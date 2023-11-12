Slightly Secret Beach Houses of Tierra Del Mar Add a Spice to Oregon Coast Winter Stays

Published 12/11/23 at 1:35 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Tierra Del Mar) – A piece of the action, a piece of the peace: that's the irony and dichotomy of one tiny Oregon coast beach that is, believe it or not, actually a little village. (Guardenia House, Tierral Del Mar)

Tierra Del Mar sits just under a couple miles north of much more famous Pacific City, hiding in plain sight on this part of the Three Capes Loop where the views briefly explode on the diminutive highway. The strand itself stretches for a few miles, through the Sand Lake area and into the hidden territory of the sands just below Cape Lookout. The village itself is really just a collection of homes in the midst of some rather thick forest, a laidback place that offers the calming murmur of the sea to more strenuous fun like hiking, horseback riding and even some ATVs on the Sand Lake dunes.

This outback of the north Oregon coast kind'a has it all, including two really unique vacation homes to stay in so you can dig in – into that action and repose.

In fact, they're making it really quite cheap to stay there this winter. Idyllic Beach House – which is actually two beach rentals – is letting you stay a third night for free. Stay two and the next night is on them throughout the winter off-season.



Pier Street House

They've been around for a good 25 years, and one of their big attractions is their pet friendliness. Your pooches are welcome as well.

The other big attractions here are the homes themselves: one called the Guardenia Street House and the other Pier Street House.

Gardenia sleeps 10 folks, while Pier Street takes 9.



Tierra Del Mar / Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Both are seriously close to the waves – within a few hundred feet.

At the Pier Street House, it's a striking construct with two stories and vaulted ceilings, where the interiors are made of fine polished wood and a modern yet retro, forest cabin feel. There's a wood stove in the middle, sending the vibes into high gear.

Upstairs, there's a balcony that gives you rather intense, lofty views of the sunset on the beach as well as the rolling waves. You may even have one of those coveted Oregon coast whale experiences here – or catch the famed green flash at sunset (being at a slightly higher elevation helps).

Guardenia Street House can pack the people in, and it comes with a stunning juniper deck that measures at 1,000 square feet. Part of it is covered so you can actually goof around outdoors on those rainy coastal days and not get soaked. Its large wooden railings double as one, long bench – a delightful surprise touch.

The living room comes with a cozy fireplace and large sofa, along with board games and a hefty supply of DVD's.The living room comes with a cozy fireplace and large sofa, along with board games and a hefty supply of DVD's.



A special kids bunkroom and a doggie door adds some more spice to the mix.

Idyllic Beach House has been around long enough that it is now starting to see second generational stays. Kids that grew up coming here have begun to come of age, said owner Susy Wolfson, and now they're showing up with their families in tow. More photos of Idyllic Beach Houses below. Call 503-662-5420.

