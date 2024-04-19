Winning Photos in Oregon Coast King Tides Photo Contest Announced

Published 4/19/24 at 6:35 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – This past season's king tides may not have been the most dramatic (like the 2022 season that had some real nailbiters), but it had its moments. Those shooting this 2023-24 season had some big ones to contend with, but this time there was a little extra swag at stake. Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) along with Oregon King Tides Project and Oregon Shores Coast Watch were hosting a photo contest that showed off some incredible situations and adrenaline-pumping images. (Above: one of the winners this year from Depoe Bay, taken by Pelirrojo Productions)

Now, OCVA has made public those winners, and they're spectacular.

This season was a different one in many ways. For one, there were more of the king tides dates this time around, with the final one in February.

Back in November, as the season got under way, OCVA's Arica Sears told Oregon Coast Beach Connection they were hoping to add an incentive for people to get out there and document the wild tides. $50 worth of coast-oriented goodies were awarded to the winners.

“OCVA had an influencer out last year doing this and will do so again this year,” Sears told Oregon Coast Beach Connection in November. “We also send prizes to winners of the photo contest. There are generally 4 - 5 photo categories.”

OCVA, the Oregon King Tides Project and Coast Watch were all hoping to attract more citizen scientists to assist in documenting what the coming decades may have in store for the coastlines of the northwest – including the Washington coast – due to climate change.



Those winners are:

Jamie Baird for Coos Bay, facing North, taken on February 8, 2024.

“Coos Bay looking north from Bastendorff Beach Park. Showing the bar area of Coos Bay including the Coast Guard tower and the north jetty and bay. Facing North,” said OCVA.

Pelirrojo Productions with Depoe Bay, facing East, taken November 15, 2023. (Top photo)

“Looking towards the sea wall, this shot gives a different perspective of the power put on display during a typical high tide/high surf day in Depoe Bay, OR,” OCVA said.





Kerry Burg caught this storm surge in late December 2023, facing West on December 28, 2023.

“A striking depiction of the power of the ocean during a storm surge, highlighting the challenges faced by coastal communities,” OCVA said.

Jon French snapped some at Alsea Bay Interpretative Center parking lot, facing West. These are taken from two different years, he said.

King tides are actually known as perigean tides, where the sun, moon and other factors combine to create extreme high tides of the year. The moon and sun exhort the greatest gravitational influence on tides, and often the winter and its stormy temperament combines to create some mammoth waves tumbling in. Not always, however: there are a few quite pleasant, sunny days where these tides happen and the result isn't as dramatic – but it is informative.

Scientists use these comparison shots to gauge what rising sea levels will be doing to the coastlines in the coming years.

“These submissions play a crucial role in enhancing understanding of the trends and impacts associated with these extreme tidal phenomena,” OCVA said. “Divided into four categories: Bays and Estuaries, Coastal Erosion and Waves, Coastal Flooding, and Comparison Shots, the winning entries provided captivating glimpses into the raw power of nature. “ See more Oregon King Tide photos

