Updated Weekly

Complete List of Lodgings, Motels, Hotels and Vacation Rentals in Manzanita, Wheeler, Nehalem and Rockaway Beach - Nehalem Bay Lodging; Photos

(Nehalem Bay, Oregon) – Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, Manzanita – and lodgings in nearby places, like Oceanside, Arch Cape, Cannon Beach and Seaside – bring something more than a little special and different to the hotel, motel, vacation rental and bed and breakfast world of the Oregon coast. Check here frequently for Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler Lodging Deals, Changing Specials

This complete lodging guide with photos begins in Manzanita, heads south to Rockaway, then points out the places just south and north of the area and their lodging highlights. Also see Guide to Manzanita, Oregon Vacation Rentals

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Homes are available along the Nehalem River as well as around the beaches. Find them in Manzanita, in the secretive Falcon Cove that's a ways south of Cannon Beach, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, and all the way down to Cape Meares. Homes and styles are extremely varied, as are the list of amenities: large homes to small, romantic cottages; oceanfront townhomes to unique charmers. Depending on the home, you may find laundry facilities, stereos, fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen with gas range, large decks, back decks, indoor or outdoor hot tubs, Jacuzzis, wet bars, barbecues, garages, crab cookers, and maybe even a fire pit or a home with a boat moorage or a sauna. Some have fun features like ping-pong, foosball, Playstation, poker/blackjack tables, books, kids' toys and close access to river kayaking. TV/DVD, stereos and cable TV or satellite are found in many. Plenty are ocean view, but also numerous mountain views available. Some pet friendly. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com

The Houses on Manzanita Beach. Unique vacation homes all located on the beautiful seven-mile beach with creative designer touches, in the quiet, forested haven of Manzanita. All are oceanfront and ocean view, with some pet friendly; great for large groups. Modern designs with a historic beauty. From three bedrooms and three baths up to seven bedrooms and five baths. Each one includes modern kitchens, internet, TV, phone, a gas grill and fireplace, decks, washer, dryer and dishwasher. Extras vary depending on home, but you may find: a grassy yard for the kids, designer bathrooms, ping pong table, a pool table, wood burning fireplace, private sliding door from bedroom to deck, European fixtures, fanciful Pratt & Larson custom tile, radiant floor heating, covered parking, dining area for 20. One home has views all the way to Rockaway, while another was once owned by the Reed family (of Reed College fame). Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 354-4287. Website here.

The Inn at Manzanita. Nestled among coastal pine and spruce with open and lush grounds and gardens, and just 150 feet from a seven-mile stretch of sandy ocean beach. Originally known for being a relaxing adult retreat, there are now a few child friendly rooms. Unwind in unique themed rooms with breakfast tables, wet-bars (with fridge), and partial ocean views in several of the rooms. For a romantic getaway, sip champagne, relax in a huge soaker tub and curl up in front of your private fireplace. Neahkahnie Penthouse Suite has three bedrooms and two-baths and offers partial ocean views, a full kitchen, plasma TV, private garage with dog kennel, and many other pampering features. All rooms include: two-person jetted spa, terry robes, coffee, tea and hot chocolate; cable TV, DVD player, VCR, CD player and hair dryer. Some rooms have kitchens, living room areas, and some child friendly. Penthouse offers outdoor dog kennel. 67 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-6754 http://innatmanzanita.com

Manzanita Rental Company. More than 70 homes allow you a place to call home on the beachfront of Manzanita, near the golf course, or up on mysterious Neahkahnie Mountain with its fantastic views and legends of buried treasure. They are perfect for an intimate getaway or for large groups. Large, modern homes or classic beach cottages with character may have features like hardwood floors, small apartments with separate entry, light knotty wood walls, open beam ceilings, skylights or lots of windows, or perhaps a landscaped yard. Amenities could include: rock fireplace, large deck complete with a hot tub, breakfast bar, woodstove, Jacuzzi tub, gas BBQ, large living spaces, reading nooks, free DSL, games and books and even a swing set for children. Some pet friendly with a fee. Full kitchens and other features like DVD players, TV, washer, dryer, etc. Pay for six nights, get the seventh night free. 686 Manzanita Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 800-579-9801. 503-368-6797. www.manzanitarentals.com

Ocean Inn. Located on the beach, there are eight beautifully appointed condo-like units and two smaller kitchenette units. In the oceanfront building #1 and #2 have one bedroom, full kitchen, full bath, wood stoves, decks facing the ocean and are located on the ground floor. Units #3 and #4 are located on the second floor, with an ocean view, one bedroom, and full kitchen. (#4 has a wood stove and #3 has a large Jacuzzi tub in the bathroom.) The six units in the back building all are one bedroom, four with full kitchens and ocean views. Of the remaining two, one has a kitchenette, and an ocean view; the other has a kitchenette, no ocean view but is ADA compliant. Some units are pet friendly. Gourmet, locally brewed coffee and cookies in the lobby, Comfort Sleeper couches by American Leather, and 32-inch flat screen TV's – plus WiFi. 32 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7701. 866-368-7701. www.oceaninnatmanzanita.com .

