Spring Cleanup in April Needs People - Including Oregon Coast

Published 3/13/24 at 6:05 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Get ready to make a difference yourself in Oregon.

SOLVE's Oregon Spring Cleanup is coming up in just over a month, an almost 40-year-long tradition that began with regular cleanups of the Oregon coast in the '80s and has grown to encompass all of the state and parts of SW Washington. Between April 13 and April 22 the scouring fun takes place, with most of it on April 20 – including the cleanups on the Oregon coast.

Many areas have their own specific environmental needs, from debris pickups on the beaches to neighborhood and city litter pickups. Further activities include restoring natural habitats through native tree and shrub plantings, weed pulls, and mulching projects. Each project contributes to the enhancement of the region's shared surroundings.

Along the Oregon coast, they don't happen at every little town as they used to, nor the majority of the beach accesses. There are only two on the southern Oregon coast: at Bandon and at Winchester Bay.

They happen at 10 a.m. for the coastline, and are found at Netarts, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Sand Lake near Pacific City, Lincoln City, Otter Rock, three in Newport, Waldport and Florence.

They can be found on online at SOLVE's site.





SOLVE wants more people to join in, sending out a call to action now. If you're not close to the Oregon coast – no matter. There's a huge variety of projects in other areas, likely with one near you.

“Participating in the Oregon Spring Cleanup provides an excellent opportunity to bond with family members, coworkers, and neighbors, while collectively contributing to preserving some of Oregon's most stunning locations,” SOLVE said in a press release.

Portland General Electric is a partner and sponsor this year.

There are on occasion people who are inspired to create their cleanup event or host one, and SOLVE is still accepting new volunteer-led projects. The sooner projects are submitted, the faster SOLVE can care for the rest, the group said.

Those leading the events are given the group's full support, including free supplies, access to project funding, disposal assistance, and help with volunteer recruitment.

For more information, or visit solveoregon.org/oregon-spring to volunteer or sign up.



