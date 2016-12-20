|
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News
Oregon Coast Whale Reference:
What Kind of Whales are Found on Oregon Coast: Details, Photos Complete guide to what whales you'll find along these shores: Grays, Orcas, Minkes, Humpbacks, more
Depoe Bay Whale Watch Watch Center - Visitor Information A myriad of displays about whales, seals and other sea life abound
Tips for Spotting Whales on Oregon Coast The Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay gives tips on how to find the great beasts
|Latest Oregon Coast Whale News
|
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast Scientist Uses New Tech - and Poop - to Study Whales
A variety of cutting-edge machines are used by Newport's Hatfield
Near Record Season for Oregon Coast Whale Sightings Continues
Some are calling it a record season for whale watching; Humpbacks near Astoria
Dead Oregon Coast Whale May Have Its Home on Beach Near Manzanita
It seems to have found a permanent home at Short Sands Beach in Oswald West State Park
Bloated, Stinky Whale Strands on N. Oregon Coast
The bloated corpse of a full grown Humpback whale washed ashore at Falcon Cove Beach Saturday. Seaside Aquarium, science
Good Times for Whale and Wildlife Watchers on Oregon Coast
Now is still a great time to catch sight of whales and some truly wild lifeforms along the Oregon coast
ODFW Reports: Good News for Whales, Crabbing on Oregon Coast
Crabbing is quite good in most spots and your chances of spotting whales are great. Science, kids, travel tips
Right Now on Oregon Coast: Weird Crabs, Bird Walks, Whales
A nice variety of birding events, bird drama at Oceanside, whale watching, and some funky lil' crabs. Science, kids
The Creatures of Spring on Oregon Coast: Birds, Baby Whales, More
A lot happening with migrating birds, whales and their newborn, and maybe more purple jellyfish
Oregon Coast Whales' Surprise Numbers Through Spring, Summer, w/ Babies
What you don't know about whales in April and May, and even summer, will surprise you.
Central Oregon Coast in April: Whale Documentary, New Park
Lincoln City acquires a new park; an important film about humankind's effects on whales shows in Newport. Lincoln City events, Newport events
Upside Down Forest Hits Oregon Coast Beaches; Whales, Tide Pools
Whales, lots of whales, tide pool discoveries and lots of interesting critters washing up on the beaches, kids, science, weather
Herring, Whale Sightings Up Along Oregon Coast
An abundance of herring is not only good for fishing, but whale sightings are starting to spike
Whale Washes Up; Dolphin Finds on N. Oregon Coast
Slightly Concerning Five creatures washing up on the beaches of the Oregon coast all at once; whale, porpoise, 3 dolphins that may be alarming. Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast Scientists Worry About Some Gray Whale Populations
They say one segment of the gray whale population in the Pacific Ocean is not doing well. Hatfield Marine Science Center
Bizarre Oregon Coast History: Crazed Chaos of the Shipwreck New Carissa
It became another version of Oregon's exploding whale debacle
Hot on Oregon Coast: Clamming, Crabbing, Whales, Agates
Good news for crabbing and clamming, while whales, birds and agates are the sizzling hot attractions
Oregon Coast Officials: Still Plenty of Whales This Month
Whale Watch Week may be over, but the peak migration of Gray whales is not
Biggest Oregon Coast Stories of 2015: Storms, Whales, Purple Stuff
Red skies, purple creatures and waves, floods, ugly creatures, wild weather
Central Oregon Coast Teeming with Whale Possibilities
There are nearly 40 different volunteer staffed locations where you can spot gray whales on the Oregon coast. Newport events, Lincoln City events
The Daily Whale - whale blog from Depoe Bay scientist Carrie Newell
The Daily Whale
A New Whale!
by noreply@blogger.com (Carrie Newell)
30 Aug 2010 at 1:47pm
The whale count in the area is increasing! In addition to Ice Cap and Deuce there is a gorgeous new whale that was feeding in the area of Friday. This new whale has striking flukes. Most of the flu...
Mystery Solved!
by noreply@blogger.com (Carrie Newell)
18 Aug 2010 at 4:01pm
It has taken most of the summer, but I have finally figured out why there have been so few whales in the area. I was recently able to take a dive into the waters near Depoe Bay, and I was horrified...
A Very Rare Encounter!
by noreply@blogger.com (Carrie Newell)
12 Aug 2010 at 10:50am
In the last few days Ice Cap has been seen many times. There have been many more close encounters as Ice Cap continues to pop up within a few feet of my boat. We have also seen her feeding on the r...
Ice Cap and Deuce
by noreply@blogger.com (Carrie Newell)
8 Aug 2010 at 11:38am
The last week on the ocean here on the Central Oregon Coast has been fantastic! There are two resident whales that have been in the area, Deuce and Ice Cap. Both whales have been feeding in the are...
A whale sighting!
by noreply@blogger.com (Carrie Newell)
28 Jul 2010 at 10:10pm
The past week has been riddled with bad weather and poor ocean conditions. Because of this, it has been a few days since whales have been spotted in the area. Today, that changed! Right at the end ...
|photo courtesy Whale Watch Center, Depoe Bay
| Oregon Coast Whales Guide - Whale Watching Articles
Where Are You Going to Next on the Oregon Coast?
Where Can I Find Detailed Oregon Coast Travel and Map Information? Great for finding places to see whales
Oregon Coast Scientists Use DNA to Look Into Whale Decimation Scientists based mostly on the Oregon coast have identified what species of whales were killed by early 20th century whale hunters in the Southern Hemisphere, enabling to piece together more about the decimation of the species. Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport and at OSU in Corvallis used DNA from the bones of whales that once littered South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean and found a high genetic diversity among the slain cetaceans
Latest in Oregon Coast Curious Science: Whales from Space, Dolphin, Skeleton, Pirate Ship, Weather Extremes - take a look at the weather extremes in recent weeks: from major snow storms, major wind storms to conditions so dry there were extremely rare fires on the coast.
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Numbers from Summer 2013 The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center from this summer
Best of Oregon Coast Lodging for Whale Watching, Whale Watch Week Find places to stay while seeing the whales at Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence
Killer Whales Spotted All Over Oregon Coast Normally seen on the central coast, they've been spotted up north as well
Oregon Coast Whale Watching Set Records, Numbers Still Good - It's a case of whale, whales, whales on the coast, and it'll be that way for a while....
Baby Whale on Oregon Coast Died of Rope Entanglement A dead baby Gray whale washed up onto a north Oregon coast beach Friday
Rare Minke Whale Strands on North Oregon Coast A baby Minke whale washed up Tuesday near the south jetty of the Columbia River
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips
History, Holidays and a Party on Central and North Oregon Coast
Lincoln City takes you away while the other at Cannon Beach takes you into the past. Lincoln City events, Cannon Beach events
Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend
Big waves, lots of holiday events, and some interesting creatures to see both on shore and ocean
Follow us on