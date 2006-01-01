This complete lodging guide with photos begins in Manzanita, heads south to Rockaway, then points out the places just south and north of the area and their lodging highlights. Also see Guide to Manzanita, Oregon Vacation Rentals
Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Homes are available along the Nehalem River as well as around the beaches. Find them in Manzanita, in the secretive Falcon Cove that’s a ways south of Cannon Beach, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, and all the way down to Cape Meares. Homes and styles are extremely varied, as are the list of amenities: large homes to small, romantic cottages; oceanfront townhomes to unique charmers. Depending on the home, you may find laundry facilities, stereos, fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen with gas range, large decks, back decks, indoor or outdoor hot tubs, Jacuzzis, wet bars, barbecues, garages, crab cookers, and maybe even a fire pit or a home with a boat moorage or a sauna. Some have fun features like ping-pong, foosball, Playstation, poker/blackjack tables, books, kids’ toys and close access to river kayaking. TV/DVD, stereos and cable TV or satellite are found in many. Plenty are ocean view, but also numerous mountain views available. Some pet friendly. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com - Book Your Stay Now / Availability
The Houses on Manzanita Beach. Unique vacation homes all located on the beautiful seven-mile beach with creative designer touches, in the quiet, forested haven of Manzanita. All are oceanfront and ocean view, with some pet friendly; great for large groups. Modern designs with a historic beauty. From three bedrooms and three baths up to seven bedrooms and five baths. Each one includes modern kitchens, internet, TV, phone, a gas grill and fireplace, decks, washer, dryer and dishwasher. Extras vary depending on home, but you may find: a grassy yard for the kids, designer bathrooms, ping pong table, a pool table, wood burning fireplace, private sliding door from bedroom to deck, European fixtures, fanciful Pratt & Larson custom tile, radiant floor heating, covered parking, dining area for 20. One home has views all the way to Rockaway, while another was once owned by the Reed family (of Reed College fame). Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 354-4287. Website here. - Book Your Stay Now / Availability
The Inn at Manzanita. Nestled among coastal pine and spruce with open and lush grounds and gardens, and just 150 feet from a seven-mile stretch of sandy ocean beach. Originally known for being a relaxing adult retreat, there are now a few child friendly rooms. Unwind in unique themed rooms with breakfast tables, wet-bars (with fridge), and partial ocean views in several of the rooms. For a romantic getaway, sip champagne, relax in a huge soaker tub and curl up in front of your private fireplace. Neahkahnie Penthouse Suite has three bedrooms and two-baths and offers partial ocean views, a full kitchen, plasma TV, private garage with dog kennel, and many other pampering features. All rooms include: two-person jetted spa, terry robes, coffee, tea and hot chocolate; cable TV, DVD player, VCR, CD player and hair dryer. Some rooms have kitchens, living room areas, and some child friendly. Penthouse offers outdoor dog kennel. 67 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-6754 http://innatmanzanita.com - Book Your Stay Now / Availability
Manzanita
Rental Company. More than 70 homes allow you a place to call home on the beachfront
of Manzanita, near the golf course, or up on mysterious Neahkahnie
Mountain with its fantastic views and legends of buried treasure.
They are perfect for an intimate getaway or for large groups. Large,
modern homes or classic beach cottages with character may have features
like hardwood floors, small apartments with separate entry, light
knotty wood walls, open beam ceilings, skylights or lots of windows,
or perhaps a landscaped yard. Amenities could include: rock fireplace,
large deck complete with a hot tub, breakfast bar, woodstove, Jacuzzi
tub, gas BBQ, large living spaces, reading nooks, free DSL, games
and books and even a swing set for children. Some pet friendly
with a fee. Full kitchens and other features like DVD players,
TV, washer, dryer, etc. Pay for six nights, get the seventh night
free. 686 Manzanita Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 800-579-9801. 503-368-6797. www.manzanitarentals.com - Book Your Stay Now / Availability
Mention BeachConnection.net when inquiring..
