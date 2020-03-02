Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News



Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Oregon Coast Whale Watching

Tips, updates, archived articles - sometimes even up-to-minute or latest sightings. Sciences

Cancellations Include Cleanup, Whale Week; Oregon Coast Official Statements

Roundup of events cancelled or postponed, attraction closures, statements from visitor centers. Seaside events, Manzanita events, Tillamook events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, Yachats events

Highlights of Spring Break on Oregon Coast: Whales, Magic, Even Ghosts

From helping out the environment with the beach cleanup to whales, a magic fest and even ghosts. Seaside events, Manzanita events, Pacific City, events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, south coast, Yachats events

Four Unheralded, Wowing Wonders of Depoe Bay: Central Oregon Coast

There's so much to this little town you couldn't explore it all in one day, and yet most of its truly amazing aspects lie just below the obvious. Travel tips, whales

Star Trek / Seinfeld Actor and Orca Talk on N. Oregon Coast

Liz Cole appears in a play, and a talk on killer whales. Cannon Beach events, Manzanita events

Six Things They Don't Tell You About Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week

Whale behaviors, secret ways to spot them, special places, best whale weather. South coast, Washington coast. Seaside events, Manzanita events, Tillamook events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, Yachats events

Winter Events in Newport, Depoe Bay: Central Oregon Coast Preview

Around Depoe Bay and Newport, it's more than just the holidays this winter on the central Oregon coast. Newport events, Depoe Bay events, whales

Wacky Oregon Coast History: Nov. 12 is Happy Exploding Whale Day, New Facts

More tidbits about the incident, the clip and its future. Sciences

Whale Sightings Through the Roof on Oregon Coast, Some Orcas

A trend that is likely to continue for at least a few days. Sciences

S. Washington Coast and Oregon Coast Humpback Sightings Soar

The Columbia has been a hotspot for whales. Primarily Humpback whales. Astoria, Seaside

Whale Numbers Soar Along Washington, Oregon Coast - Rarities Too

Unusual water, weather conditions bring in huge whale numbers, including a beaked whale, blue whale

UPDATE: Baby Whale on Oregon Coast Did Not Make High Tide, Is Euthanized

There is talk it could be euthanized. Found in Waldport's Bayshore area. Sciences

Great Summer for Whales, Crabbing, Clamming, Sea Lions: Oregon Coast Officials

Lots of possibilities for whale watching, catching sight of seals and sea lions, and crabbing and clamming. Sciences

Summer Whale Watch Weekend on Central Oregon Coast

This Weekend eighth annual event happening on July 27 and 28 at Depoe Bay. Newport events, Lincoln City events

Latest Deceased Whale on Oregon Coast: Cause of Death Still Not Conclusive

All the test results are not yet in after a week. Seaside Aquarium, science

Killer Whale Sightings Lead to Revelations About Oregon Coast Transient Orcas

The sighting seems to have revealed something significant about this rather mysterious group of killer whales. Science

Five Extravagant Digs to Watch Whales: Oregon Coast Travel Tips

Sometimes, staying the night in some lovely surroundings near the water helps

Weekend Gets Sunny for Oregon Coast; Whale Sightings; Warmest Day for Portland

Just in time for Easter, a lot of sun moves in for the weekend, however briefly

The Crazy, Unknown Delights of Oregon Coast in Spring: What They Don't Tell You

Some of the most intriguing facets of the beaches take place April and May. Weather, Science, kids, whales

Oregon Coast Whale Sightings Stellar, Including Stunning Orca Encounter

Up and down the shoreline the reports are many and spectacular. Sciences

Where to Catch the Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Live Streams

Whales and simply more whales