ODOT Releases Ice Storm Numbers for Portland, Oregon Coast, Gorge

Published 1/26/24 at 6:55 p.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – The January 2024 ice storm that hit the north Oregon coast through the Willamette Valley and Columbia Gorge left its marks on the region, especially the northern half of the state. Responding to crisis after crisis was Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), managing to maintain many roads and mobility in spite of odds constantly stacking against crews. (Above: Ice in Tillamook, Oregon coast - courtesy Tillamook County Sheriff's Office)

ODOT passed on some eye-popping numbers on what it took to keep Oregonians moving when they needed to. Indeed, that was one thing ODOT Director Kris Strickler pointed out: “We're thankful that so many Oregonians heeded our warnings, and those of weather forecasters and other agencies, to stay home.”

Portland metro / Columbia Gorge / Parts of North Oregon Coast: crews used some 154,860 gallons of liquid de-icer and 2.5 million pounds of salt.

Willamette Valley / Cascade Range / Other Parts of North Oregon Coast: crews utilized the most amount of de-icer and salt ever used in a single storm, Strickler said. 113,601 gallons of de-icer and 1.3 million pounds of salt were dropped on those roads.

Two Other Shipwrecks Pop Up on S. Oregon Coast, One a Rarity near Coos Bay - At Horsfall Beach, the Sujameco and the Helen E.

The storm lasted from January 12 through 19. During that time, ODOT crews put in 20,000 hours of overtime.


Columbia Gorge in the ice, courtesy ODOT

ODOT employees dealt with 511 calls of hazardous debris, 394 calls of dangerous trees, and rockfalls and landslides that numbered 95.

One cost they were able to zero in on was that it took $600,000 in fuel costs for ODOT vehicles, which included responding to potholes and helping stranded motorists.

Striking Ice Photos from Oregon Coast Show Dangers and Engaging Beauty

The storm damaged quite a few rigs as well. Sustaining damage were 10 plows, two sands, 20 trucks and other gear. Many vehicles were hit by other drivers. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Photos below of Oregon State Parks on the coast damaged by ice / OPRD






Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

