- Lincoln City / Gleneden Beach Lodging or see the Lincoln City lodging page

Watch Video Below on Oregon coast lodging - and pick your favorite area for lodging

- Oregon Coast General Lodging (Rentals)

BeachcombersNW.com. Comprehensive website and search engine for vacation rentals on the Oregon coast and Washington coast: quick & easy rental search results. Romantic retreats, families, pet friendly, large groups, ocean front and ocean view and hot tubs. Vacation rentals in Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Neskowin, Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach, Depoe Bay, Otter Rock, Newport, South Beach, Waldport, Yachats, Heceta Beach, Florence, Dunes City and rentals all the way down to Brookings?.as well as Washington towns Moclips, Pacific Beach, Copalis, Ocean Shores, Westport, North Cove, Oysterville, Nahcotta, Ocean Park, Long Beach, Seaview and Ilwaco. www.beachcombersnw.com

- Astoria Lodging or see the Astoria Virtual Tour

Oregon Beach Vacations. Homes in Astoria, through Cannon Beach office. Well over 260 homes available as vacation rentals ? all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City and Neskowin. Some pet friendly. Offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Back to Top of Page

- Seaside, Gearhart, Warrenton Lodging or see the Lodging in Seaside, Gearhart page

Looking for: Oregon coast Promenade view, lodging near Broadway, vacation rentals, hotels, motels, luxury Oregon coast rooms, deck, pool, inexpensive Seaside, upscale Seaside.



Inn at Seaside. Located in the center of the action and adjacent to the Seaside Convention Center makes Inn at Seaside the obvious choice for beach lovers, families looking for a fun vacation and conventioneers. Cheerful, spacious two bedroom suites or double queen-bedded rooms - perfect for families, small groups or couples; providing comfort and convenience. You’ll find an indoor heated swimming pool and spa, in-room coffee service, weekday Oregonian newspaper and a deluxe continental buffet breakfast. Pet friendly. 800-699-5070 • 503-738-9581. 441 Second Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.innatseaside.com



Oregon Beach Vacations in Seaside. Over 200 homes available as vacation rentals all over the coast. Offices in Lincoln City and Cannon Beach. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc. Over 65 between Seaside and Warrenton; some pet friendly. All non-smoking; some offer specials. Many beachfront, or within a couple blocks of beach, in lovely, quiet neighborhoods. In Seaside as well as Gearhart, including modern condo overlooking Gearhart’s pristine beaches, or lakefront lovelies near Warrenton. May find ping-pong table, fireplaces, big yard, patios, barbecues, balconies and decks with stunning views, hot tubs, swimming pool access. Kitchens fully equipped. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.



City Center Motel. Walking distance to everything in Seaside. Cozy, clean, comfortable with budget rate while not sacrificing the niceties. A large amount of amenities: free high speed wireless internet, non-smoking rooms, pet friendly rooms w/ fee and indoor heated pool. Each comes with a microwave, in-room coffee, flat screen TV. Economy size guest rooms. Kids under 10 stay free. Queen beds, king beds; some kitchenettes. Double room units sleep up to six. 250 1st Ave, Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6377. www.citycenterseaside.com

River Inn at Seaside. Seaside's newest hotel, along soothing Necanicum River. One block to downtown, dining, attractions and shops, only two blocks to beaches. 48 rooms and suites, highlighted by balconies w/ stunning river views. Indoor pool, spa, fitness center, complimentary deluxe breakfast, free wi-fi, free DVD rentals, and each room w/ a microwave, coffee maker and refrigerator. Some have mountain and river views, private balconies. Sleep from three to six. 531 Avenue A, Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-5744. www.riverinnatseaside.com

Seashore Inn. Oceanfront hotel right on Seaside's Promenade. Beautifully outfitted at affordable prices. Complimentary light continental breakfast, heated indoor pool, hot tub, saunafitness room. Some units pillow-top mattresses. Some pet friendly, with a fee. Coin-operated guest laundry service, coffee available in lobby, free parking, everything just steps away from Broadway and Seaside's major attractions. Elevator, rooms for guests w/ accessibility needs. Some business facilities available as well. 60 North Promenade, Seaside, Oregon. 503.738.6368. 888.738.6368. www.seashoreinnor.com/

