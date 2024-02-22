Washington Coast Opens Razor Clamming Days in Some Areas, Releases Tentative Dates

Published 2/22/24 at 4:55 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Long Beach, Washington) – Clamming gets the green light on the Washington coast as of this week, with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) opening up Long Beach, Mocrocks, Copalis and Twin Harbors to some clamming. Other tentative dates were set and released for March in those areas as well. (Photo courtesy WDFW)

The harvesting for sport is open today through Sunday – see the full schedule below.

Razor clamming has more restrictions on the Washington coast than along the Oregon coast.

Bryce Blumenthal, a coastal shellfish biologist with WDFW, said this round for February should offer more daylight harvest opportunities.

“Hopefully the swell and weather cooperate to allow for lots of successful digging," he said.

Washington doesn't open all beaches for each dig day: WDFW said you should check the schedule before heading out to see if your destination is available.

Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has given the all-clear for these areas, showing no toxins were affecting razor clams. The digs are afternoon and evening low tides (noon to midnight only):

Feb. 22, Thursday, 5:33 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Feb. 23, Friday, 6:05 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Feb. 24, Saturday, 6:34 p.m.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Feb. 25, Sunday, 7:02 p.m.; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks

Tentative dates during evening (noon to midnight only) low tides in March in Copalis, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Long Beach again:

March 7, Thursday, 4:15 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 8, Friday, 5:00 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 9, Saturday, 5:42 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 10, Sunday, 7:22 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 11, Monday, 8:00 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Tentative dates during morning/early afternoon (4 a.m. to 4 p.m. only) low tides from March 12-17:

March 12, Tuesday, 8:33 a.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks

March 13, Wednesday, 9:21 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks

March 14, Thursday, 10:12 a.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks

March 15, Friday, 11:08 a.m.; 0.1 feet; Copalis (Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival)

March 16, Saturday, 12:10 p.m.; 0.5 feet; Copalis (Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival)

March 17, Sunday, 1:23 p.m.; 0.9 feet; Mocrocks (Ocean Shores Razor Clam Festival)

Tentative dates during morning (midnight to noon only) low tides in March:

March 26, Tuesday, 7:54 a.m.; 0.7 feet; Copalis

March 27, Wednesday, 8:26 a.m.; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks

March 28, Thursday, 9:01 a.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 29, Friday, 9:39 a.m.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 30, Saturday, 10:23 a.m.; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 31, Sunday, 11:16 a.m.; 0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

DOH requires testing for marine toxins, and makes certain that levels fall under the guidelines for safety before digging can be opened. Along the Washington coast – just as on Oregon's coastline - domoic acid greatly affects what can be open for razor clamming. It is a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, and can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

WDFW said final approval for the other March dates usually happens a week or less beforehand.

Make sure you check WDFW’s domoic acid webpage.

“On all open beaches, the daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition, to prevent waste,” WDFW said.

Anyone digging for clams on the Washington coast must be 15 or older and have the correct fishing license. Licenses can be purchased from WDFW’s licensing website, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities. Additional razor clam information is available on the WDFW razor clam webpage.







Courtesy Seaside Aquarium





Courtesy WDFW

