer w. Some Snow
Oregon coast may be the one to actually see snow this week

Top Oregon Coast News of 2016: Mysterious Finds, Vandalism, Storms
Cannon Beach, Seaside, science, Oceanside, Newport, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City, Newport, Depoe Bay, Garibaldi, Yachats, Waldport

Five Startling, Sometimes Scary, Geologic Changes of the N. Oregon Coast
Imagine lava flows sometimes 20 feet high searing their way across Oregon

Wild Oregon Coast Week: Whales, Wowing Waves, NY Eve, Polar Plunges
Some massive waves, good sun breaks, a lot of whales and bundles of fun for New Year's Eve. Lincoln City events, Manzanita events, Yachats events, Depoe Bay events

Oregon Coast Science: New Whale Tech, Wave Energy Test Facility
A massive wave energy test facility will be built off the central Oregon coast

Some Sun, Big Waves for Oregon Coast - and a Safety Warning
After 2 Deaths Stormy waves will interfere with whale watching; two visitors died last week. Science, beach safety

Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Starts December 27
Once again it will be Winter Whale Watch Week just after the Christmas holiday. Science, kids, travel tips

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events

Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather

Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound

N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight

Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm

What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Oregon Coast Science Experts: What is Sea Foam? Foam in the ocean is just sea bubbles, started off by tiny little phytoplankton that have died and the way their skeletons change the surface tension of the water

rules of the oregon coastSurprising Unknown Rules of the Oregon Coast There's a lot coastal tourism entities haven't told you - and they won't.

All About Oregon Coast Whales, Whale Watching

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

View North Coast Beaches Live - View Central Coast Beaches Live

More to History of Oregon Coast's Peter Iredale Than Just a Shipwreck Its rusted bones are a huge attraction to those visiting Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach and Washington coast

Surprising Science Factoids About Oregon Coast Weather How many more minutes of daylight on the coast? What's the truth about Oregon coast winters? Suprises abound

Oregon Coast Lighthouses at a Glance A list of Oregon coast lighthouses and some supplemental information

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels; Oceanfront Vacation Rentals

Oregon Coast Road, Traffic Conditions, Updates find road issues -- Oregon Coast Beach Health Safety Alerts or when beach alerts are lifted

Oregon Coast Outdoor Guide - At a Glance Quick reference to hiking, beaches

All About Oregon Coast Geology - Science behind the sights

 

Summer Brings Wild, Rugged and Hybrid Sports to Oregon Coast
From hiking to hybrid water sports of a rather unusual nature, to the usual surfing. Travel tips

Beach Travel Tips: Inspired and Distinctive Places to Stay on Oregon Coast
Yachats lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging, Seaside lodging, Cannon Beach lodging, Oceanside lodging, Pacific City lodging, Manzanita lodging, Rockaway Beach lodging, Wheeler lodging, Depoe Bay lodging

Latest Manzanita, Oregon News - Updates, Local and Travel News
Latest local and travel news from Manzanita, Oregon coast: Manzanita, Wheeler, Nehalem, Nehalem Bay. Updates, alerts, weather, travel info

Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast - Latest Local News, Updates
The latest local news out of Cannon Beach on the north Oregon coast, including travel news as well

Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Lodging, Hotel, Motel, Rental News
Now with news updates for Lincoln City lodging, on the central Oregon coast. Lincoln City vacation rentals news, kids, Lincoln City places to stay articles

See the Latest Cannon Beach Lodging Deals, Specials, Discounts
The latest discounts and deals out of Cannon Beach, on the N. Oregon coast. Check back frequently

Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast - Latest Local News, Updates
Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast - Latest Local News, Updates, Lincoln City Travel news, various news from around the Lincoln City area

Oregon Coast Fall, Autumn Preview
A look at fall, autumn fun for kids, families and college students, and couples and singles

Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News
Whale Sighting numbers, whale news from the Oregon coast

Oregon Coast Beach Safety - articles, news, updates, deep details

Tsunami Debris News from Oregon Coast - How to Report Debris

Astoria - at the northernmost tip of Oregon
Astoria - photos, pictures
Where the Columbia meets the Pacific, Land of Lewis & Clark and loads of atmosphere & history
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside photos, pictures
The Promenade, Tillamook Head, family fun & broad, sandy beaches
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach photos, pictures
A mysterious lighthouse, upscale yet earthy, a huge monolith, fine eateries & an art mecca
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler
Manzanita's beaches, Nehalem and Wheeler's quirky beauty; laid back Rockaway
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay
Garibaldi, Barview, Bay City, Tillamook & an oceanfront ghost town
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop photos, pictures - Oceanside, Pacific City
The hidden secret of the coast: Cape Meares, a l ighthouse, Oceanside, Netarts and Pacific City
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Photos of Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery
Miles & miles of unbroken beaches, Cascade Head, Neskowin and manmade attractions
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay photos, pictures
A spouting horn downtown, freaky hidden cliffs and whales, whales, whales
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport in photos, pictures
Time-tripping Nye Beach, a bustling bayfront, marine science-central and two lighthouses
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Pristine, even secretive sands and wild geologic landmarks
Yachats
Yachats in photos, pictures
Constantly dramatic wave action, a mix of the rugged & upscale
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County
25 miles of deserted beaches & oodles of wonders
Florence - on the central Oregon coast
Florence
A lighthouse, ancient bayfront and miles and miles of fluffy dunes



