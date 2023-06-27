Some Vacation House Openings Later This Summer on Oregon Coast, Even Price Reductions

Some Vacation House Openings This Summer on Oregon Coast, Even Price Reductions

Published 06/27/23 at 4:46 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – The summer travel season isn't quite as packed as usual in some areas of the Oregon coast, at least when it comes to vacation rentals. Several agencies are reporting some openings, and there are definitely price reductions in surprising ways. (Above: Moonbreaker in Lincoln City has lower prices in summer and some openings)

Three vacation rental firms talked to Oregon Coast Beach Connection, in Cannon Beach, Pacific City and Lincoln City.



Sea Star North

A1 Beach Rentals in Lincoln City cut the summer price of three of its standout rentals. Sea Star North and Sea Star South are both 35 percent off the usual summer cost. That price is already embedded in the website's booking feature so you don't have to mention any code or such. Moonbreaker is also 35% off.

The deal favors last-minute bookings. You book within thirty days and then you get that discount.

The same also goes for the Pacific Escape home, which is 20% off.

Moonbreaker sits at the northern edge of Lincoln City at the mellow Roads End area, an oceanfront Cape Cod-style beauty with its own private stairs to the ocean. It sleeps four and includes a large deck and a jetted tub.

Also on the specials menu at A1 Beach Rentals are two that are part of one adjoining cottage, but both spacious and luxurious. Sea Star North and Sea Star South both sleep six people. They also host a short set of steps to the sand. They've been described as having a “Norman Rockwell” kind of vibe. A-1 Beach Rentals, Lincoln City, Oregon (office in Portland). (503) 232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com

In Pacific City, Kiwanda Coastal Properties also has 20 percent off all its homes for the remainder of June, and there are also some openings later in the summer.

Among them:





Top O' the Dune has immense, 180-degree windows right on the beach, with Kiwanda and Haystack in full sight and the northern edges of Pacific City's sands to the left. There are five bedrooms and some 4,000 square feet in all, with a big gourmet kitchen and a whole floor downstairs full of family room stuff. You're also able to step right on the beach.

It's enormous and it's right on the river. The Nestucca Sunrise is one seriously peaceful spot with five bedrooms, private outdoor areas and a large backyard. There's also your own flight of stairs going down to the shoreline. It can host two or three families.

A true Oregon coast cabin experience comes with the Lazy Dragon, sitting a short ways from the beach at Tierra Del Mar. So this is out-of-the-way beauty, far from the maddening crowds. With two bedrooms, it works for two couples or a small family. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7212. Website here.

Up on the north Oregon coast, Cannon Beach's Beachcombers Vacation Rentals has one particular special happening all the time, including this summer. Rent a home for six nights and you get the seventh for free. You can make a whole week of fun and memories out there. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. See Beachcomber Website here for the full roster.

That includes spots like:





Cove Beach Lodge. At the secretive and utterly amazing Falcon Cove area, this soaring oceanfront, craftsman-style home opens up the stunning vistas, overlooking the surf and unique sights of this very different beach. Cove Beach Lodge Site -855-219-4758.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