Hillcrest Inn.Hints of vintage w. modern spark, all within earshot of waves. Rooms host two to six, to cottages that accommodate 16. Some pet rooms. Free wi-fi, outdoor barbecue, in-room coffee, movies, a laundry area, sauna; some rooms kitchens, spa or fireplaces. Some cottages 2 bdrms. Mini-suites have one bedroom, kitchenette, microwave and gas log fireplace. Cozy romantic spa rooms for two. Some may include Jacuzzi tub. 118 North Columbia. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6273. www.seasidehillcrest.com

Coast River Inn at Seaside. Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, short walk to beach, Promenade and even downtown attractions and amenities. Some kitchenettes, sofa sleepers, patios. All have microwaves, coffee maker, fridge, flat screen TV, free wi-fi, air conditioning, desk, bed-side lamps, plush bedding, and more. Some have a Jacuzzi. Some have a river view. Full bathtubs w. shower, electronic locks. Patios have chairs for outdoor lounging. 800 South Holladay Drive. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8474. Website here.

Back to Top of Page

- Cannon Beach, Arch Cape Lodging or see the Lodging in Cannon Beach page

Back to Top of Page

Looking for: Oregon coast ocean view, barbecues, fireplaces, oceanfront Oregon coast, Jacuzzi rooms, upscale Cannon Beach, hot tubs, spa Cannon Beach.

Schooner's Cove Inn. Walk out your door and onto the beach. All oceanfront rooms and suites w/ remodeled kitchens and bathrooms. Your own deck, plus beachfront lawn w/ picnic tables and barbecues. Oceanfront spa on premises. Rooms have gas fireplaces, free wi-fi, DVD players with DVD rentals, HBO, in-room gourmet coffee, laundry facilities for guests. Handicapped access, and AAA diamond rating. Some w/ separate bedrooms, living area and hide-a-beds. 188 North Larch Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com



Tolovana Inn. Spacious oceanfront and ocean view suites, complete w/ full kitchen, cozy fireplace, private balcony, cable television, DVD players and complimentary wireless connectivity. Saltwater indoor pool uses a Saline System rather than a chlorination process. You'll want to try our fitness center, relax in the Jacuzzi spa and saunas or truly pamper yourself with Tolovana Inn's on-site masseuse. Tolovana Inn offers pet-friendly units and is a member of the ?Green? Hotel Association. 800-333-8890.? 3400 S. Hemlock Street Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.TolovanaInn.com

Stephanie Inn. Awe-inspiring ocean views, casual elegance and sophistication. Suites, guest rooms stylishly furnished: warm fireplaces, Jacuzzis. Some come w/ wet bar, balcony or patio, steam shower. Each unit has luxury furnishings, flat-screen TV, DVD players and wi-fi. The décor highlighted by natural woods, hand tiled baths and custom lit vanities. Complimentary breakfast. No pets; children over 12 welcome. Separate building w/ extra measure of privacy, four large suites. 2740 South Pacific. Cannon Beach 1-800-633-3466. www.stephanie-inn.com/

Surfsand Resort. Mere steps from Haystack Rock, dramatic views. Full-service upscale contemporary hotel: indoor swimming pool, iPod docks, deep soaking tubs, beachfront deck, seasonal cabana service, DVD library, gas fireplaces. Child friendly, some pet friendly. Also onsite: hot tub, massage rooms, comprehensive fitness center w/ 2 Finnish saunas. Two-bedroom suites to sizable studios. Oceanfront balconies, patios available. Microwaves, two showerheads, Room service. Expansive wedding, meeting facilities. 148 West Gower. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 800-547-6100.? www.surfsand.com

The Wayside Inn. Ocean view hotel at the south end of Cannon Beach. Rooms and suites, gas fireplaces, small kitchens (many with ovens), flat screen TVs, complimentary Wi-fi, and decks. Heated indoor pool, or soak in the spa. The inn has many dog friendly rooms, and each dog receives a special dog basket to use during their stay. An ideal location close to downtown. All rooms non-smoking. 3339 S. Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach, Oregon, 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. Over 80 vacation homes to choose from, all in Cannon Beach or Arch Cape. Massive, grandiose homes with historic character to brand new; even condos near beach. All oceanfront or very close. Sleep as many as 12. Highlights include garden areas, clawfoot tub, hot tubs, decks, a solarium and maybe even an electric organ. Some homes are in a condo complex w/ swimming pool. Many, many pet friendly. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com

