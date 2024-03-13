Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Washington / Oregon Coast Headed for Sunny, Warm Stretch - Portland Mid 70s

Published 3/13/24 at 5:05 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Manzanita, Oregon) – Some truly outstanding weather is coming to the Oregon and Washington coastline, while the inland portions and much of the I-5 Corridor will get into near record-breaking warm temps, climbing into the mid 70s. (Arch Cape, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the entire Oregon coast and southern Washington coast are headed for a lot of sun starting on Thursday and likely going into Tuesday. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 60s through the weekend, with sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Some areas will get up around 70 degrees, the NWS said, including possibly the north Washington coast near Forks.

Everything from the tip of the Olympic Peninsula down through the south Oregon coast at Gold Beach and Brookings are heading for those lovely days, including Newport, Florence, Pacific City, Manzanita and Warrenton.

Tuesday seems a turning point for many parts of the Pacific Northwest coast, with some areas going partly cloudy with some rain.

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather

In the Portland area, the weekend is at the peak of things with highs up around 73, although some other regional weather media are predicting 76-degree highs possible.

Either way, the NWS said it's going to be “quite warm for mid-March.”


Cape Blanco near Port Orford / Cape Blanco Heritage Society

“Climatologically the average March maximum temperature in Astoria is near 53 degrees,” the NWS said. “On Friday though, ensembles are showing highs ranging from 62-68 degrees Fahrenheit, and 66-71 degrees on Saturday.”

However, there is some wiggle room on those predictions, the NWS said, as forecast models have trouble handling rapid temperature shifts this time of year, something they called the “shoulder season phenomena.”

A change in systems starts arriving on Monday, the NWS said, though at this time they are still predicting good amounts of sun for the Oregon coast and Washington possible into Tuesday.

Westport, courtesy Washington State Parks




Near Gold Beach, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more

 

