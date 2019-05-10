Washington Coast Travel Guide, Updated Info

 




 

LATEST Washington Coast Articles, Updates

 

Washington Coast Travel Guide
Guide to Washington Coast: updated articles, travel news, tourism updates

Oregon Coast Crews Rescue Endangered Seal from Washington Beach
An uncommon sight on the Oregon and Washington coast: a Guadalupe Fur Seal. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Extraordinary Encounters: Shark Off Oregon Coast, Dolphin on Washington Coast
A charter boat from Newport got into a bit of a fight with a shark. Sciences

Hints of Alien Life: Scientists Look to Washington and Oregon Coast
The discovery is of a microbe more primitive than ever found before

Tall Ships Return to Oregon Coast in May, This Time Only One City
Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain, sail into the harbor of Coos Bay starting May 1

First Ever Find on Washington Coast: Oregon Crew Discovers Pacific Snake Eel
To date, there are only three recorded incidents of one being found in Oregon. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Washington and Oregon Coast: Seal is Famous Again, More Strange Beach Finds
A fur seal, a longnose skate, more moon jellies, a skull, and more

Good Chance of Seeing 15 Meteors per Hour on Oregon Coast This Weekend
Portland, the southern Oregon coast and the Washington coast also have great chances

Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach Light Up for Holidays: N. Oregon Coast Nov Pre...
Washington too: Astoria events, Cannon Beach events, Seaside

Dead Zones Increasing Off Oregon Coast, Including California, Washington
Oregon has seen a decline in oxygen in ocean waters near the seafloor for two decade. Science, Hatfield

Stranded, Hypothermic Sea Turtle Sent to Recover at Oregon Coast Aquarium
An Olive Ridley sea turtle was recovered from a beach on the southern Washington coast. Seaside Aquarium, Newport

Eclipse Travel Warnings for Oregon Coast, Inland, Washington: Gonna Get Ugly
ODOT has plenty of warnings and advice for those heading down for the solar eclipse

What Created Ten Tornado Warnings for the Oregon, Washington Coast Last Week?
According to the National Weather Service the answer is quite complex

Rare Dolphin Stranding Near Oregon Coast: Seen Once in Two Decades
The five-foot-long dolphin was found stranded in Seaview, Washington. Seaside Aquarium, science

Scientists: Methane Bubbles May Increase Along Washington, Oregon Coasts
The researchers found some 168 plumes observed off the Pacific Northwest coastlines within the past decade

Scientists Worry About Tsunami Preparedness Along Oregon, Washington Coasts
A study says many coastal areas along the Pacific Northwest are still insufficiently prepared for the big tsunami

Infrequent Find Near Oregon Coast: Dolphin Stranding
What they found was a deceased Pacific White-Sided Dolphin, a slightly rare find as these don't show up often along the Oregon or Washington coasts.

Quake Scare on N. Oregon Coast, Southern Washington, Likely a Sonic Boom
About 1:09 p.m. on Wednesday, something shook a wide range of the north Oregon coast and southern Washington. Science

Second Sea Turtle Rescued by Crew from Oregon Coast
Yet another sea turtle was found and rescued by the Seaside Aquarium - once again on the southern Washington coast. Science

Oregon Coast Crew Assists Live Turtle Found in Washington
The Olive Ridley turtle suffered from hypothermia but appeared to be in good condition. Seaside Aquarium, science

 

Summer Event Guide for the LBP and Pacific County
by SarahDay
10 May 2019 at 1:00am

Camping Guide for the Long Beach Peninsula
by Beth
6 May 2019 at 3:36pm

Experience Joy at Coastal Places with Depressing Names
by Beth
24 Apr 2019 at 3:14pm

Race into Summer on the Long Beach Peninsula
by SarahDay
4 Apr 2019 at 1:00am

10 Reasons You Don?t Want to Miss the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival (April 20)
by SarahDay
17 Mar 2019 at 11:08am

If you're a clam fan, this event is for you. Don't miss this year's Long Beach Razor Clam Festival on the Washington Coast for family friendly fun.

10 Great Spots for Photos on the Long Beach Peninsula
by SarahDay
7 Mar 2019 at 1:09pm

7 Fun Spring Break Ideas on the Long Beach Peninsula
by SarahDay
19 Feb 2019 at 9:15am

Fill your spring break with coastal memories on Washington's Long Beach Peninsula. Here are 7 family-friendly trip ideas for your visit!

Spring Event Guide
by SarahDay
14 Feb 2019 at 2:34pm

Mark your calendars for a festive spring on the Long Beach Peninsula!

Coastal Celtic Music Festival Begins March 22!
by SarahDay
8 Feb 2019 at 3:49pm

3 days of great music at the beach! Get your tickets for the first Coastal Celtic Music Festival...

The World?s Largest Frying Pan? Sort Of
by SarahDay
1 Feb 2019 at 2:35pm

Find this giant frying pan in downtown Long Beach. It's an iconic piece of history dating back to the first Clam Festival!

