Lincoln City Rentals Company Offers Quite the Price Drops: Oregon Coast Early Deals

Published 10/17/23 at 8:12 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's starting to get less expensive on the Oregon coast right about now, but one set of vacation rentals in Lincoln City is a little ahead of the curve. While prices in October for lodgings start falling all over the Oregon coast, these guys are going deeper. (Above: Kristy's Cottage, Gleneden Beach)

A1 Beach Rentals has started offering 30 percent off its normal shoulder season prices, with the discounts already figured into the quotes given by their website. A lot of rates are half of what they are in summer, and some rental homes are even less than that.

As owner Karen Scrutton put it, there's a lot to love out here in Lincoln City right now, saying it's the best time of year.

“Fall, especially October, is such a great time to visit Lincoln City,” she said. “Still many warm and sunny days. For the occasional October storm, wild surf is fun to watch from an oceanfront home.”

She's quite spot-on about that this week: there are storm-like waves happening at the same time that the central Oregon coast gets sunny weather and temps near 70. That's taking place Tuesday through Friday along the beaches.



SeaStar North (courtesy photo)

Some homes, Scrutton said, are priced lower than many motels. She's not kidding. The historic Nantucket House is going for $150 per night at the moment, happening through at least January.

The 1946-built home is in the middle section of Lincoln City and accommodates four. It's right near all the tidepools of the NW 15th Ave. area, and a close drive to the outlet mall. You'll also find an outdoor hot tub, and the whole thing is very close to the beach. That will allow you to check out this week's craziness by just walking about half a block or less.



Kristy's Cottage in hidden, little Gleneden Beach is going for a little over $200 per night, about half what it is in summer. There, the beachfront home is far, far from the crowds.

It's a special one for stargazing, Scrutton said.

“So dark and beautiful at night highlighting stars and sparkly white surf,” she said.

A1 Beach Rentals has about two dozen vacation rental homes on the central Oregon coast. Check out each home and the availability calendar link to see and compare prices. (503) 232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW















Oregon Coast Beach Connection

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted