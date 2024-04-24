ODOT: Little Humbug Bridge On Route to N. Oregon Coast Soon Under Construction Delays

(Seaside, Oregon) – One wee bridge on the way to the north Oregon coast is going to get a little fixing up, and this will start sooner than originally planned. Look for some traffic delays and noise around the Little Humbug Bridge (Humbug Creek) on Highway 26, which is near MP 8. (Highway 26 - photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Oregon Department of Transpiration (ODOT) said there's already been plenty of activity, as replacing the bridge is coming soon.

“You've likely seen our crews working in the area,” ODOT said. “We're preparing the site for construction to replace the bridge. We're replacing the bridge in two stages.”

The current phase of work will begin anytime now and is scheduled to take about ten days, which ODOT said should be done by June 30. ODOT could not yet give a firm date on when this would happen, however. It will release the timeline soon.

This will cause noise and delays along the Oregon Coast Range route, which ends at the junction to Seaside and Cannon Beach. Watch for single lane closures and flaggers directing traffic. One lane will be closed for 24 hours at a time during those ten days.



“Stay tuned – we'll let you know the dates of the closure as we know more,” ODOT said.

First up will be setting a new bridge foundation, as they're preparing this section for construction and total bridge replacement. Also happening will be painting new striping and replacing the guardrails.

More will be done one lane at a time in a few months. The agency stressed that no work will happen during the busy summer months. They are not planning any work in August or July – and although they admit some of the timing could change, though it's unlikely to shift into the tourist season.



“This work involves removing and replacing one lane of the bridge before switching to the other side. We plan to start work after Labor Day in September,” ODOT said.

Throughout the project the open single lane will only be 14 feet wide. They plan to use barriers to define those lanes. This will inconvenience some more than others.

“Vehicles wider than 12-feet will need to avoid traveling through this area during the restricted days and hours, or use authorized alternate routes,” ODOT said.

That second phase in September will take some 24 days. Those exact dates will also be released later.

ODOT said the Little Humbug Bridge is now more than 60 years old and definitely in need of some work.

“This is an important highway connecting the coast to the Portland metro area. The bridge foundation is in poor condition and needs to be replaced,” ODOT said.

You'll want to check TripCheck.com for the most up to date information on impacts. More on the project.

