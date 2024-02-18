Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


N. Oregon Coast's UnWined Event is Tasty Preview to Astoria's Crab, Seafood and Wine Fest

Published 2/18/24 at 4:25 p.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

N. Oregon Coast's UnWined Event is Tasty Preview to Astoria's Crab, Seafood and Wine

(Astoria, Oregon) – A good month before the Astoria-Warrenton Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival shakes things up on the north Oregon coast, a quieter, more concentrated event takes place to sip and savor the fruits of the festival's wine competition. It's a unique wine-tasting shindig that bring you up close and personal with what will be served at the Astoria-Warrenton Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival in April. (Courtesy photo)

UnWined takes place on March 16 at Astoria's Liberty Theatre, going from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets to UnWined are $45 per person in advance, or $50 at the door (if not sold out.)

The festival's wine competition is one of its highlights, bringing in vino from all corners of the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The results are always highly anticipated. Now, you can taste the same award-winning wine immediately following the professionally judged blind tasting.

Guests enjoy the intimate setting of the Liberty Theatre’s McTavish Room, where they can sample reds, whites or dessert wine and delicious appetizers along the way. This is truly a behind-the-scenes taste of the very best wine that comes to the Astoria-Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival. You'll be getting an exclusive experience with this event limited to only 150 attendees – an insider's glimpse into one of the Oregon coast's biggest festivals. This is a 21 and over event.


Liberty Theatre's McTavish Room, courtesy Liberty Theatre

Then there's that chance to get first tastes of some of the festival’s best offerings and an opportunity to mix and mingle with the judges to learn more about the art of Oregon wine. The 2024 judges panel includes five experts with backgrounds as wine makers, educators, sommeliers, buyers and writers. The selection of “Best of Show” for red and white wines will be announced during UnWined. Attendees will be encouraged to cast their vote for the “People’s Choice Award” given at the end of the evening.

Tickets are available for $45 and include a commemorative UnWined glass, 10 wine tastes, and catered appetizers. The event will be held upstairs in the Liberty Theatre on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Make an evening of it and enjoy one of the many great restaurants located nearby before or after your tasting experience.

Register to attend at aftontickets.com/unwined2024

$45 per entry includes:

Commemorative UnWined logo wine glass
10 wine tastes
Appetizers catered by local restaurant
Exclusive access to wines before the Festival
First to learn the 2024 winning wines for “Best of Show: Red” & “Best of Show: White”
Participation in the 2024 “People’s Choice Award”
Meet and greet with the professional wine judges
Live musical performances in both tasting rooms

$1 – additional taste of wine

CONTACT: Learn more about the festival and wine competition at www.astoriacrabfest.com

For more information about the region, the event and local lodging options, call the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce at (503) 325-6311 or visit http://www.oldoregon.com. MORE ASTORIA BELOW

Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