Beachcomber Vacation Homes, Cannon Beach. Numerous vacation rentals in the Cannon Beach area, including Falcon Cove and Arch Cape. All homes have full kitchens, most with wi-fi, TV's, washer/dryer, and some are oceanfront and/or pet friendly. Depending on the home, you may find barbecue, claw foot tub, a ship's ladder, views of the estuary at Cannon Beach, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, skylights, and even a solarium. Some homes sleep as many as eight. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach (6 miles from Seaside,, Oregon). 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Website.

Oregon Beach Vacations. Well over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all quite distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them all over the north coast and central coast; offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. Find homes in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Florence, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach, Seaside and more. Offices in Lincoln City and Cannon Beach. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com



Shaw's Oceanfront Bed and Breakfast. Like a vacation rental and B&B in one; upscale yet rustic home. Against pristine and private beach, w/ deck and seaside garden. Cozy living room w/ easy chairs, a sofa, skylights, all in front of large window to waves. Full kitchen. In the morning, breakfast is made for you. One bedroom w/ a queen size bed and two full bathrooms; living room sleeps three. 79924 Cannon Road, Arch Cape, Oregon. (503) 436-1422. (888) 269-4483. www.shawsoceanfrontbb.com.



Back to Top of Page

- Lodging in Manzanita Or see the Manzanita, Oregon Lodging page

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Rental houses in Manzanita, along Nehalem River, Falcon Cove, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, down to Cape Meares. Extremely varied styles: large homes to small, romantic cottages; oceanfront townhomes to unique. You may find large decks, indoor or outdoor hot tubs, Jacuzzis, barbecues, crab cookers, fire pit or home w/ boat moorage or a sauna. Plenty are ocean view, but also numerous mountain views available. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com



Sunset Vacation Rentals. About 70 homes to choose from in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. These beauties sleep anywhere from two to 20 and many are pet friendly. Cozy bungalows to large homes with vaulted ceilings – beach funk to cutting edge. Huge array of amenities, such as vintage appliances, woodstove, DSL, wraparound deck, fireplace, soaker tub or wet bar and more – depending on home. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.



San Dune Inn, Manzanita. Just blocks from the beach, this cuddly little pet- and family friendly charmer boasts a host of complimentary fun stuff like beach games, beach chairs and bikes for carousing around town on, among other things. There are also free movies. Immaculate rooms - sense of fun and quirkiness as well. Small pet fee. www.sandune-inn-manzanita.com . 428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita. 503-368-5163.

Spindrift Inn, Manzanita. A mere one block from Manzanita's pristine beaches, Spindrift Inn retains the quaint charm of yesteryear, with modern conveniences. Smoke-free with some pet friendly rooms and kitchenettes. Each room is individually decorated and includes; Serta pillow-top queen mattresses, adorable quilted comforters, microwave, mini-fridge, coffee maker., LCD TV & DVD player. Hi-speed wireless & lots of movies. Cozy atmosphere and private hidden garden. Family owned since 1946. 114 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon. Toll-free (877) 368-1001, www.spindrift-inn.com.

Manzanita Rental Company. More than 70 homes on the beachfront of Manzanita, near the golf course, or on Neahkahnie. Large, modern homes or classic beach cottages w/ character may have hardwood floors, light knotty wood walls, open beam ceilings, skylights or lots of windows. Some pet friendly with a fee. Full kitchens and other features. Pay for six nights, get the seventh night free. 686 Manzanita Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 800-579-9801. 503-368-6797. www.manzanitarentals.com

Ocean Inn. Located on the beach, eight beautifully appointed condo-like units and two smaller kitchenette units.Some w/ one bedroom, full kitchen, full bath, wood stoves, decks facing the ocean. Others on second floor, ocean view, full kitchen. One has a large Jacuzzi tub. Six w/ kitchens and ocean views. One is ADA compliant. Some units are pet friendly. Gourmet, locally brewed coffee and cookies in the lobby, Comfort Sleeper couches by American Leather, and 32-inch flat screen TV's – plus WiFi. 32 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7701. 866-368-7701. www.oceaninnatmanzanita.com.