Oregon Beach Vacations. Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all quite distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Some in Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Seaside and other north coast towns. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar - mostly on the central coast. Some pet friendly. Office in Cannon Beach. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

San Dune Inn, Manzanita. This cuddly, even quirky little charmer is just blocks from the beach, allowing pets (for a fee) and exceptionally family friendly with its wide variety of complimentary fun stuff. Enjoy things like beach games, beach chairs and bikes for carousing around town on, among a host of other things. There are also free movies. Immaculate throughout - fun and prompt service. There's a lovely little barbecue area in the back, next to a tented eating area. Some larger rooms come with kitchens for bigger groups. Free wi-fi in some rooms. 428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-5163. www.sandune-inn-manzanita.com

Spindrift Inn, Manzanita. Only one block from the six-mile Manzanita Beach, Spindrift Inn retains the quaint charm of yesteryear while providing all the modern conveniences. Spindrift Inn is smoke-free and offers some pet friendly rooms and kitchenettes. Family owned and operated since 1946, the cozy atmosphere, private hidden garden and affordable rooms are within easy walking distance to many shops and restaurants. Each room is individually decorated and includes pillow-top mattresses, soft cotton sheets, adorable quilted comforters, microwave, mini-fridge, LCD TV, DVD player, and coffee maker. Guests have access to complimentary hi-speed wireless internet and a large collection of DVD movies. Discounts are available for AARP, AAA, extended stays and contractors (except High Season). Also available next door is Carmel Cottage, a two bedroom cottage that sleeps 6 with fireplace, updated kitchen, and large back yard. 114 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon. Toll-free (877) 368-1001., www.spindrift-inn.com.

Sunset Vacation Rentals. They have a wide variety of homes – some 70 of them – in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove.

Many of them are pet friendly, and you'll find they have homes that sleep anywhere from two to 20 people. Homes come with varied amenities. You may find goodies like vintage appliances, knotty pine walls, a bunkhouse for kids, an executive office, homes close to the golf course or state park, a soaker tub, rock fireplace, woodstove, wet bar, game room, stone slab fireplace, garden, DSL, wrap around decks, yards or views of a wilderness area. There are bungalows for an intimate getaway to larger homes with cathedral ceilings; beach funk to cutting edge design. Homes overlook the beach from on high are right on the beachfront, or just a short walk away. One house is cedar on the outside with log cabin on the inside, another is perched on the mountain. One has a guest cottage, while another has a babbling brook. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway Beach. There is literally something here for just about everyone in this quaint, quintessential beauty in Rockaway Beach. Ocean views, close proximity to golfing, fishing tours, quick access to seven miles of pristine beaches, and accommodations that fit romantic getaways for two, families or larger groups: they have it all covered. Some rooms are pet friendly. All rooms at the Tradewinds Motel are immaculate and have TV's, VCR's and in-room phones with data ports. The oceanfronts all have a queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and a private deck. Some oceanfront units come with all those amenities but the kitchens. Both types sleep up to four people. The non-oceanfront rooms come with a queen bed, small fridge, and coffee maker – sizable for a two-person romantic jaunt, yet still perfect for those on a budget. There is an elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite that has two bedrooms, coming with a kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For those wanting bigger accommodations for family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503) 355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com

Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina. A quiet, peaceful place lying against the heart of Nehalem Bay. You have front door access to kayaking, fishing and your own private dock. Each unit is uniquely decorated, with some right up on the bay. Affordable family-oriented rooms to luxurious, cozy rooms for romantic getaways, including a three-bedroom apt that can accommodate ten. All rooms and suites come with fireplace, microwave, fridge, TV with DVD player, free movie rentals and coffee maker (coffee, tea, hot chocolate, apple cider). Some suites include hot tub spas, with in-room massages available. Get a room with expansive, larger decks and a floating dock to moor your boat, or you can watch the wildlife on the bay. Only four miles from the beaches of Manzanita, Nehalem, Nadona and Rockaway. Enormous library of free movies; free kayak use on stays over two nights. Extended vacation rentals also available. Highway 101, 580 Marine, Wheeler, Oregon. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. www.wheeleronthebay.com .

Rockaway Retreat - Rockaway Beach Vacation Rental. A beautiful and brand new addition to the north coast town that's just four blocks to the beach. An even quicker walk to downtown Rockaway Beach. A turnaround driveway is one highlight. Open plan floor gives way to spacious kitchen and bar area, with dining room and living room. Also comes with a Jacuzzi, bath and shower. Other amenities include TV/DVD, propane barbecue, DVD collection, books and games, patio furniture, firepit, Dish TV and washer and dryer. A very private back deck that includes a barbecue and firepit. Lovely front porch. One king bed, two queens and one blow-up mattress. Enjoy close access to beaches, quick drive to Nehalem Bay, Tillamook Bay, crabbing, fishing, Manzanita's long beaches. Many awesome restaurants in the area. Through Beach-Break Vacation Rentals, LLC (office in Nehalem). 503-368-3865. Website here.

Lodging at Bay City and Tillamook, Near Rockaway Beach

Sheltered Nook on Tillamook Bay. A very unique set of vacation rentals that is not only extremely eco-friendly but does so with tiny homes (each 385 sq ft). Set in a secluded woodsy area near Tillamook Bay, it's a bit of a natural playground as well, with its own Disc Golf course, other lawn games, fire pit and even a dog bath. Features a complimentary breakfast each morning. Pet friendly. Each home is individually decorated with flair, with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Amenities include: flat screen TV, DVD player, locally-made furniture, cooking utensils, full-sized shower, private wi-fi, private deck that includes a barbecue, outdoor seating, ceiling fan and more. They come with three queen beds and lots of closet space. The park-like setting has its own private garden. The emphasis is on stopping to smell the roses. 7860 Warren Street. Bay City, Oregon. (503) 805-5526. http://shelterednook.com




