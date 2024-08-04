Your Dose of Vitamin Sea at Central Oregon Coast's Seamist Just Cost Less in April

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There's little like a good dose of vitamin sea in April. That just got a little cheaper near Lincoln City's NW 15th St. ramp.

It's right about here that this sizable central Oregon coast town suddenly gets a little different. The beaches go from nonstop soft sand as far as the eye can see, to a beach sharing the space with a small stretch of basalt blobs. This is where the tidepools are in town, and these can be colorful.

It's one of the burgh's more exciting spots and a coveted area to stay in because of it. Right above that cliff, just a few doors down from the access, one vacation rental is a bit of a secret hiding in plain sight. Seamist, offered up by A1 Vacation Rentals, is an unassuming beauty at first glance, although it is an interesting shape. And clearly it overlooks this engaging beach area. Yet not until you step inside does the grandness of the place become evident.

Note: Seamist is offering up an enticing special for April. Stay any weekend in April of 2024 and get the third night free.

One thing that becomes apparent really quickly is that oceanfront deck, letting you take in all those lovely ocean vibes and beachy atmosphere. There's another porch in the front that's definitely on the sprawling side.

Being up this high makes it a good spot to look out for whales. Grays tend to prefer the central Oregon coast for feeding close to shore, and then there's those wowing orca sightings that happen in the spring through early summer. That's when hanging out inside this spacious home comes in handy. There's also a sizable green lawn to watch those sunsets from.

Winter storms are also the big thing around here, and those rocks below make for a bit more of a spectacle, giving those breakers something to crash into.

You can even see the rocky tidepool area from one of the bedrooms, making for outstanding views all over Seamist. Parts of the house have floor to ceiling windows that let in not only all the sun but the sights and sounds of the ocean too.

The home sleeps six and is perfect for families with children. There are no pets allowed, however.

Inside, there's a beach décor that's a large part of the experience. A sailing ship decoration, a giant starfish on the wall, a compass theme, and even a coffee table that has a fishermen's net vibe: it's all a constant reminder you're at the sands 'n sea. Around the place there's that cajoling, comfy knotty pine wood, giving it a sense of the rustic while still being rather upscale.

On the exterior, the home has an intriguing shape: one that's a bit complex yet woodsy in a way. Inside, that's not just echoed but accentuated, with surprising angles in the upstairs ceilings at times. It gives the home a sense of intriguing architecture.

A major centerpiece is the stone and agate arched fireplace, which ups the ante on atmosphere. Winter storms will never be the same.

Among the other amenities here are two bedrooms with a third sleeping room that comes with a hideabed. A large kitchen comes fully loaded, including a crock pot and coffee maker. See the Seamist website - 503-232-5984. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