The Inn at Manzanita. Lush grounds and gardens, and just 150 feet from beach. Unique themed rooms w/ breakfast tables, wet-bars (w/ fridge), and some partial ocean views. Romantic getaway: champagne, huge soaker tub, private fireplace. All rooms include: two-person jetted spa, terry robes, coffee, tea and hot chocolate; cable TV, DVD player, VCR, CD player, hair dryer. Some have kitchens, living room areas, some child friendly. Penthouse w/ outdoor dog kennel. 67 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-6754 http://innatmanzanita.com

The Houses on Manzanita Beach. Unique vacation homes on the beach, all oceanfront, ocean view. Some pet friendly; great for large groups. Each w/ modern kitchens, internet, TV, phone, a gas grill, fireplace, decks, washer, dryer and dishwasher. You may find: grassy yard for kids, ping pong table, a pool table, wood burning fireplace, private sliding door from bedroom to deck, European fixtures, radiant floor heating, covered parking, dining area for 20. Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 354-4287. Website here.

Back to Top of Page

- Nehalem Lodging Or see the Nehalem, Oregon Lodging page

See Wheeler, Manzanita lodging

Back to Top of Page

- Wheeler Lodging or see the Wheeler, Oregon Lodging page

Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina. Front door access to kayaking, fishing on your own private dock. Each unit uniquely decorated. Affordable family-oriented rooms to luxurious, cozy rooms for romantic getaways. All come with fireplace, microwave, fridge, TV with DVD player, free movie rentals and coffee maker (coffee, tea, hot chocolate, apple cider). Some suites w/ hot tub spas, with in-room massages available. Highway 101, 580 Marine, Wheeler, Oregon. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. www.wheeleronthebay.com

- Rockaway Beach Lodging Or see the Rockaway Beach Lodging page

Back to Top of Page

Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway Beach. Expansive ocean views, close proximity to golfing, fishing tours and quick access to seven miles of pristine beaches. For families, couples or large groups. Some rooms are pet friendly. All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s, in-room phones and wi-fi –sometimes a private deck. Lavish rooms, yet some still perfect for those on a budget; includes an elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite that has two bedrooms. For bigger accommodations for large groups, some rooms can connect to create mulit-room suites. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503) 355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com

Sunset Vacation Rentals in Rockaway. About 70 homes to choose from in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. See above in Manzanita listings. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

Rockaway Retreat - Rockaway Beach Vacation Rental. A beautiful and brand new addition to the north coast town that's just four blocks to the beach. An even quicker walk to downtown Rockaway Beach. A turnaround driveway is one highlight. Open plan floor. Also comes with a Jacuzzi, bath and shower. Other amenities include TV/DVD, propane barbecue, DVD collection, books and games, patio furniture, firepit, Dish TV and washer and dryer. Through Beach-Break Vacation Rentals, LLC (office in Nehalem). 503-368-3865. Website here.



Oregon Beach Vacations. Homes in Rockaway Beach, through Cannon Beach office. Well over 260 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City and Neskowin. Some pet friendly. Offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Back to Top of Page

- Garibaldi - Tillamook Lodging or see the Three Capes - Pacific City - Netarts - Oceanside - Neskowin Lodging page

Harborview Inn and RV Park. Motel and an RV Park, all overlooking marina of Garibaldi and Tillamook Bay. Perfect for fishermen w/ boat parking, trailer parking and 300 feet from boat launch. 18 rooms at motel: charming and cheery with whimsical elements. Pet friendly. Crab ring rentals, fire rings. RV park has 30 spaces: wi-fi, hot showers, full hook-ups 20-30-50 amp, picnic tables. Spaces start at $25 per night. 302 South 7th Street. Garabaldi, Oregon. 503-322-3251. Buy One Night, Get One Night FREE - - www.harborviewfun.com

- Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City Lodging or see the Three Capes - Pacific City - Netarts - Oceanside - Neskowin Lodging page

