Multiple Injuries This Weekend at Sandlake Rec Area Rollover Crash on N. Oregon Coast

Published 3/19/24 at 6:43 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Multiple Injuries This Weekend at Sandlake Rec Area Crash on N. Oregon Coast

(Pacific City, Oregon) – This past weekend's beautiful weather brought out hundreds to the north Oregon coast's Sandlake Recreation Area, according to Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TSCO). However, the offroading fun had some serious consequences for a group of four who were injured at the sand dunes. (Photo TSCO)

The entire Oregon coast was busy, but so were TSCO Patrol Deputy Sam Cummings and US Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Young as they patrolled the area by ATV and Side-by-Side. At one point, the pair received a call of a Jeep that had rolled over, after what appeared to be flying off a steep embankment onto the beach.

TCSO said there were four individuals in the vehicle. Three sustained minor abrasions, according to Officer Young, but the fourth complained of more serious, multiple issues.

Tillamook Ambulance and Nestucca Fire-Rescue and was also alerted by 911 dispatchers. The fourth individual was taken by fire personnel to the ambulance, who then took them to the hospital.

“But It could have been a lot worse," said officer Young.


Photo TSCO

There are parts of the dunes that drop abruptly, and major incidents can be numerous some years at the Tillamook County attraction. There was a serious accident there in February of 2020, at least five in 2021 with sometimes near-fatal consequences, and at least one serious accident in 2023. Many were collisions involving more than one vehicle.

“Deputy Cummings and Officer Young had one more bit of advice for the users at Sandlake: Be sure to carefully check the terrain and landing areas before sending it,” TCSO said.

Over the weekend, officers had to respond to what they called typical alcohol and ATV violations. However, TCSO Corporal Chris Barnett was sent to the Sandlake Rec Area to retrieve a pistol that was found on the flats.

Crime is a rarity in this section of sandy playground near Pacific City. However, on June 26, 2021, various law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting at the US Forest Service-run park, finding an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The 18-year-old suspect ran into the nearby shrubs and woods, which created a lockdown situation in surrounding neighborhoods as police searched the area for several hours overnight. He was apprehended about 11 a.m.

