Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event

Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events

Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion

There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather

Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench

Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound

N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears

A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak

Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight

Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow

Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm

What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing

Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

History, Holidays and a Party on Central and North Oregon Coast

Lincoln City takes you away while the other at Cannon Beach takes you into the past. Lincoln City events, Cannon Beach events

Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend

Big waves, lots of holiday events, and some interesting creatures to see both on shore and ocean

Agate, Fossil Finding Clinics on Central Oregon Coast Led by Famed Expert

Laura Joki will be heading up Lincoln City's brand new Beachcombing Clinics this winter. Lincoln City events

Inland Oregon, Coast Range and Beaches to Get Freezing Rain, Snow

Icy roads Wednesday along the I-5 corridor, coast range and even the Oregon coast; freezing rain and snow coming to even the coastline Thursday

Oregon Coast Range to Get Icy, Dicey for Shorter Time

Snow advisory until noon, snow levels at 500 and even beaches may get dusting

Oregon Coast Range Highways to Get Snow; Huge Waves Continue

Snow will start hitting the higher elevations around Sunday night, lasting for a few days. Weather

Rare, Bizarre Glowing Creatures Strand on Oregon Coast Beaches

It's called a pyrosome, and the ones found here are less than a foot; actually massive colonies of cloned creatures. Seaside Aquarium, science