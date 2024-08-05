Record Temps: Portland, Valley Into 90s This Weekend; Washington, Oregon Coast Up to 80s

Published 5/08/24 at 6:55 p.m.

By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Record-breaking temps are coming for Portland, Willamette Valley and much of southern Washington this weekend, as a spring heatwave will push things into the 80s and 90s. Much of the Oregon coast is also predicted to hit at least the 70s if not 80s in many places, as well as the south Washington coast. (Photo: Yaquina Bay Lighthouse, Newport - Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The heatwave will be brief but potent, and officials are already warning people to stay cautious when it comes to local waterways – including the beaches – as water temps will still be chilly and dangerous if you stay very long.

“While it will be warm this weekend, which will make area rivers inviting, please remember water temps are still very cold,” the NWS said. “Cold water shock and hypothermia could kill you, so you may want to think twice before jumping into a river to cool off.”

Thursday will start ramping up around Oregon and Washington, with highs from the valley to the coast in the 70s and around 80. Inland areas will higher but not always by much. On the northern half of the Washington coast it remains cooler than 70, and on the southern Oregon coast it won't break beyond the 70s.

Friday, the real heat kicks in with the inland portions getting up around 90 degrees, and Saturday will follow close behind, according to the NWS.

Brookings, photo courtesy Manuela Durson Fine Arts

“A stout ridge of high pressure continues to build across the region the latter half of the week resulting in a prolonged period of dry weather and rapidly warming temperatures day to day,” the NWS said. “It still appears near record breaking heat is in store Friday into Saturday daytime highs climb in the mid 80s to near 90 across the inland valleys. Cooler onshore flow returns Saturday night into Sunday resulting in slightly cooler temperatures for the early to middle portion of next week albeit still near to slightly above seasonal norms.”

Upper Washington Coast (Ocean Shores, Queets): 70s for Friday and Saturday.

South Washington Coast through North Oregon Coast (Westport, Long Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Pacific City, Newport, Florence): 70s and 80s are possible on Friday and Saturday. Some areas may get close to 90.

South Oregon Coast (Coos Bay, Port Orford): 70s and 80s possible but cooler than up north.



The NWS said confidence is at 90 – 99% in much of these forecasts, especially for Thursday. On Friday, there's a 60 – 80% chance the Portland Metro area will break 90 degrees.

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather

Greatest uncertainties, however, lie along the coastline, the NWS said, where ocean breezes may overpower the winds from the east heated up by coming over the Coast Range.



Near Yachats in Lane County, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Interestingly, the southern Oregon coast gets a little cooler the farther south into Curry County you go. Often it gets warmer that direction.

A little farther north into Washington, the Seattle area is only looking at the 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Conditions in almost areas will be sunny and clear through Monday at least, which leaves the region open as prime viewing of the ISS flyover. The International Space Station will have some great visibility. See the full article Space Station Will Put On A Show in May Above Oregon, Washington, Coastlines.







