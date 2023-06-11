Thanksgiving Getaway to Oregon Coast: Lincoln City Rentals with Grand Views and Kitchens

Thanksgiving Getaway to Oregon Coast: Lincoln City Rentals with Grand Views, Grand Kitchens

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Need to get away for Thanksgiving? Are you hankering for a bit of Oregon coast on the holiday while hoping to show off your cooking skills? (Above: Moonbreaker in Lincoln City)

There is still some availability out there for vacation rentals that have decent-sized kitchens. Part of a series on Thanksgiving vacation home openings, in this installment you'll get to meet a couple stunners in Lincoln City.

Both are rented through A1 Beach Rentals.

Moonbreaker is a fairly large beauty that is oceanfront, right in the Roads End neighborhood – one of the Oregon coast's more famous districts.

It hosts four people.

It's a dashing, romantic Cape Cod-style home where the view is king, not to mention private stairs to this especially lovely beach that can be bereft of others. You can have it to yourselves sometimes. That weathered tile that Oregon coast buildings are so famous for is one of its immediately-striking features; that, and an interesting design that has two stories incorporating the car port.

Massive windows look out onto the great expanse of sea, and the large decks let you get out into that ocean air. Then there's that jetted hot tub that's on the private deck, right on the beach or beneath the stars.

Moonbreaker's kitchen is well stocked and variable in its capacity to make the full meal, and even that area opens up to the view. The ranges and oven are new.

There's a cozy fireplace, marble floors and open, airy rooms with vaulted ceilings, and a variety of entertainment, including a cable TV system loaded with channels.

Nantucket is on the menu for Thanksgiving availability in Lincoln City. It's a gorgeous historic home located in the middle of the central Oregon coast town, and a quick walk to the wonder-filled tidepools of the NW 15th Ave. area. All that is a mere one block away, and large attractions like the outlet mall or casino are a quick drive.

This historic 1946-built home accommodates four. You'll also find an outdoor hot tub at Nantucket, and while it's not a completely oceanfront vacation rental there is a good peek of it from here, enough to even watch some raucous waves if that's what is hitting the coastline while you're there. There's actually two observation decks in this cozy and classy home.

A1 Beach Rentals calls it “bright and beachy,” and that's definitely what it is inside and out. The interior, with its deep, brown wooden paneling evokes the Old Oregon Coast – that legendary vibe of the region that comes from now-rare old school design elements.

OREGON COAST BEACH CONNECTION WILL BE DOING A SERIES on Thanksgiving Stay 'n Cook Rental Homes for the holidays. Contact if you want yours included

The kitchen for your Oregon coast holiday feast-making here features a full roster of dishes and utensils, a crock pot and plenty of conveniences for foodies.

A1 Beach Rentals. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-503-232-5984

