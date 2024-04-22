

By Andre' Hagestedt , Oregon Coast Beach Connection

US Coast Guard Rescues in April Include 2 Persons, 2 Dogs Off Washington and Oregon Coast - Video

(Brookings, Oregon) – April has seen two dramatic ocean rescues off the south Oregon coast and north Washington coast. One this past weekend involved a person whose boat was sinking and their two dogs. Another happened earlier in April near Queets, Washington where a man needed rescue for a medical emergency. (All photos / video US Coast Guard)

Both videos are from the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

On Sunday, April 21, the USCG out of Air Station North Bend responded to a call off the south Oregon coast's Whaleshead Beach of a sailing vessel in distress.

“USCG responded to reports of a sailing vessel losing power and taking on water approx. 38 NM west of Whales Head Beach, OR.,” the Coast Guard said.

Personnel rescued the only individual on board, who was then transferred to EMS. There is no word on the condition of that person.

There were, however, two dogs involved in the rescue.

38 nautical miles translates to 43 miles off the Oregon coast. Whaleshead Beach is near Brookings, in the Samuel H. Boardman Scenic Corridor.

While video is somewhat fuzzy, you can see a USCG rescuer in the hoist basket with one black dog clearly in his lap, getting occasional pats for comfort as the object gets lifted up off the water. Just underneath the rescuer, you can barely see the second dog. That one seems to be fidgeting more than the dog on top and apparently in more distress.



Rescuing two dogs / USCG

Earlier in the month, in the first weekend of April, Coast Guard crews responded to another incident on the north Washington coast, rescuing a person off a boat who was experiencing serious stomach issues.

“Over the weekend, a #USCG crew from Air Station Port Angeles rescued a 54 year old man off a 64-foot fishing trawler who was experiencing severe abdominal issues,” the Coast Guard said.



Rescue near Queets / USCG

The incident happened 34 miles west of Queets, Washington.

While there is no further word on his condition, he was taken to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Washington for treatment. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Whaleshead Beach near Brookings, King Tides / Thomas Hanley

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

