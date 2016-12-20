Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News



Best places to view 20000 migrating whales on Oregon Coast - Statesman Journal

20 Dec 2016 at 4:54pm



Statesman Journal

Best places to view 20000 migrating whales on Oregon Coast

The exodus of gray whales heading south along the Oregon Coast is about to begin. Each year, from Mid-Dec...

Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench - ...

18 Dec 2016 at 5:15pm



Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench

(Newport, Oregon) - Scientists based on the Oregon coast have hel...

Dead gray whale calf appears, disappears and then reappears on the Oregon coa...

14 Dec 2016 at 12:15pm



OregonLive.com

Dead gray whale calf appears, disappears and then reappears on the Oregon coast

"Gray whales are currently migrating passed the Oregon Coast on their way to their breedin...

Whale Watching Week set - Tillamook Headlight-Herald

22 Dec 2016 at 4:44pm



Tillamook Headlight-Herald

Whale Watching Week set

Gray whales are on the move along the Oregon coast headed south to their winter grounds off Baja California, Mexico. Let t...

Short List - Portland Tribune

21 Dec 2016 at 11:41pm



Portland Tribune

Short List

Take a post-Christmas road trip and enjoy whale watching on the Oregon Coast. Whale enthusiasts and outdoors lovers gather in Newport and elsewhere Dec. 27...

Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend - Oregon Coast Beach Con...

9 Dec 2016 at 3:34am



Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend

(Oregon Coast) ? If you're not coming out to the beaches this weekend, you'll miss a lo...

Winter Whale Watching Week - Lincoln City Homepage

15 Dec 2016 at 3:33am



Lincoln City Homepage

Winter Whale Watching Week

Winter Whale Watching Week on the Oregon Coast. Watch as majestic gray whales migrate south to Baja, Mexico, where they give birt...

OUTDOORS CALENDAR - The Register-Guard

29 Nov 2016 at 12:35am



OUTDOORS CALENDAR

The Register-Guard

The program places trained volunteers at 24 whale-watching sites along the Oregon Coast during winter and spring watch weeks, when approximately 20,000 gray whale...



