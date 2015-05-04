Dozens of Useful Oregon Coast Travel Tools You Didn't Know

Published 04/05/2015





(Oregon Coast) – From beach safety updates, mileage charts, maps of multiple levels, traffic alerts, weather forecasts, to what to do if you run out of gas or what beaches you can drive on. There is lots to think about when visiting these beaches.

Here is a list of places to find just about everything you need for a trip on the upper half of Oregon's shoreline.

Looking for Maps and Mileage on the Oregon coast? That section contains mileage overviews for the entire upper half of the coast, about 180 miles of the entire 360-mile length. It's fairly detailed from city to city, such as the mileage numbers between Newport and any other town along that stretch. But if you click on all the links to each city – or to the city on the general map – you will find more, deeper information in those virtual tours about mileposts and directions to various beaches, as well as more maps about just that area.

Traffic and road issues along the Oregon coast can be a problem, and sometimes an unknown issue can create some real headaches. That section streams such information live from ODOT about closures, delays, accidents, any weather-related road warnings and more. Plus, unlike ODOT and TripCheck.com, this section has all that as well as webcams for Highway 101 and the Coast Range highways all on one page.

There are a lot of Frequently Asked Questions about the Oregon Coast. Look there and the Oregon Coast Travel Tips section for answers about what beaches you can drive on, rules for dogs, beach bonfires and more.

Weather is probably the most important thing – next to finding lodging – when traveling to the coast. The Oregon coast weather page provides a good overview, along with important weather articles and some warnings, if any. From there, you want to hit the links for what area you're going to for full weather details, including tides, weather warnings from Oregon officials, current conditions, web cams and extended forecasts. Or see here for Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Oceanside, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats and Florence.

An events calendar along the beaches always helps. This one is thorough and deep, listing just about everything going on in the coming month for each of the towns on the upper half of Oregon's shoreline. There are individual links to each area as well which can provide even deeper details with full articles on some local events.

If you're looking for extensive beach information, the virtual tours of this part of the Oregon coast will provide a lot of things you've never known about, as well hundreds and hundreds of photos showing beach spots in different moods. Look to the right for these.

Other features you may need are listed below, such as beach safety, can you swim on the Oregon coast, how to report tsunami debris, up-to-the minute earthquake info and more.

Also useful are other sections that provide up-to-the-minute updates from all over social media and the blogosphere about various museums, Oregon coast attractions, coastal visitor centers and more. You can see the Facebook, blog and Twitter posts from these places– as well as news stories about them from other media. Subjects include the Oregon Coast Antique Railway, the Hatfield Marine Science Center, Yachats Chamber, Cannon Beach Chamber and even when are the next Lincoln City glass float drops.







