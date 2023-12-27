Sweet Suites and Insanely Cool Oregon Coast Waves in Lincoln City This January

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Right now is storm season, with breakers-busting tempests barreling in all the time. In fact, this week there's a series of them. There is nothing quite like the fresh smell of sea air, even in winter when it's a raging storm out there. (Above: Shearwater Inn, Lincoln City)

The Oregon coast's biggest draw is likely Lincoln City, even in storm season, and three of the numerous reasons that's so are a trio of much-loved hotels that have their devotees, yet they manage to be a bit of a secret at times. All three are always finding ways to spoil those who stay the night, and each features an array of magnificent views and amenities. Each holds a different connection to that wild, beachy world. Each gives a new side to the major wave-pounding that occurs here throughout January.

At one you can gaze more closely at the wilderness of Siletz Bay, while another stands tall, looking down on the popular D River access. The third provides a clifftop vantage point to check out whales and other natural wonders of this part of the central Oregon coast.

All three have just made this kind of getaway insanely inexpensive for January as well.

Right on Siletz Bay sits the Looking Glass Inn with a presence that slightly evokes a lighthouse. The wooden exterior has a distinctive classiness as well as a rugged charm, overlooking the tidal madness that can be the bay. During storm season this is one amazing spot to be, watching those waves shove giant logs onto the beach, creating that vast, dense forest of sea-bleached tree parts that the bay is known for.





In summer or other calmer moments, this bay is overflowing with serenity and peace, with less wave action than the ocean (which is often also in view from Looking Glass Inn).

Most of the rooms have a view, and those are all extraordinary. If it's not watching seals or sea lions across the bay or swimming around (and it turns out they watch you as well), then it's bird or wave drama of some kind.

Each of the rooms at this famed Oregon coast hotel comes with a large selection of pleasantries, which can include a whirlpool tub, one- or two-bedroom suites, rooms with a fireplace – and a lot more.

From now through the first of February they have quite the deal going. It's called Two Night Special. "Stay two nights or more from Sunday – Thursday in a Two Queen Studio most with bay view for $89 per night or a bay and ocean-view Whirlpool Suite for $99 per night," managers said. "This is excluding holiday school breaks." 861 SW 51st Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com

A little ways up the road, in the middle of Lincoln City, the D River access hosts a large variety of fun stuff, including major kite festival events about twice a year or more. Towering above it is the oceanfront Shearwater Inn, an upscale hotel with outstanding views on all the oceanic action.

The D River itself is right below the posh building as well, which can be raging in winter but in summer you may actually find it dried up. It gets so low it doesn't make far from its thicker stretch a couple hundred feet to the east. That's a curiosity not many know about.

Another intriguing aspect about the D River is this spot can suddenly open up for agate hunting. Even in summer, when sand levels remain quite high, for some reason gravelly areas sometimes just appear, which is the telltale sign of agates among those gray and black stones.





The somewhat swank Shearwater Inn provides a lot of lovely amenities, including spacious rooms, decks and balconies to watch all the fun, as well as outdoor hot tub and rooms with gas fireplaces. Perhaps most interesting to some is how pet friendly the place is, providing means to spoil your pup.

The Shearwater Inn is also making it extremely thrifty to hit these rooms during the weekdays, offering some units for $89 a night. Good through February 1, it's another two-night special.

Managers told Oregon Coast Beach Connection: "Stay 2 nights or more Sunday – Thursday in a Standard King Room with partial ocean view for $89 per night or an ocean-view King Studio with deck for $99. Excluding holiday school breaks. The rate is for two people and can’t be combined with other discounts." 120 NW Inlet Court. Lincoln City, Oregon.(541) 994-4121. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com

At the northern, much-less populated section of Lincoln City, Pelican Shores Inn is also hosting a similar, budget-friendly proposition.





“Stay 2 nights or more Sunday – Thursday in the Oceanfront King Deluxe Studio for $89 per night. Available 1/26/23 – 2/1/24, excluding holiday school breaks. The rate is for two people and can’t be combined with other discounts.”





The Pelican Inn sits up on a high bluff, offering great opportunities for sighting whales. They're much easier to see from elevated spots like this, and they're still coming through in decent numbers in January. Although they start to trail off after the middle of the month.

Amenities: Suites come with oceanfront patios or gas fireplaces. King studios have sliding glass doors to oceanfront patios at the lawn level. 2645 NW Inlet Ave. 800-705-5505. www.pelicanshores.com