Ocean Inn. Located on the beach, there are eight beautifully appointed condo-like units and two smaller kitchenette units. In the oceanfront building #1 and #2 have one bedroom, full kitchen, full bath, wood stoves, decks facing the ocean and are located on the ground floor. Units #3 and #4 are located on the second floor, with an ocean view, one bedroom, and full kitchen. (#4 has a wood stove and #3 has a large Jacuzzi tub in the bathroom.) The six units in the back building all are one bedroom, four with full kitchens and ocean views. Of the remaining two, one has a kitchenette, and an ocean view; the other has a kitchenette, no ocean view but is ADA compliant. Some units are pet friendly. Gourmet, locally brewed coffee and cookies in the lobby, Comfort Sleeper couches by American Leather, and 32-inch flat screen TV's – plus WiFi. 32 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7701. 866-368-7701. www.oceaninnatmanzanita.com . - Book Your Stay Now / Availability
Oregon
Beach Vacations. Literally over 100 homes available
as vacation rentals – all quite distinctive and carefully
selected to be special. Some in Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Seaside
and other north coast towns. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport,
Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach,
Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar - mostly on
the central coast. Some pet friendly. Office in
Cannon Beach. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com - Book Your Stay Now / Availability
Mention BeachConnection.net when inquiring.
San
Dune Inn, Manzanita. This cuddly, even quirky little charmer is just blocks from
the beach, allowing pets (for a fee) and exceptionally
family friendly with its wide variety of complimentary fun stuff.
Enjoy things like beach games, beach chairs and bikes for carousing
around town on, among a host of other things. There are also free
movies. Immaculate throughout - fun and prompt service. There’s
a lovely little barbecue area in the back, next to a tented eating
area. Some larger rooms come with kitchens for bigger groups. Free
wi-fi in some rooms. 428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-5163. www.sandune-inn-manzanita.com - Book Your Stay Now / Availability
Mention BeachConnection.net when inquiring.
Spindrift Inn, Manzanita. Only one block from the six-mile Manzanita Beach, Spindrift Inn retains the quaint charm of yesteryear while providing all the modern conveniences. Spindrift Inn is smoke-free and offers some pet friendly rooms and kitchenettes. Family owned and operated since 1946, the cozy atmosphere, private hidden garden and affordable rooms are within easy walking distance to many shops and restaurants. Each room is individually decorated and includes pillow-top mattresses, soft cotton sheets, adorable quilted comforters, microwave, mini-fridge, LCD TV, DVD player, and coffee maker. Guests have access to complimentary hi-speed wireless internet and a large collection of DVD movies. Discounts are available for AARP, AAA, extended stays and contractors (except High Season). Also available next door is Carmel Cottage, a two bedroom cottage that sleeps 6 with fireplace, updated kitchen, and large back yard. 114 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon. Toll-free (877) 368-1001., www.spindrift-inn.com. - Book Your Stay Now / Availability
Sunset
Vacation Rentals. They have a wide variety of homes
– some 70 of them – in north Oregon coast hotspots like
Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive
Falcon Cove.
Many of them are pet friendly, and you’ll find they have homes that sleep anywhere from two to 20 people. Homes come with varied amenities. You may find goodies like vintage appliances, knotty pine walls, a bunkhouse for kids, an executive office, homes close to the golf course or state park, a soaker tub, rock fireplace, woodstove, wet bar, game room, stone slab fireplace, garden, DSL, wrap around decks, yards or views of a wilderness area. There are bungalows for an intimate getaway to larger homes with cathedral ceilings; beach funk to cutting edge design. Homes overlook the beach from on high are right on the beachfront, or just a short walk away. One house is cedar on the outside with log cabin on the inside, another is perched on the mountain. One has a guest cottage, while another has a babbling brook. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com. - Book Your Stay Now / Availability
Mention BeachConnection.net when inquiring.
Tradewinds
Motel, Rockaway Beach. There is literally something
here for just about everyone in this quaint, quintessential beauty
in Rockaway Beach. Ocean views, close proximity to golfing, fishing
tours, quick access to seven miles of pristine beaches, and accommodations
that fit romantic getaways for two, families or larger groups: they
have it all covered. Some rooms are pet friendly.
All rooms at the Tradewinds Motel are immaculate and have TV’s,
VCR’s and in-room phones with data ports. The oceanfronts
all have a queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog
fireplace and a private deck. Some oceanfront units come with all
those amenities but the kitchens. Both types sleep up to four people.
The non-oceanfront rooms come with a queen bed, small fridge, and
coffee maker – sizable for a two-person romantic jaunt, yet
still perfect for those on a budget. There is an elaborate oceanfront
Jacuzzi suite that has two bedrooms, coming with a kitchen, double
hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six.
For those wanting bigger accommodations for family reunions or large
gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room
and three-room suites. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503)
355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com - Book Your Stay Now / Availability
Mention BeachConnection.net when inquiring.
