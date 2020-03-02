Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Whale Reference: (See latest, sometimes up-to-minute sightings near bottom)


What Kind of Whales are Found on Oregon Coast: Details, Photos Complete guide to what whales you'll find along these shores: Grays, Orcas, Minkes, Humpbacks, more


Depoe Bay Whale Watch Watch Center - Visitor Information A myriad of displays about whales, seals and other sea life abound

Tips for Spotting Whales on Oregon Coast The Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay gives tips on how to find the great beasts

Latest Oregon Coast Whale News


Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Oregon Coast Whale Watching
Tips, updates, archived articles - sometimes even up-to-minute or latest sightings. Sciences

Cancellations Include Cleanup, Whale Week; Oregon Coast Official Statements
Roundup of events cancelled or postponed, attraction closures, statements from visitor centers. Seaside events, Manzanita events, Tillamook events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, Yachats events

Highlights of Spring Break on Oregon Coast: Whales, Magic, Even Ghosts
From helping out the environment with the beach cleanup to whales, a magic fest and even ghosts. Seaside events, Manzanita events, Pacific City, events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, south coast, Yachats events

Four Unheralded, Wowing Wonders of Depoe Bay: Central Oregon Coast
There's so much to this little town you couldn't explore it all in one day, and yet most of its truly amazing aspects lie just below the obvious. Travel tips, whales

Star Trek / Seinfeld Actor and Orca Talk on N. Oregon Coast
Liz Cole appears in a play, and a talk on killer whales. Cannon Beach events, Manzanita events

Six Things They Don't Tell You About Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week
Whale behaviors, secret ways to spot them, special places, best whale weather. South coast, Washington coast. Seaside events, Manzanita events, Tillamook events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, Yachats events

Winter Events in Newport, Depoe Bay: Central Oregon Coast Preview
Around Depoe Bay and Newport, it's more than just the holidays this winter on the central Oregon coast. Newport events, Depoe Bay events, whales

Wacky Oregon Coast History: Nov. 12 is Happy Exploding Whale Day, New Facts
More tidbits about the incident, the clip and its future. Sciences

Whale Sightings Through the Roof on Oregon Coast, Some Orcas
A trend that is likely to continue for at least a few days. Sciences

S. Washington Coast and Oregon Coast Humpback Sightings Soar
The Columbia has been a hotspot for whales. Primarily Humpback whales. Astoria, Seaside

Whale Numbers Soar Along Washington, Oregon Coast - Rarities Too
Unusual water, weather conditions bring in huge whale numbers, including a beaked whale, blue whale

UPDATE: Baby Whale on Oregon Coast Did Not Make High Tide, Is Euthanized
There is talk it could be euthanized. Found in Waldport's Bayshore area. Sciences

Great Summer for Whales, Crabbing, Clamming, Sea Lions: Oregon Coast Officials
Lots of possibilities for whale watching, catching sight of seals and sea lions, and crabbing and clamming. Sciences

Summer Whale Watch Weekend on Central Oregon Coast
This Weekend eighth annual event happening on July 27 and 28 at Depoe Bay. Newport events, Lincoln City events

Latest Deceased Whale on Oregon Coast: Cause of Death Still Not Conclusive
All the test results are not yet in after a week. Seaside Aquarium, science

Killer Whale Sightings Lead to Revelations About Oregon Coast Transient Orcas
The sighting seems to have revealed something significant about this rather mysterious group of killer whales. Science

Five Extravagant Digs to Watch Whales: Oregon Coast Travel Tips
Sometimes, staying the night in some lovely surroundings near the water helps

Weekend Gets Sunny for Oregon Coast; Whale Sightings; Warmest Day for Portland
Just in time for Easter, a lot of sun moves in for the weekend, however briefly

The Crazy, Unknown Delights of Oregon Coast in Spring: What They Don't Tell You
Some of the most intriguing facets of the beaches take place April and May. Weather, Science, kids, whales

Oregon Coast Whale Sightings Stellar, Including Stunning Orca Encounter
Up and down the shoreline the reports are many and spectacular. Sciences

Where to Catch the Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week Live Streams
Whales and simply more whales


 

Latest Oregon Whale Watching Updates (Sometimes minute-by-minute)

Oregon Coast Whales Guide - Whale Watching Articles

Where Are You Going to Next on the Oregon Coast?

Where Can I Find Detailed Oregon Coast Travel and Map Information? Great for finding places to see whales

Oregon Coast Scientists Use DNA to Look Into Whale Decimation Scientists based mostly on the Oregon coast have identified what species of whales were killed by early 20th century whale hunters in the Southern Hemisphere, enabling to piece together more about the decimation of the species. Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport and at OSU in Corvallis used DNA from the bones of whales that once littered South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean and found a high genetic diversity among the slain cetaceans

Latest in Oregon Coast Curious Science: Whales from Space, Dolphin, Skeleton, Pirate Ship, Weather Extremes - take a look at the weather extremes in recent weeks: from major snow storms, major wind storms to conditions so dry there were extremely rare fires on the coast.

Best of Oregon Coast Lodging for Whale Watching, Whale Watch Week Find places to stay while seeing the whales at Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence

Killer Whales Spotted All Over Oregon Coast Normally seen on the central coast, they've been spotted up north as well

Oregon Coast Whale Watching Set Records, Numbers Still Good - It's a case of whale, whales, whales on the coast, and it'll be that way for a while....

Baby Whale on Oregon Coast Died of Rope Entanglement A dead baby Gray whale washed up onto a north Oregon coast beach Friday

Rare Minke Whale Strands on North Oregon Coast A baby Minke whale washed up Tuesday near the south jetty of the Columbia River

Southern Oregon Coast Travel, Map - Washington Coast Trave, Map




