Lincoln City's Looking Glass Inn Has One Serious View to Oregon Coast Wilds and Wildlife

Published 11/14/22 at 3:49 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Along the central Oregon coast's Siletz Bay, at the southern end of Lincoln City, the sands are an interesting study in the power of the waves. In spite of the practically-still waters of the bay, gently lapping at this sloped beach, there are giant chunks of driftwood everywhere. In fact, it's possible this is the most densely-populated section of Oregon coast for driftwood. These can't get here via those normally chilled out conditions. (Courtesy photo)

It takes some serious storm action to push these onshore. Then, it seems, they never leave. Weathered, twisted shapes simply remain. You'll still find the same chunks you saw decades ago, though they do shift positions.

Siletz Bay is also a prime spot for watching harbor seals and sea lions.



Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection

If you want to witness all this yourself and spend the night with such a view, the Looking Glass Inn provides this – and with a sense of flair. From some angles, this atmospheric cedar shake building almost resembles a lighthouse a little bit, a kind of portent to the views you can get. After all, a good amount of the rooms are on that second floor, gazing down on all the action.

Inside, the rooms are all dressed up in subtle shades, woods and soft whites, a melding of classy panache with vibrant, even slightly rustic beach vibes. Those units with kitchens are roomy and have a wide open feel, along with a cozy little dining bar.

Not all have views or complete views, but most do – and a good number of rooms are dog friendly. To that end, this longtime Oregon coast favorite has a special lawn for your fur babies that comes with a water hydrant sprinkler.

Some rooms are large and spacious suites, with one or two bedrooms. On the romantic side, some rooms have Whirlpool tubs and are made for two. Others have decks from which to take in all that ocean air or gas fireplaces to sit next to as the sea rages during storms. All have free wi-fi.

Outdoors, the Looking Glass Inn hosts a fire pit and a crab cooking station (Siletz Bay is known for its crabbing possibilities). There's a picnic table and a barbecue, and a guest laundry. They also provide beach blankets, sand toys and wagons for the kiddies.

Westover Inn Hotels, which owns this and a few others on the Oregon coast, told Oregon Coast Beach Connection there are smart TVs coming to the Inn soon. All their properties recently switched to Left Coast Coffee – a delicious indie company out of Lincoln City.

Looking Glass Inn sits in the middle of Taft, the old neighborhood that used to be its own separate village. In fact, it was in a meeting hall here in the late '40s that the idea of bringing together the seven villages nearby into one town was born. That didn't happen until the early '60s, finally creating Lincoln City.

Still, this little central Oregon coast destination's biggest attraction is likely those views, especially from higher up. It's easy to see the ocean and the end of the Salishan Spit from here, where those pinnipeds usually gather. Except that often enough you'll see them swimming in the bay itself. If you're gazing out at them, with their little heads bobbing up and down, don't be surprised to see them checking you out as well. 861 SW 51st Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com