Wheeler
on the Bay Lodge and Marina. A quiet, peaceful place
lying against the heart of Nehalem Bay. You have front door access
to kayaking, fishing and your own private dock. Each unit is uniquely
decorated, with some right up on the bay. Affordable family-oriented
rooms to luxurious, cozy rooms for romantic getaways, including
a three-bedroom apt that can accommodate ten. All rooms and suites
come with fireplace, microwave, fridge, TV with DVD player, free
movie rentals and coffee maker (coffee, tea, hot chocolate, apple
cider). Some suites include hot tub spas, with in-room massages
available. Get a room with expansive, larger decks and a floating
dock to moor your boat, or you can watch the wildlife on the bay.
Only four miles from the beaches of Manzanita, Nehalem, Nadona and
Rockaway. Enormous library of free movies; free kayak use on stays
over two nights. Extended vacation rentals also available. Highway
101, 580 Marine, Wheeler, Oregon. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. www.wheeleronthebay.com . - Book Your Stay Now / Availability
Mention BeachConnection.net when inquiring.
Rockaway Retreat - Rockaway Beach Vacation Rental. A beautiful and brand new addition to the north coast town that's just four blocks to the beach. An even quicker walk to downtown Rockaway Beach. A turnaround driveway is one highlight. Open plan floor gives way to spacious kitchen and bar area, with dining room and living room. Also comes with a Jacuzzi, bath and shower. Other amenities include TV/DVD, propane barbecue, DVD collection, books and games, patio furniture, firepit, Dish TV and washer and dryer. A very private back deck that includes a barbecue and firepit. Lovely front porch. One king bed, two queens and one blow-up mattress. Enjoy close access to beaches, quick drive to Nehalem Bay, Tillamook Bay, crabbing, fishing, Manzanita's long beaches. Many awesome restaurants in the area. Through Beach-Break Vacation Rentals, LLC (office in Nehalem). 503-368-3865. Website here. - Book Your Stay Now / Availability
Sheltered Nook on Tillamook Bay. A very unique set of vacation rentals that is not only extremely eco-friendly but does so with tiny homes (each 385 sq ft). Set in a secluded woodsy area near Tillamook Bay, it's a bit of a natural playground as well, with its own Disc Golf course, other lawn games, fire pit and even a dog bath. Features a complimentary breakfast each morning. Pet friendly. Each home is individually decorated with flair, with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Amenities include: flat screen TV, DVD player, locally-made furniture, cooking utensils, full-sized shower, private wi-fi, private deck that includes a barbecue, outdoor seating, ceiling fan and more. They come with three queen beds and lots of closet space. The park-like setting has its own private garden. The emphasis is on stopping to smell the roses. 7860 Warren Street. Bay City, Oregon. (503) 805-5526. http://shelterednook.com - Book Your Stay Now / Availability
Nearby Lodgings (in Cannon Beach, Seaside, Pacific City, Garibaldi, Neskowin and Oceanside)
Sandlake Country Inn. Relaxation and romance are the keys at this cozy B&B secret. 1st certified green B&B on coast. Like a small luxury hotel,; double Jacuzzi spa tubs, fireplaces, bubble baths, soaps, lotions and robes, along w/ large selection of movies, wi-fi. Private deck and a four-course breakfast delivered to door. 8505 Galloway Rd. Cloverdale, Oregon. (30 mins from Rockaway, 45 mins from Manzanita) www.sandlakecountryinn.com. 877-726-3525. 503-965-6745
River Inn at Seaside. Along soothing Necanicum River. One block to downtown, only two blocks to beaches. Rooms and suites, balconies w/ stunning river views. Indoor pool, spa, fitness center, complimentary deluxe breakfast, free wi-fi, free DVD rentals, and each room w/ a microwave, coffee maker and refrigerator. Some have mountain and river views, private balconies. Sleep from three to six. 531 Avenue A, Seaside (25 mins from Manzanita, Oregon). 503-717-5744. www.riverinnatseaside.com
The
Inn at Cape Kiwanda. Legendary for top-notch service
and wide range of amenities, and steps from the beach. All rooms
w/ ocean view and decks, fireplaces, duvet covers w/ synthetic down
comforters, plush pillow-top mattresses, feather pillows, new LCD
flat-screen televisions, refrigerators, microwaves, more. Some Jacuzzi
suites and larger suites w/ 2 bedrooms. Ocean view workout area,
sizable business center for meetings and some rooms are pet friendly.
