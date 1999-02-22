Updated Weekly

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes, it’s the Lincoln City lodgings, hotels, motels, inns and B&B’s that really shine here. From tiny charmers to grand, upscale hotels, to vacation rentals for a myriad of tastes and desires, Lincoln City is actually quite the hub of overnight options. In fact, Lincoln City boasts some 400 lodgings – more than most spots on the west coast.

A1 Beach Rentals - Places to Stay, Vacation Rentals in Lincoln City Large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two – that’s what you’ll find at rental house management company that has over 25 vacation homes to choose from. There’s an abundance of craftsman structures, traditional beachfront homes or oceanview houses – anywhere from one to seven bedrooms. Many homes are in the quiet Road's End district of Lincoln City, but others you'll find in other sections of town, overlooking the beach. A good chunk of them come with private beach accesses, while some are close to the casino. One has a view of the beach and of D Lake, while another is in Depoe Bay. Depending on your selection, you'll find homes with interesting and varied amenities like a rock fireplace, outdoor hot tub, a secret loft for kids, beamed ceilings, gazebo, oceanview decks, a detached cigar house, BBQ and game room, among many others. Some are historic charmers that date to the 20's and 30's - one was even a lookout for U-Boats in World War II. A-1 Beach Rentals, Lincoln City, Oregon (office in Portland). (503) 232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com (Lincoln City vacation rental, home, upscale, historic cottages, oceanfront, barbecue, oceanview, decks, fireplace)

Inn at Wecoma - Lincoln City lodging, hotel Formerly the Farmer's Daughter Hotel. A sleek, modern design greets you, with some rooms units offering partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. All the spacious guestrooms come with microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, and there's a delectable free continental breakfast in the morning. There's an indoor pool for further recreation for your family and a hot tub for relaxing after a long day of beachcombing. You'll find free wireless Internet access, fitness room, business center, and the convenience of being located within walking distance to some of Lincoln City's finest restaurants. Also on site is a 867-sq-foot conference room perfect for business meetings or hosting large social events. Select units do allow small pets for a $10 nightly fee. Conveniently located in the heart of beautiful Lincoln City on the central Oregon Coast, six blocks east of pristine sandy beaches, in the northern section of the town that was once known as Wecoma. 945 NW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-8981. www.innatwecoma.com (Motel, inexpensive, near ocean, fireplace, balcony, pool, hot tub)

Coho Oceanfront Lodge,Places to Stay in Lincoln City. The Coho offers the warm comforts of a home away from home, and the understated luxuries of a distinguished boutique hotel along the beautiful Oregon coast. Renovated and repositioned as a fresh, modern retro boutique that captures the beach palette, while bringing alive the coastal flavors. The Coho offers eight different room categories, including studios, family suites, and fireplace suites all with breath-taking panoramic ocean front views. All rooms at The Coho include 32” LCD HDTV’s, HD DVD players, iHome iPod docking station, Sealy Posturpedic Plush Supreme Beds, 300-thread count linens,in-room massages, Eco-friendly bath amenities by Archive, and free WIFI Internet access. The Coho also features a heated indoor pool, sauna, hot tub, a fitness center and free continental breakfast with waffle bar. 1635 Northwest Harbor Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800 848 7006. www.thecoholodge.com. (Hotel, upscale, inexpensive, oceanfront, decks, fireplace, luxury, pool, sauna, hot tub)

D Sands Condominium Motel - Lincoln City lodging Every room is beachfront, and it's all right up against Lincoln City's most famous stretch of beach, next to the D River. Each room comes as a suite or mini-suite and has a kitchen and balcony or patio. Some have gas fireplaces, while all have DVD Players with plenty of movies available for renting. There's a heated indoor pool, a spa, and this fabulous beach is lit at night. Rooms sleep anywhere from two, four to six - including a deluxe fireplace suite. Short drive to outlet mall, a few miles from casino; close to plenty of beaches and restaurants. 171 S.W. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-527-3925. www.dsandsmotel.com. (Motel, inexpensive, oceanfront, decks, fireplace, luxury, pool, spa, hot tub)

Ester Lee Motel,lodging in Lincoln City. Spectacular oceanfront views are just the beginning. All of these unique rooms or cottage overlook the ocean, perched on a soaring cliff creating panoramic vistas. Motel units sleep from two to four people in studios; some have full kitchens or are corner suites. All motel units have gas fireplaces. Some cottages come complete with a full kitchen, gas or wood burning fireplace, or one or two bedrooms. Some cottages are pet friendly. In most units you will find free wi-fi, wood or gas fireplaces (along with free firewood); coffee, TV and DVD players in every room – along with a large library of over 300 DVDs, plus books in the lobby. One Jacuzzi cottage. There is a paved access down to this particularly pristine stretch of beach. All units are non-smoking. Short drive to Culinary Center, museums, and casino. 3803 S.W. Hwy. 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-3606. www.esterlee.com/

Keystone Vacation Rentals. - Lincoln City lodging, rentals. Luxurious gems on the oceanfront with expansive ocean view: spacious condos in Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, including well known resorts as Village at North Pointe and Pacific Winds. One or two-bedroom units sit up against the sands or up high at whale watching vantage points, and often come with features like private hot tubs, wi-fi, access to indoor pools and even a theater. Most sleep as many as four. Depending on the condo, other highlights sometimes found include gourmet kitchens, river rock fireplace, plasma TV, washers and dryers, fitness center, pool table, beach patio, BBQ, I-Pod docking station, books, games and puzzles, covered parking, cable TV, DVD library, massage chair, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Some have access to a conference room. Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. (503) 443-1414. www.KeystoneVacationsOregon.com

Inn At Spanish Head. Lodging in Lincoln City. It is one of Lincoln City’s most recognizable landmarks, and for good reason. It is actually the only resort hotel built right on the beach - with all oceanfront rooms, nestled against a rugged cliff overlooking a soft, sandy beach.

Accommodations range from bedrooms to studios to one-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. You'll find amenities such as a year-round heated swimming pool, spa, saunas, exercise room and wi-fi. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Perfect for the inspirational retreat, with full-service conference and meeting rooms. Imagine this ocean view with your wedding: they have an on-site planner, and a variety of packages on the website (or call for info). There’s also the pleasures dining in the penthouse restaurant and bar - whether you’re in the mood for a casual meal or a candlelight dinner. They offer an array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites. Indulge yourself in the scrumptious Sunday Brunch buffet, renowned for its decadent bounty. Near the south end of Lincoln City at 4009 SW Highway 101. 1-800-452-8127 or 541-996-2161. www.spanishhead.com

(Hotel, inexpensive, oceanfront, decks, fireplace, luxury, pool, spa, hot tub)

Looking Glass Inn.- Lincoln City Lodging, Places to Stay. In the historic Taft District of Lincoln City, right across from Siletz Bay. Enjoy a Cape Cod-style inn, just steps away from a wonderful beach perfect for walking, exploring, building sand castles, and playing in the water. Choose from a variety of rooms: whirlpool tub suites, one bedroom deluxe suites, two-bedroom fireplace suites or a suite that comes with two queen beds, a living area and two bedrooms. Many have beautiful bay and ocean views and spacious layouts. You’ll find such amenities as whirlpools, gas fireplaces, kitchens and some rooms with decks. Complimentary continental breakfast and wireless Internet access in all rooms. All units are non-smoking, and some of them allow dogs / pet friendly, letting Fido in on the beachy fun. The Looking Glass Inn is close walking distance to a variety of shops and famous restaurants, with many less than a block away. 861 SW 51st Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com (Hotel, upscale, oceanfront, decks, fireplace, luxury, kitchens, hot tub)

Nordic Oceanfront Inn. - Lincoln City hotel, lodging. This newly remodeled oceanfront hotel has awesome and ever-changing views of the Pacific Ocean from every unit. Some units include In-room Jacuzzis, kitchens, gas fireplaces and balconies or patios. The complimentary expanded, hot continental breakfast is always a delight, served daily, including self- serve Belgium waffles. Some of the amenities include Flat Screen TV’s, free in-room Wi-Fi, DVD players and rentals. You can relax your cares away in the recreation area which has double saunas and a heated salt water pool and spa. A large sundeck and a walk-easy, private beach access give the Nordic special and unique hotel aspects. In the evening, the surf is lit to show off the waves. The conference room is perfect for those planning special events. The Nordic is located at 2133 NW Inlet. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-3558 (USA) or 1- 800-243-3558 (Canada. 800 848 7006). www.nordicoceanfrontinn.com/ (hotel, oceanfront, fireplace, Jacuzzi, kitchens)

Ocean Terrace Condominiums. - Lincoln City lodging. Luxury condo-style rooms overlook the ocean from a dramatic cliff top, resulting in constantly wowing views. Some have more than one bedroom, and some sleep as many as six. Sliding glass doors allow you to step outside and get a little closer. Each suite contains a separate bedroom, full kitchen, TV in the living room and each bedroom, DVD player, bedding, towels, and basic cooking items. Each decorated in their unique way, and you may find: hardwood floors, wi-fi, library ceiling, fine cabinetry, books and games, pillow top King size beds, queen beds, massaging shower head, an office area, sleeper sofas, cable TV, and possibly even little wonders like a fondue set or smores maker. Some rooms have unique themes, such as nautical items, a chicken theme, an island vibe and some stunning units recently remodeled. 4229 SW Beach Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-3623. www.oceanterrace.com (Motel, oceanfront, fireplace, kitchens)

Oregon Beach Vacations. Lincoln City lodging, vacation rentals. Offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. Well over 100 homes - in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Seaside and more on the north coast. All quite distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Full kitchens, laundry facilities, oceanfront, ocean view, garden view and homes that are studios to elaborate mansions with eight bedrooms are part of their massive catalog. Some stand on secretive, grandiose bluffs in exclusive developments; some are condos or sophisticated homes practically on the beach. Some have hot tubs, and some are pet friendly. Perfect for families – or romantic getaways and special occasions. Large reunions, corporate or group retreats are well catered to. Special guest services like gift baskets, deliveries, even groceries can be arranged. 690 SE 39th Street, Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com (Vacation rentals, oceanfront homes, decks, barbecue, kitchens, fireplace, luxury, pool, spa, hot tub)

Pelican Shores Inn. Lincoln City Hotel, Lodging. At the northern end of Lincoln City, every room has a fabulous view of the rolling surf, and just steps away from one of the more hidden beaches of Lincoln City. The surf is lighted at night for your viewing pleasure. Newly renovated suites - some with oceanfront patios or gas fireplaces - feature free Wi-Fi, DVD players, and kitchens. King studios have sliding glass doors to oceanfront patios at the lawn level. One-bedroom oceanfront suites include a separate bedroom and kitchen. The oceanfront “Fireplace Suite” has a living area with a gas fireplace. The “Two-Bedroom” suite is perfect for families with its kitchen, living area and two bedrooms. Quite popular is the “One-Bedroom King Suite,” with two bathrooms, two double beds, and an oceanfront room with a king bed. A stunning heated indoor pool, complimentary continental breakfast, large selection for DVD’s for rent, guest laundry, and barbecues assure a lasting impression. 2645 NW Inlet Ave. 800-705-5505. www.pelicanshores.com (Hotel, upscale, suites, oceanfront, decks, fireplace, luxury, kitchens, hot tub)

Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging. You’ll enjoy breathtaking high panoramic views of Lincoln City’s renowned beach and Cascade Head from the Seahorse’s oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites and newly built romantic suites. You'll find vacation rentals as well: available are fully equipped houses and cottages close to the beach. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Seahorse features a heated indoor pool with an outstanding ocean view and dramatic oceanfront spa. The facility is ideally situated for whale watching. Romantic fireplaces, private decks and in-room spas are available in select rooms. Seahorse is close to shops, golf, fishing and restaurants and is served by a free casino shuttle. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Kids 12 and under stay free in their parent’s room. Very attractive rates. Quick access to a pristine stretch of beach and not far from occasional tide pools. 1301 NW 21st Street, Lincoln City, Oregon. (800) 662-2101. www.seahorsemotel.com (Motel, Vacation rentals, inexpensive, oceanfront decks, kitchens, fireplace, pool, spa)

The Shearwater Inn, Lincoln City Lodging, Hotel. An upscale hotel with wonderful ocean views in the heart of downtown Lincoln City. Guests will enjoy spacious rooms and suites, gas fireplaces, decks, easy beach access, outdoor hot tub, and many dog friendly rooms. Many rooms have panoramic ocean views. Close to a low beach access and next to the famed D River access. Rooms also come with flat Screen TVs, DVD Players, wireless, and some suites have full kitchens. Some have king beds, hide-a-beds. All have coffee maker, refrigerator, microwave and a hair dryer, A complimentary continental breakfast is delivered to your room each morning, and in the evening relax at the hosted wine social. Just blocks from the Outlet Center, Cultural Center, and a short five-minute drive to the casino. About three miles from Taft and Siletz Bay. 120 NW Inlet Court. Lincoln City, Oregon.(541) 994-4121. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com (Hotel, upscale, oceanfront decks, kitchens, fireplace, pets)

Whistling Winds Motel. - Lincoln City Motel. This sweet bit of Americana is a restored 1930's Motor Coach Motel that sits nestled in a quiet and pristine residential neighborhood of Lincoln City. There’s a hefty dose of historic charm as well as a sense of modern, slightly woodsy chic here. These unforgettably romantic fifteen units are located just a half block from one of Lincoln City’s most secretive low beach accesses, making you feel like you’ve stumbled upon something exclusive. It’s only six blocks to the casino and on a shuttle route.

Whistling Winds works well on a variety of levels: perfect for the private getaway, spending an intimate weekend with that someone special or bringing the whole family. Even a well-behaved dog can get in on the fun (in select rooms with extra charge, 20 lbs or less). Enjoy the sound of the ocean waves in our fireplace suite, while vaulted ceilings, warm rich wood and walls, the hand built river rock fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen complete the tingling effect at this beautifully restored cottage.

There are four Jacuzzi rooms, four full kitchen units, three family units and vintage studio cottages with that delicious touch of the past. 866-384-9346 3264 NW Jetty Ave, Lincoln City, Oregon. www.whistlingwindsmotel.com (Motel, near ocean, inexpensive, kitchens, fireplace, luxury, hot tub)

BeachcombersNW.com. Find vacation rental homes in Newport. The most comprehensive website and search engine for vacation rentals on the Oregon coast and Washington coast: rental locator map, annual events calendar, seasonal specials listings, newsetter sign up, availability request forms, quick & easy rental search results, and much more. Romantic retreats, families, pet friendly, large groups, ocean front and ocean view and hot tubs. Also, find them in Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Neskowin, Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach, Depoe Bay, Otter Rock, Newport, South Beach, Waldport, Yachats, Heceta Beach, Florence, Dunes City and rentals all the way down to Brookings….as well as Washington towns . www.beachcombersnw.com

