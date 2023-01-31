From Oregon Coast Swank to Sweet Beach Abode: Lincoln City Rental with Oceanfront Jetted Tub

(Lincoln City, Oregon) â€“ Two bedrooms, multiple windows to all the Oregon coast drama, a jetted tub with an incredible view, and one serious case of oceanfront house envy. Where the beaches of Lincoln City slowly squeeze their way to their endpoint, and often there's hardly another soul around, let's face it: this is kind of a dream home.

Still wishing upon a star? Maybe try wishing on the moon â€“ or in this case, Moonbreaker. Not to be confused with the James Bond flick Moonraker, this is way down to Earth, like down to sea level, yet this Lincoln City vacation rental is no less celestial in its atmosphere. Moonbreaker, with its copious, multilevel deck space, is a fine place to be moon gazing by the seaside, as well as zoning out on any aspect of the Oregon coast available during the day.

In that inimitable stretch of beach and neighborhood called the Roads End district, the density of folk diminishes greatly, even more noticeably on those busy summer vacation days. This is, after all, the northernmost borders of Lincoln City, and actually once its own, separate village, before the town was pieced together under the name Lincoln City in 1964. It's still got an off-the-beaten path feel.

The home itself sits far up the road, just before the very last access, where the area abruptly becomes a remote strand. You get your own secret pathway to this beach, which is not far from the very end of Lincoln City and what's called Wizard Rock (not to be confused with Wizards Hat Rock down in Bandon).

Moonbreaker is a romance-filled Cape Cod-style beauty, with fine polished wood throughout much of the interior, giving the place a simultaneous dose of swank and beach cottage. Marble floors, a gourmet kitchen and an expansive feel in the layout with its wide open rooms add to the atmosphere. In the master bedroom there's a fireplace; the second bedroom comes with its own bathroom.

One of the top highlights here is the two-person jetted tub, set close to those grand windows and all that surf. Few things spell romance more than that scenario, watching gulls dart in and out of view and the tides recede and then return to conquer the sands.

You get parking for two cars, and the place comes with a fully stocked kitchen, microwave, gas fireplaces, and its own washing machine.



Wizard Rock at Roads End / Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Beach Pro Tip: your chances of spotting whales are somewhat increased because of the height this rental home is perched upon. Gray whales spend a lot of time on this part of the central Oregon coast, but as it turns out so do orcas. There's more killer whales out there than Oregonians realized, something one Facebook group has proven in the last year or so.

Still dying to see the Green Flash at Sunset? Again, higher elevation increases your chances a bit.

Moonbreaker is available through A1 Beach Rentals out of Lincoln City. Call (503) 232-5984.

