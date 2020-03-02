Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News

Oregon Coast Whale Reference: (See latest, sometimes up-to-minute sightings near bottom)
What Kind of Whales are Found on Oregon Coast: Details, Photos Complete guide to what whales you'll find along these shores: Grays, Orcas, Minkes, Humpbacks, more
Depoe Bay Whale Watch Watch Center - Visitor Information A myriad of displays about whales, seals and other sea life abound
Tips for Spotting Whales on Oregon Coast The Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay gives tips on how to find the great beasts
|Latest Oregon Coast Whale News
Oregon Coast Scientists Use DNA to Look Into Whale Decimation Scientists based mostly on the Oregon coast have identified what species of whales were killed by early 20th century whale hunters in the Southern Hemisphere, enabling to piece together more about the decimation of the species. Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport and at OSU in Corvallis used DNA from the bones of whales that once littered South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean and found a high genetic diversity among the slain cetaceans
Latest in Oregon Coast Curious Science: Whales from Space, Dolphin, Skeleton, Pirate Ship, Weather Extremes - take a look at the weather extremes in recent weeks: from major snow storms, major wind storms to conditions so dry there were extremely rare fires on the coast.
Best of Oregon Coast Lodging for Whale Watching, Whale Watch Week Find places to stay while seeing the whales at Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence
Killer Whales Spotted All Over Oregon Coast Normally seen on the central coast, they've been spotted up north as well
Oregon Coast Whale Watching Set Records, Numbers Still Good - It's a case of whale, whales, whales on the coast, and it'll be that way for a while....
Baby Whale on Oregon Coast Died of Rope Entanglement A dead baby Gray whale washed up onto a north Oregon coast beach Friday
Rare Minke Whale Strands on North Oregon Coast A baby Minke whale washed up Tuesday near the south jetty of the Columbia River