Wi-fi. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City (40-min drive to Rockaway Beach, Oregon). 888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com
Tolovana Inn. Right on the Pacific or with an expansive view, generous suites are complete w/ full kitchen, cozy fireplace, private balcony, cable television, DVD players and complimentary wi-fi. Saltwater indoor pool uses a Saline System rather than a chlorination process. Impressive fitness center, relax in the Jacuzzi spa and saunas or seriously pamper yourself with Tolovana Inn’s on-site masseuse. Some pet-friendly units - a member of the “Green” Hotel Association. 800-333-8890. 3400 S. Hemlock Street Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.TolovanaInn.com (20 mins from Manzanita)
Stephanie Inn.Awe-inspiring ocean views, casual elegance and sophistication. Suites, guest rooms stylishly furnished: warm fireplaces, Jacuzzis. Some come w/ wet bar, balcony or patio, steam shower. Each unit has luxury furnishings, flat-screen TV, DVD players and wi-fi. The décor highlighted by natural woods, hand tiled baths and custom lit vanities. Complimentary breakfast. No pets; children over 12 welcome. Separate building w/ extra measure of privacy, four large suites. 2740 South Pacific. Cannon Beach (20 mins from Manzanita, Oregon). 1-800-633-3466. www.stephanie-inn.com/
Surfsand Resort. Mere steps from Haystack Rock, dramatic views. Full-service upscale contemporary hotel: indoor swimming pool, iPod docks, deep soaking tubs, beachfront deck, seasonal cabana service, DVD library, gas fireplaces. Child friendly, some pet friendly. Also onsite: hot tub, massage rooms, comprehensive fitness center w/ 2 Finnish saunas. Two-bedroom suites to sizable studios. Oceanfront balconies, patios available. Microwaves, two showerheads, Room service. Expansive wedding, meeting facilities. 148 West Gower. Cannon Beach, (20 mins from Manzanita, Oregon) 800-547-6100. www.surfsand.com
The Wayside Inn. Ocean view hotel at the south end of Cannon Beach. Rooms and suites, gas fireplaces, small kitchens (many with ovens), flat screen TVs, complimentary Wi-fi, and decks. Heated indoor pool, or soak in the spa. The inn has many dog friendly rooms, and each dog receives a special dog basket to use during their stay. An ideal location close to downtown. All rooms non-smoking. 3339 S. Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach (20 mins from Manzanita, Oregon) 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com
Hillcrest Inn. Hints of vintage Oregon coast with modern spark, steps from beach, Prom. Rooms host two to six, up to cottages for 16. Some dog-friendly rooms, free wi-fi, outdoor barbecue, in-room coffee, movies, laundry area, sauna ? and some rooms w/ kitchens, spas, two-person jetted spa or fireplaces. Some cottages w/ 2 bedrooms. Some 2/ Jacuzzi tub. Family rooms sleep three to six, full kitchen. Perfect for large groups. 118 North Columbia. Seasid (28 mins from Manzanita, Oregon). (503) 738-6273. www.seasidehillcrest.com
Shorepine Vacation Rentals. Dozens of vacation homes, all fully furnished and close to the beach, 20 of which are pet friendly. Each home w/ gas or wood fireplace, bikes and helmets in the garage, cable TV, and free movie rentals. Sleeps four to 12 people. Some homes have access to paved walking and biking paths to beach. Access to fully equipped fitness. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 5975 Shorepine Drive, Pacific City (40 mins from Rockaway). You can book online at - www.shorepinerentals.com
The
Cottages at Cape Kiwanda. Beautiful beachfront upscale
rentals, fully furnished, two- or three-bedroom units. Gourmet kitchens,
private balconies w/ propane grills and Jacuzzi tubs in every unit.
Hi-tech pleasures: flat-panel, high-density TV’s, stereos,
CD/DVD, cable and Ipod ports, along with hi-speed net and video
games. Luxurious robes, spa-quality soaps and heated tiles on the
bathroom floors. Convenient parking spaces and easy access to beach.
Some pet friendly. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City (40 mins from Rockaway).
