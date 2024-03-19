Central Oregon Coast Art Trail Adds New Feature: Lincoln City's Poetry Path

Published 3/19/24 at 6:45 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Little did you know – or most people don't, anyway – there's an art trail on the central Oregon coast that takes you and your device along seven miles of creativity. Lincoln City is again showcasing that unique way of exploring the coastline with a new, free digital passport that now includes the The Poetry Path at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

Kim Cooper Findling, executive director of Explore Lincoln City, said this new means of showcasing Lincoln City's vibrant art scene is an exciting one. It's an interactive experience that lends another level of fun throughout the year.

“We’re especially thrilled to debut The Poetry Path, which is a drivable and accessible surface etched with stanzas of poetry around the Cultural Center,” she said. “Our hope is to add even more stops and continue expanding the arts so it can inspire and uplift our community.”

The Poetry Path has come about because of the recent Lincoln City Cultural Plaza project, where input from two public forums was taken in, then creating the text through central Oregon coast poet John Felder. “Why They Came” was etched into the sidewalk alongside currents of colored aggregate rock.

“The 440-foot pathway is large enough to be driven on, handicapped accessible and was officially completed at the end of 2023,” Findling said.

Every work of art in town offers up a different story, which is shared with the digital passport throughout the year, giving visitors a different way of choosing their own adventures.

How does it work?

First, you get the passport and download it to your device – get the download here.

This mobile exclusive passport is a curated collection of local murals, mosaics, sculptures and much more to explore during a Lincoln City visit.

The passport will be promptly sent to your phone through text and email, and it’s ready for immediate use. No need for any app downloads. You can add the passport to your phone’s home screen for convenient access with just a single tap.

To redeem: Simply check in at any art site using the GPS on your phone, which will log your visit and help you accumulate points towards sweet prizes from around the Oregon coast.

Included among the almost 50 art pieces on the Lincoln City Art Trail are:

Poppy (large interactive sculpture you can put into motion) - Artist: Pete Beeman

Joe the Seal Lion (sculpture painted by artists) – Current Artist: Justin Sparks

Ozzie, Louie & Finnigan (sculpture mascots for the Community Center) Artist: Heidi Erickson

Lincoln on the Prairie (namesake sculpture for Lincoln City) - Artist: Anne Hyatt Huntington

Octopus (mural) - Artists: Goonie Wolfe and Anthony Ortega

Taft Arch - Artist: Fire Mountain Forge

Vibrations (installation and ground mural) - Artist: Crystal Meneses



For more information about Lincoln City’s Digital Art Trail Passport: https://www.explorelincolncity.com/art-trail/

View from Pelican Shores, Lincoln City

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

