N. Oregon Coast Rental Firm Builds Charity Fund for Pacific City Causes

(Pacific City, Oregon) – There are definitely those out there who are critical of the vacation rental industry on the Oregon coast, and what some have even called the “richy-rich” owners of second homes in the region. The snark gets nasty instead of helpful. (Above: courtesy photo - one of Kiwanda Coastal Properties' homes called Bailey's Place)

Indeed, there are some in that world who are trying to help. Case in point: Pacific City's Kiwanda Coastal Properties started a charity fund back in 2020 to help out the locals, and they, various second home owners and guests have been putting money into it ever since.

Kiwanda owner Nicole Twigg said they've been trying “to harness the giving spirit of vacation home owners and also guests” to the north Oregon coast town. In 2023 they were able to raise some $5,000 that went to locals who needed help and to environmental causes.

It's called the Kiwanda Community Fund and it's done some good for the south Tillamook County area. They've donated to South County Food Pantry, Tillamook Animal Shelter and to Surfrider Foundation just in the last year.

Twigg said they've done this through various means, which includes direct donations from the owners of the rental homes, gifts from guests, and the agency itself has matched donations from those aforementioned folk. Sometimes, donations were made in lieu of holiday gifts where the vacation rental owners picked their charity.

“Vacation homeowners appreciate being part of and giving back to the community they love,” Twigg said. “We are thankful to be a funnel of this good will to help guide donation funds to local charities. Also, many vacationing families have opted in a donation amount when they booked their vacation home.”

Tillamook Animal Shelter works to better the lives of animals through sheltering, rescue, medical treatment, education, adoption, defending against animal abuse, along with spaying and neutering.



The Tea House

Pacific City's South County Food Pantry serves anyone who needs it on every other Tuesday at the Presbyterian church in town.

The Surfrider Foundation at the center of this has been the Three Capes Chapter, where they're working to protect the oceans of the world and thus preserve the beaches for all people. Surfrider has a powerful activist network around the globe.

Twigg said they hope to grow the fund each year.

“We have recently added a new software so that guests can choose to contribute when they reserve their homes, and some owners have opted into monthly donations as a percentage of their rental proceeds,” she said.

The rental agency has numerous homes in this part of the north Oregon coast, including at Tierra Del Mar. Kiwanda Coastal Properties in Pacific City. 503-965-7212

