A Deeper Dive into Oregon Coast's Dungeness Crabs at Netarts Bay, April 28

(Netarts Bay, Oregon) – The most coveted of crab, Oregon's Dungeness are not just delicious and an economic staple but they're a fascinating species. Among the places you can find them: the north coast's Netarts Bay, near Oceanside and Tillamook. You've likely encountered them scurrying about the ancient bay, already in the crab pot, or maybe simply remnants of their shells lying around the beach. (Netarts, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

One group will provide a “Deeper Dive” into Dungeness crab of this part of the Tillamook Coast on Sunday, April 28. Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS puts on the event, held at the Netarts Community Center (4949 Netarts Hwy Netarts). It starts a 1 p.m. Register for the free event here.

“If you are curious about Dungeness crabs then we have you covered,” said WEBS. “By the end of this event, you will know how to tell Dungeness crabs apart from other local species of crabs, what they eat, how long they live, and how they reproduce! We will marvel at their unique adaptations as we explore internal and external anatomy.”

Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS volunteer and biologist Jim Young will lead this presentation. Show up and learn more about the delish dish you've been scarfing all these years.

WEBS said the event will be great for:

VOLUNTEERS, current and future, interested in helping with bay, beach, & ocean-related WEBS events.



STEAM COACHES and partners that help with various WEBS-sponsored or other school programs.



COMMUNITY PARTNERS AND PROFESSIONALS looking to learn more.



ANYONE AND EVERYONE looking to enhance their knowledge.



Seaside Aquarium

Besides being a fave recreational activity, going out for Dungeness crab is a major economic force in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has talked about the stats in the past.

“During the 2022-23 season, the commercial Dungeness crab season was delayed and opened in stages due to low meat yield biotoxin levels above the safety threshold,” ODFW said. “Commercial fishermen landed over 31.5 million pounds of crab at an ex-vessel value of $85 million.”

Recreational crabbing in bays, estuaries, docks, piers and jetties is open all along the region at the moment. Recreational crabbers should always call the Shellfish Hotline (800-448-2474) or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage before crabbing.

Get more information and find links to register for this event at: https://www.netartsbaywebs.org/events