Idyllic Beach Houses. Two lovely pet friendly vacation rental homes, close to beach. Both w/ free WiFi, DVD, eclectic libraries, DVDs, games. Guardenia Street House: nestled at edge of forest. Hardwood interiors, skylights, vaulted ceilings. Enormous wrap-around deck. Kids' Bunkhouse. Spacious, fully equipped kitchen. Fireplace; BBQ. Sleeps 9. Pier Street House: Vaulted ceilings, second-story balcony, natural wood. DVD/Blu-Ray. Wood stove, BBQ. Deck, fenced backyard. Sleeps 10. Tierra Del Mar, Oregon (5 miles north of Pacific City). 503-662-5420. Details at www.IdyllicBeachHouse.com

The Inn at Cape Kiwanda. Legendary service and wide range of amenities, plus mere steps from the beach. All rooms have ocean view and decks, fireplaces, duvet covers w/ synthetic down comforters, plush pillow-top mattresses, feather pillows, LCD flat-screen televisions, refrigerators, microwaves, more. Some Jacuzzi suites and larger suites w/ 2 bedrooms. Ocean view workout area, sizable business center for meetings and some rooms are pet friendly. Wi-fi. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com

Sandlake Country Inn. Relaxation and romance are the keys at this cozy B&B secret, hidden along the Three Capes Scenic Loop, one mile from ocean. 1st certified green B&B on coast. Like a small luxury hotel, with sumptuous amenities such as double Jacuzzi spa tubs, fireplaces, bubble baths, soaps, lotions and robes, along w/ large selection of movies, wi-fi. Private deck and a four-course breakfast delivered to your door. 8505 Galloway Rd. (Near Pacific City, Oregon). 877-726-3525. 503-965-6745. www.sandlakecountryinn.com.

Oregon Beach Vacations in Pacific City, Neskowin. Over 200 homes available as vacation rentals all over the coast. Offices in Lincoln City and Cannon Beach. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

The Cottages at Cape Kiwanda. Beautiful beachfront upscale rentals, fully furnished, two- or three-bedroom units. Gourmet kitchens, private balconies w/ propane grills and Jacuzzi tubs in every unit. Hi-tech pleasures: flat-panel, high-density TV’s, stereos, CD/DVD, cable and Ipod ports, along with hi-speed net and video games. Luxurious robes, spa-quality soaps and heated tiles on the bathroom floors. Convenient parking spaces and easy access to beach. Some pet friendly. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. www.kiwandacottages.com

Shorepine Vacation Rentals. 39 vacation homes, all fully furnished and beachfront, 20 of which are pet friendly. Each home w/ gas or wood fireplace, bikes and helmets in the garage, cable TV, and free movie rentals. Sleeps four to 12 people. Paved walking and biking paths to beach. Access to clubhouse w/ fully equipped fitness room, pool table and entertainment center. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 5975 Shorepine Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. Book online - www.shorepinerentals.com

Oceanfront Cottages in Oceanside. Charming rental homes all over Oceanside. Decks with a monster of a view, right on the beach of clandestine Oceanside. You'll find two baths with pedestal sinks, oversized soaking tub in the master bedroom, wood burning fireplace with wood provided, as well as an electric forced air furnace. A large deck lets you watch your kids play in the sand from the cottage, also featuring a gas barbecue. Also, enjoy TV with cable, DVD/VHF and wi-fi. It’s a nicely furnished oceanfront home - perfect retreat for family vacations or romantic get-away weekends. Oceanside, Oregon. See website and contact info here.

Back to Top of Page

- Lincoln City / Gleneden Beach Lodging or see the Lincoln City lodging page

Coho Oceanfront Lodge. Overlooking the Pacific; upscale, luxury hotel w/ some pet friendly. Jacuzzi, sauna, indoor heated pool, in-room massage, wifi, fitness room. Studios w/ balcony, deluxe suites for small families, couples. Suites designed for kids; big suites for larger families up to eight; fireplace suites too. Luxury suites available. Free continental breakfast. 1635 Northwest Harbor Ave. Lincoln City (35 mins from Newport). 800 848 7006. www.thecoholodge.com.



D Sands Condominium Motel, Lincoln City. Every room is beachfront and comes as a suite or studio-suite and has a full-size kitchen and balcony or patio. Some gas fireplaces, all have DVD Players w/ movies. There's a heated indoor pool, a spa, and this fabulous beach is lit at night. Rooms sleep anywhere from two, four to six - including deluxe fireplace suites. Gift cards are available all year, and they offer special occasion packages as well. See a virtual tour of the rooms. 171 S.W. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-527-3925.. www.dsandsmotel.com

The Shearwater Inn. Upscale hotel, ocean views. Spacious rooms and suites, gas fireplaces, decks, easy beach access, outdoor hot tub, many dog friendly. Flat Screen TVs, DVD Players, Wi-Fi, some full kitchens. Some king beds, hide-a-beds. All w/ coffee maker, refrigerator, microwave and a hair dryer, Complimentary continental breakfastm hosted wine social. About three miles from Taft and Siletz Bay, quick drive to Outlet Mall. 120 NW Inlet Court. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 994-4121. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com

Inn at Spanish Head. All oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar. Studios to suites w/ microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and heated swimming pool. Conference, meeting rooms, wedding planner. 4009 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-8127 or 541-996-2161. www.spanishhead.com

Inn at Wecoma. Formerly Farmer's Daughter Hotel. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast.? Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly. 945 NW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-8981. www.innatwecoma.com

A1 Beach Rentals, Lincoln City. Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-(503)-232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com.

Oregon Beach Vacations. Well over 200 homes available as vacation rentals – all quite distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them all over the north coast and central coast; offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. Find homes in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Florence, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach, Seaside and more. Offices in Lincoln City and Cannon Beach. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Nordic Oceanfront Inn. 53 Oceanfront units w/ magnificent views. In-room Jacuzzis, kitchens, gas fireplaces and balconies or patios. Daily complimentary expanded hot continental breakfast including self serve Belgium waffles. Free in-room Wi-Fi, DVD rentals and free VCR movies. Large newly remodeled recreation area with a heated pool, spa and double sauna. Large sundeck and a walk-easy, private beach access. In the evening, the surf is lit. There is also a conference room for special events. 2133 NW Inlet. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-3558 (USA) or 1- 800-243-3558 (Canada. 800 848 7006). www.nordicoceanfrontinn.com/

Whistling Winds Motel, Lincoln City. A restored 1930's Motor Coach Motel with a hefty dose of historic charm and woodsy sense w/ modern chic. 15 romantic units just half block from secretive low beach accesses. Perfect for a weekend with that special someone or the whole family. Some pet friendly rooms. Fireplace suite, or rooms featuring vaulted ceilings, warm rich wood and walls, Jacuzzis, hand built river rock fireplace or a fully equipped kitchen. 866-384-9346 3264 NW Jetty Ave, Lincoln City, Oregon. www.whistlingwindsmotel.com

Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging. High panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites and fully equipped cottages. Gracious hospitality, sparkling clean; features heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, whale watching, free casino shuttle. Fireplaces, private decks and spas available. Close to shops, golf, fishing and restaurants. Pets in select rooms. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent’s room. Very attractive rates. 1301 NW 21st Street, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367. Toll Free 800-662-2101 or 541-994-2101. www.seahorsemotel.com

Keystone Vacation Rentals. Luxury oceanfront condos in Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. Beachfront or up high at whale watching vantage points. Often w/ private hot tubs, wi-fi, access to indoor pools and even a theater. Most sleep four. Other highlights include gourmet kitchens, river rock fireplace, plasma TV, washers and dryers, fitness center, pool table, beach patio, BBQ, covered parking, massage chair. Some have access to a conference room. Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. (503) 443-1414). www.KeystoneVacationsOregon.com

Looking Glass Inn. In Taft District, across from Siletz Bay. Cape Code-style inn, close to shopping, bay and famous restaurants. Whirlpool suites, one bedroom deluxe suites, two-bedroom fireplace suites or a suite w/ living area and two bedrooms. Many w/ beautiful bay and ocean views and spacious layouts. Whirlpools, gas fireplaces, kitchens and some rooms with decks. Complimentary continental breakfast, wi-fi. Some pet friendly. 861 SW 51st Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com