888-965-7001. www.kiwandacottages.com
Idyllic Beach Houses. Two lovely pet friendly vacation rental homes, close to beach. Both w/ free WiFi, DVD, eclectic libraries, DVDs, games. Guardenia Street House: nestled at edge of forest. Hardwood interiors, skylights, vaulted ceilings. Enormous wrap-around deck. Kids’ Bunkhouse. Spacious, fully equipped kitchen. Fireplace; BBQ. Sleeps 9. Pier Street House: Vaulted ceilings, second-story balcony, natural wood. DVD/Blu-Ray. Wood stove, BBQ. Deck, fenced backyard. Sleeps 10. Tierra Del Mar, Oregon (5 miles north of Pacific City). 503-662-5420. Details at www.IdyllicBeachHouse.com
Cannon
Beach Vacation Rentals. 60 vacation homes
to choose from, all in Cannon Beach or Arch Cape. Massive, grandiose
homes with historic character to brand new; even condos near beach.
All oceanfront or very close. Sleep as many as 12. Highlights include
garden areas, clawfoot tub, hot tubs, decks, a solarium and maybe
even an electric organ. Some homes are in a condo complex w/ swimming
pool. Some pet friendly. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach (30-min drive to Rockaway Beach, Oregon - 20 min-drive from Manzanita). 503-436-0940.
866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com
Schooner’s Cove Inn. Walk out your door and onto the beach. All oceanfront rooms and suites w/ remodeled kitchens and bathrooms. Your own deck, plus beachfront lawn w/ picnic tables and barbecues. Oceanfront spa on premises. Rooms have gas fireplaces, free wi-fi, DVD players with DVD rentals, HBO, in-room gourmet coffee, laundry facilities for guests. Handicapped access, and AAA diamond rating. Some w/ separate bedrooms, living area and hide-a-beds. 188 North Larch Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 20 mins from Manzanita, Oregon.(800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com
Beachcomber Vacation Homes, Cannon Beach. Numerous vacation rentals in the Cannon Beach area, including Falcon Cove and Arch Cape. All homes have full kitchens, most with wi-fi, TV's, washer/dryer, and some are oceanfront and/or pet friendly. Depending on the home, you may find barbecue, claw foot tub, a ship's ladder, views of the estuary at Cannon Beach, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, skylights, and even a solarium. Some homes sleep as many as eight. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach (12 miles from Manzanita, Oregon). 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Website.
Coast River Inn at Seaside . Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, short walk to beach, Promenade and even downtown attractions and amenities. Some kitchenettes, sofa sleepers, patios. All have microwaves, coffee maker, fridge, flat screen TV, free wi-fi, air conditioning, desk, bed-side lamps, plush bedding, and more. Some have a Jacuzzi. Some have a river view. Full bathtubs w. shower, electronic locks. Patios have chairs for outdoor lounging. 800 South Holladay Drive. Seaside (25-min drive from Manzanita, Oregon). (503) 738-8474. Website here.
Beach
House Vacation Rentals, Inc. Over 65 between Seaside and Warrenton; some
pet friendly. All non-smoking; some offer specials. Many beachfront,
or within a couple blocks of beach, in lovely, quiet neighborhoods.
In Seaside as well as Gearhart, including modern condo overlooking
Gearhart’s pristine beaches, or lakefront lovelies near Warrenton.
May find ping-pong table, fireplaces, big yard, patios, barbecues,
balconies and decks with stunning views, hot tubs, swimming pool
access. Kitchens fully equipped. Seaside (25 min drive to Manzanita, Oregon) 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.
Inn at Seaside. It’s located in the center of the action and adjacent to the Seaside Convention Center, making this beauty an obvious choice for beach lovers, families looking for a fun vacation and for conventioneers. There are cheerful, spacious, two bedroom suites or double queen-bedded rooms - perfect for families, small groups or couples, all providing comfort and convenience. You’ll find an indoor heated swimming pool and spa, in-room coffee service, weekday Oregonian newspaper and a deluxe continental buffet breakfast. Pet friendly. 800-699-5070 • 503-738-9581. 441 Second Ave. Seaside (25 min drive to Manzanita, Oregon) www.innatseaside.com\
City Center Motel. Walking distance to everything in Seaside. Cozy, clean, comfortable with budget rate while not sacrificing the niceties. A large amount of amenities: free high speed wireless internet, non-smoking rooms, pet friendly rooms w/ fee and indoor heated pool. Each comes with a microwave, in-room coffee, flat screen TV. Economy size guest rooms. Kids under 10 stay free. Queen beds, king beds; some kitchenettes. Double room units sleep up to six. 250 1st Ave,(In Seaside, 20 mins to Manzanita, Oregon). 503-738-6377. www.citycenterseaside.com
Back to top of Manzanita, Rockaway lodging
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted