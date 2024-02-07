Romancing the Central Oregon Coast - Finding the Spark on the Beach

Published 2/07/24 at 6:55 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – With the season of romance upon us, you may be wondering where on the Oregon coast can you take the object of your affection? What cool romantic spots exist on the central coast – meaning that stretch from Lincoln City down to Florence? (Above: Agate Beach / all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)



Well.....

Long walks on the beach and holding hands is the big Valentine's cliché, but it's still de rigueur in the dating world. Yeah that's just Beach Date 101.

Finding an abundance of those on the central Oregon coast is a no brainer. But what if you want to find a strolling spot with few others or no one at all?

Lincoln City is usually pretty utilized, but there's one rather unpopulated spot. The access at NW 50th lies just a bit beyond the casino. Look for the sign along that road, then veer towards the ocean. A small path through trees – like a foliage-made tunnel – brings you out onto this stretch of beach that can be bereft of others.

Of course, heading to the very northern edges of town, just beyond Roads End, one of the last accesses there allows you to keep walking far from the crowds. You'll eventually bump into the end of Lincoln City – hence the name of the area. Finds include the mysterious Wizard Rock. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

For much more potential alone time, the 20-mile area between Yachats and Florence can be truly out of the way. This area is downright magical in many ways.

Among the highlights is Bob Creek, and while it can bring hordes of others (especially when it's agate-laden), it's got a unique atmosphere and layout. There's a little cave at the southern end, but that's not always accessible so stick to calm conditions.

Strawberry Hill is possibly the most romantic of the little walks, with a sweet little half-circle of beach that contains loads of funky rock structures. You can also do a bit of ambling and climbing, and there's plenty of tidepool life to gawk at.

Really interesting about this central Oregon coast gem are the oddities at the far NE corner: a tree that was rammed through an earthen tower by the force of the sea, holes in the cliffs that create a gigantic face, and a variety of other wowing shapes.





Providing a super long walk on the beach is Ocean Beach Picnic Ground, which is the only access northward for a good couple of miles or more. The stroll that direction is really a hike, and that puts you far, far from any other souls. Rocky blobs start to pop up on that trek and then things really get interesting. Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Upper Lane County Maps and Virtual Tours

In Newport, to get some good alone time you've got to walk a ways, like at Agate Beach. Take that main access (at Oceanview Drive, not the parking lot off 101), and you're suddenly out on a huge expanse of sand. Walking just a quarter of a mile will get you into a beachy wonderland all by yourselves. Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours

See Newport's Agate Beach: Complete Accesses, History, Facts of Central Oregon Coast Hotspot

If tidal conditions or storm conditions are even on the slightly heavy side, steer clear of any sandy beach. It's not worth getting killed or injured by sneaker waves. Keep an eye on waves closely as you approach, and if you notice that every few set of breakers washes up rather close to the cliffs or dunes, don't touch it.

Yet there are times when a good viewpoint is what's required for some true romance, and the central Oregon coast is no shirker.

Surprise your loved with the rather unknown stunning points just south of Yachats: a couple miles south of town there is one that soars above it all. It's a simple paved pullout but the views are jaw-droppers.

Cape Foulweather near Depoe Bay just does not quit, but it's even more impressive at night if there's a clear sky and a moon. Our orbital sister world glows on that water in a way that's utterly flooring.

In Depoe Bay itself, there are two amazing and rather hidden parks that ironically have the same name. Depoe Bay View Scenic Park is both a park at the very northern edges of town and another park just off Highway 101 on Coast St., near the southern end. The northern one is also known as North Point, but both entrances are tucked away behind city streets and buildings. They are both amaze-balls. See Quirky, Mysterious Sides of Depoe Bay Emerge with New Little Oregon Coast Parks

Note: this is a three-part series, with the others focusing on the south coast (Brookings, Gold Beach, Port Orford, Bandon, Coos Bay) and the north coast (Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Rockaway Beach).