Pelican Shores Inn. Every room a fabulous view. Renovated suites, some w/ oceanfront patios or gas fireplaces, w/ free Wi-Fi, DVD players, and kitchens. King studios w/ sliding glass doors to oceanfront patios also. One-bdrm oceanfront suites include a separate bedroom, kitchen. Other suites w/ 2 bedrooms, living area, two bathrooms and more. Heated indoor pool, complimentary continental breakfast, DVD’s for rent, guest laundry, and barbecues. 2645 NW Inlet Ave. 800-705-5505. www.pelicanshores.com





Ocean Terrace Condominiums. Luxury condo-style rooms overlook ocean. Some rooms sleep as many as six. Sliding glass doors allow you to step outside. Each suite contains ?separate bedroom, full kitchen, TV in the living room and each bedroom, DVD player. Each decorated in unique way, you may find: hardwood floors, wi-fi, library ceiling, fine cabinetry, books and games, pillow top beds, massaging shower head, an office area, sleeper sofas, cable TV. 4229 SW Beach Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-3623. www.oceanterrace.com

Ester Lee Motel. Spectacular oceanfront views, all unique rooms or cottages. Motel units sleep from two to four people; some full kitchens. All motel units w/ gas fireplaces. Some cottages w. full kitchen, or one or two bedrooms. Some cottages pet friendly. Most units free wi-fi, fireplaces; coffee, TV and DVD. Large library of over 300 DVDs, plus books in the lobby. One Jacuzzi cottage. Paved path to beach. 3803 S.W. Hwy. 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-3606. www.esterlee.com/

Back to Top of Page

- Depoe Bay Lodging or see the Depoe Bay lodging page

Inn at Arch Rock, Depoe Bay, Oregon. Located on bluff above the Pacific. Charming, cozy rooms for two, to spacious two-bedroom suites up to seven. Each its own unique d?cor; most w/ breathtaking ocean views. Some pet friendly, fireplaces, and all Wi-Fi. Penthouse sleeps up to seven, w/ 2 large viewing decks, Jacuzzi. All w/ cable TV and DVD, free movies. Puzzles, indoor/outdoor games. Fresh coffee, continental breakfast. Access to private beach, 70 NW Sunset Street. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2560 or 800-767-1835 www.innatarchrock.com



Trollers Lodge. This collection of charming rooms and awe-inspiringly beautiful vacation rentals overlooks the drama of the waves in this area. Rooms and suites in the motel section are impeccably maintained, with a personal touch. Lovely garden area, porch with a wonderful view, gas grills with a picnic spot, phones, cable TV and some rooms with ocean vistas. Also very pet friendly. Three truly remarkable vacation homes are available as well as motel, starting at $150 a night. 355 SW Hwy 101 * (800) 472-9335 or (541) 765-2287. www.trollerslodge.com.

Whale Pointe Resort. All oceanfront luxury units, w/ balconies, patios. Access to three pools, three spas, tennis court, arcade games, ping pong, pool table, two fitness rooms, children’s playground. May include cable TV, VCR/DVD player, stereo with CD player, gas fireplace, balcony/terrace, BBQ, washer and dryer, telephone, iron and ironing board, hairdryer, sleeper sofa, jetted tub and high-speed internet access (fee applies). Some are two-bedroom or three bedroom. Sleep 3 to 8. Highway 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 866-997-7224. 503-697-7224. www.frsvacationrentals.com

Gardner House Vacation Rental. Oceanfront in Depoe Bay, right above the wild waves near the bay mouth. Watch ships roll and view whales from a recliner. Two clean and comfortable apartments in the same building. One unit sleeps six and the four. Each has a working fireplace (Dura-Flame or equivalent only), fully equipped kitchens and dining areas with a view to the ocean. One has a washer/dryer. Almost all windows in each have a view of the waves. Dish TV, VHS/DVD, free wi-fi and free local calls. Depoe Bay, Oregon. (800) 472-9335 or (541) 765-2287. Website here.

Mention BeachConnection.net when inquiring.

The Depoe Bay Inn (formerly Harbor Lights Inn). 13 lovely rooms w/ balconies or patios, looking over the bay. Jetted tubs, full breakfast and even binoculars. Wi-fi, VCR/DVD, fireplaces available. Handicap accessible, w/ some tubs ADA. Movies in the lobby, a choice of king or queen beds, plus tables, chairs and a desk. A new feature is the event or group facilities, for reunions or meetings with a touch of coastal class. 235 S.E. Bay View Ave. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 800-228-0448. www.depoebayinn.com

Keystone Vacation Rentals. Luxury oceanfront condos in Depoe Bay - and Lincoln City. See Lincoln City listings above.

Oregon Beach Vacations in Depoe Bay. Over 200 homes available as vacation rentals all over the coast. Offices in Lincoln City and Cannon Beach. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Prince of Whales Vacation Rental Condo. A gorgeous vacation rental overlooking the waves and rocky grandeur of Depoe Bay. New kitchen, bathrooms, and furniture throughout the entire condo. An open living room and kitchen have full ocean views, perfect for whale watching. River rock fireplace and flat screen TV, a jetted tub, gas fireplace, wi-fi, DVD player, cable TV and one king bed and one queen bed. Sleeps a total of four. North end of Depoe Bay. Website here (through A1 Vacation Rentals). (503)-232-5984.

Back to Top of Page

- Newport, Oregon Lodging / Waldport Lodging or see the Newport lodging page, or the Waldport lodging page

Looking for: Luxury Newport lodging, Jacuzzi, fireplace, BnB, private decks, hotels with ocean view, Waldport motels, hotels, vacation rentals Newport, spa hotel, guest laundry, kitchens, oceanfront lodging in Newport

Agate Beach Motel. 10 beachfront units looking over the waves and Yaquina Head; 1940's vintage motel w/ modern amenities. Many pet friendly units. Full living rooms, TV/DVD, dining area, full kitchens gas range, fridge, microwaves and coffee makers. Down comforters and quilts in each room. Private decks face the ocean, w/ beach access. Carports w/ some rooms; fire pit in large grassy area for families with picnic tables. Lighted at night. 175 NW Gilbert Way. Newport, Oregon (15-minute drive from Depoe Bay). 541-265-8746. www.agatebeachmotel.com

Inn at Nye Beach. Stunning views of Nye Beach, ocean. Breakfast room service, direct beach access, full balconies, an elevator (and wheelchair accessible) and complimentary on-site parking. Sundeck, fireplaces and Earth-friendly products. Each room gourmet teas and coffee, DVD (and rentals), microwave and mini-fridge, high thread count lux linens, and oversized showerheads. Fitness room. Jacuzzi suite, various other room options from large to small. Weekly wine social. 729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com

Yaquina Lighthouse Home. Spacious vacation rental close Yaquina Head Lighthouse, hosts up to 10. Place of luxury and yet whimsical fun. 4 bedrooms, gas fireplace, gaming system, cable TV, 2.5 baths, a ping pong table, air hockey, wi fi, oceanfront. Washer/dryer, microwave, stove top and a dishwasher. One room w/ pirate theme; a den/library, kitchen, breakfast room. Jetted tub. Sunroom perfect for winter whale watching. In Newport, Oregon (private neighborhood). Through Oregon Beach Vacations. (800)723-2383. Website Here.

Oregon Beach Vacations in Newport. Over 200 homes available as vacation rentals all over the coast. Offices in Lincoln City and Cannon Beach. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Back to Top of Page

- Yachats Lodging or see the Yachats Lodging page

Looking for: oceanfront lodging in Yachats, Yachats hotels, motels, vacation rentals, kitchens, living rooms, condo suites,

Silver Surf Motel, Yachats. Flat sandy, beaches, indoor heated pool with hot tub. All beachfront. Newly remodeled rooms, cottages and suites; some dog friendly. All w/ private balcony, fireplace, flat screen TV, DVD, kitchen, refrigerator, stove, microwave, coffee maker, toaster. Cable TV, HBO, WIFI. Cabins sleep six, two private bedrooms, full-sized kitchens and living room w/ carport. Onsite guest laundry, ocean view sitting garden. 3767 N Hwy 101, Yachats, Oregon. 1-541-547-3175 or 1-800-281-5723 www.silversurf-motel.com

Back to Top of Page

- Florence Lodging

Oregon Beach Vacations in Florence (condos available in Florence, Oregon). Over 200 homes available as vacation rentals all over the coast. Find them all over the north coast and central coast; offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. Find homes in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Florence, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach, Seaside and more.Offices in Lincoln City and Cannon Beach. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com