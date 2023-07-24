A True 'Pacific Treasure' on Oregon Coast, Rental Overlooks Lincoln City Calm and Drama

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Looking out over some of Lincoln City's more captivating, even adventurous sands, is a bit of a treasure. One of those wind-blown balconies – or maybe sun-drenched – depending on the day, that you look up at from the sands and think to yourself: “Man, that view has gotta be fire.”

It's a Pacific Treasure, to be more exact: a vacation rental condo unit from Keystone Vacation Rentals, a firm that has about a dozen such rental gems on the central Oregon coast.

Pacific Treasure is part of the Pacific Winds condo building in Lincoln City, located right near the NW 15th St. access. It's got the largest tidepool set in Lincoln City, and this whole is a full whale-spotting possibilities. The condo unit (and there are others there in Keystone Vacation Rentals' roster), sleeps four but does not allow pets.

On top of that extensive view, you can get in hot water gazing at this. Literally: there's a jetted hot tub on that balcony that lets you watch the tidal proceedings while soaking. Even better, hit the hot tub beneath the stars on one of those light pollution-free Oregon coast nights. Often, you'll be treated to random shooting stars, even if there isn't a major meteor shower the Earth is going through.

One reviewer said they watched seals playing in the waves for awhile. You can't get much more of a real Oregon coast experience than that.





Gleaming white walls give way to the personal touches of Pacific Treasure. Colorful pottery, comfy chairs and couch, and other lively marine touches in the décor keep your senses attuned to the beachy vibes.

Vast expanses of sea are also part of the dining table experience here – along with the living room. Everything looks out through enormous windows. Think big when it comes to the table as well.





At night or during one of those decidedly indoor days of the Oregon coast, there's Blu-Ray to be had in the living room, on a 42-inch LCD TV. To add to the atmosphere, a river rock fireplace is fueled by gas – prime romantic evening stuff.

Keystone Vacation Rentals likes to tout its “600- thread count cotton sheets atop a pillow top Sterns and Foster King Bed.”

As one reviewer put it: “The condo was exactly what was described and pictured. The beds were comfortable and the view was spectacular.”

There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the place comes with a large gourmet kitchen, along with a coffeemaker, among other tidbits. The condo building provides an indoor pool and a game room.

You're a few minutes' drive to the casino, and maybe a few more minutes to the outlet mall.

There's seven miles of pristine sands along Lincoln City's stretches, some of which attracts more driftwood piles than others. At the town's southern edges at Taft, there are enormous piles, creating unusual labyrinths to traverse. It's interesting and dramatic.

At the extreme northern end of town, the Roads End area has a couple of secret beach accesses in the neighborhood, which give a quicker walk to the very tip of Lincoln City and Roads End Point. Above that, Gods Thumb and some incredible hiking opportunities await.

