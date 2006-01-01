OREGON COAST / WASHINGTON COAST MARINE SCIENCE NEWS, UPDATES, REFERENCE
Latest Oregon Coast / Washington Coast Marine Science News


Washington / Oregon Coast Marine Science - Updates, News, Reference, Marine B...
a variety of marine science and biology subjects. Archived reference material, latest news of what's happening with sea creatures

No Seahorses on Washington / Oregon Coast, Just the Unbelievable, Related Bay...
Related to the seahorse is the bay pipefish, which does thngs you won't believe. Sciences, South coast

Sunny Skies Return to Washington / Oregon Coast, More 'Glowing' Possible
Again chances of seeing the glowing waves at night as well as the glowing sand phenomena. Weather, science

The Odd Blob That Glows on Oregon / Washington Coast: You May Find It
This summer has seen a lot of the Crystal jellies wash up, which glow green in water. Sciences

That Trippy Time a 'Tsunami Fish' Was on Display at Oregon Coast
One living entity that made it to the Washington coast first became a bit of an attraction here. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Astounding Glowing Waves (and Sand) on Oregon Coast Right Now
A rare, consistent run of 'glowing waves' at night from the south coast up through Washington. Weather

Sami the Sea Lion Returns to Central Oregon Coast's Florence for Hide 'n Seek
A way for shoppers to peruse the village while socially-distanced and properly-masked. South coast

Updates on Crabbing, Clamming from Washington, Oregon Coast
Part of Wash resumes crabbing; southern Oregon coast resumes razor clamming. Sciences

Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium to Open Up After Five-Month Closure
August 10 it will finally open back up with five outdoor exhibits. Travel tips. Hotels

Virtual Workshops Bring Together Art and Science of Oregon Coast
Marine Reserves Workshops where participants will learn about special ocean habitats and creatures while creating art. Sciences

Three Unique, Even Trippy Aspects of Seaside on N. Oregon Coast
A Ferris wheel, when the cove fell apart, what's under Seaside. History, science

Baby Seal Swims Up Seaside River, Charms N. Oregon Coast Visitors; Video
One adorable critter wandered downtown waterways early Sunday morning and charmed the heck out of visitors. Sciences, Seaside Aquarium, South Coast

Tiny and See-Through on the Oregon Coast: Adorable but Eerie
They go through this stage early in life, becoming eerily transparent but with a dash of blue. Sciences, Seaside Aquarium, South Coast

Rarity of Oregon / Washington Coast: the Trippy Mola Mola / Sunfish (Video)
Occasionally the kooky, large, semi-round fish wanders north. Sciences

Adorable Wild Seals Visible Around S. Oregon Coast Now
Cape Arago and Shore Acres hold plenty of wildlife sightings. Coos Bay, Bandon. Science

Razor Clamming Closed in Two Parts of Oregon Coast
Razor clamming is closed from Seaside to Astoria; and from Arago southward

Bioluminescent Phytoplankton: What Makes Glowing Sand On Oregon Coast, Washin...
One of the more treasured, wondrous and surreal experiences you can have is 'glowing sand' at night. Sciences

Tornado, WWII Submarines and Motor Lodge: Oregon Coast Inns With A Past
A full dive into living Oregon coast history is a refreshing thing. Yet it's rare. Lincoln City, Newport

Waves That Go the Wrong Direction: Weird Oregon / Washington Coast Science
The foam is heading outward, towards the sea, instead of towards land. Weather

Four Wonders of Nehalem Bay - Eye-popping, Even Surreal
N. Oregon Coast A lot of people aren't paying attention as they zip through the tiny towns of Wheeler and Nehalem. Travel tips, kids

Funky, Freaky and Adorable is One Oregon / Washington Coast Fishie
Described as being like a ping pong ball in the water, a golf ball or a fat little helicopter. Sciences

Yes, There Is Now an Exploding Whale Park in Florence, Oregon Coast
It was opened up officially last year as Siuslaw River Beach Access Park, and recently acquired the new name. History, south coast

If You're Wondering About All Those Dead Crabs on Oregon / Washington Coast
This happens in the spring and then again late summer, usually with more of them. Sciences

Robust Clubhook Squid: Freaky Fish of Washington, Oregon Coast
Not a lot is certain about their population, except that the robust clubhook squid (Onykia robusta) is found in deeper waters. Sciences

Razor Clamming Resumes on South Central Oregon Coast
All areas of the Oregon coast from the Columbia River southward to Cape Arago. Sciences

Washington / Oregon Coast: Gray Whale Carcass Strands at Long Beach
Seaside Aquarium responded to a beached whale on the southern Washington coast, discovering a 37-foot male Gray whale

Officials Seek Public Input on N. Oregon Coast Fish Passage Issues
Three culverts that failed on the northern half of the Oregon coast have triggered emergency conditions. Lincoln City, Tillamook, Manzanita, Nehalem

Oregon Coast Opens Up Crabbing to Everyone, Clamming Not Yet
Previously it had been restricted to only Oregonians. Sciences, South Coast, kids

Washington Coast Waters Open to Crabbing, Fishing May 26
Waters will reopen for fishing with crabbing on the Washington side of the Columbia River restarting that day as well

$16 Million in Aid Set for Oregon Coast Marine Fishery Businesses
ODFW anticipates some $16 million in federal aid will be available to Oregon's marine-related and coastal fishery sectors. South coast

Oregon Officials Say Stay Clear of Seal Pups Found on Coast This Time of Year
These little guys need plenty of social distance; already two incidents of interference this month. Sciences, Washington Coast

Fur Seal Pup Rescued on N. Oregon Coast Headed for Happy Ending
A young Guadalupe fur seal caused a bit of a stir on the now-empty Oregon coast this week. Seaside Aquarium, Science, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach

Ewww, 'Globsters' of Oregon / Washington Coast and Their Paranormal Past
A particularly disgusting form of stranded whale corpse that has actually spawned odd legends

Manzanita's Wreck of the Glenesslin: Historical Oregon Coast Controversy
It all happened in tiny Manzanita, even before the village had that name. Nehalem Bay, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Cannon Beach

Molting Elephant Seal Found on Oregon Coast - Painful Process There and at Wa...
There is good news and bad news for those chomping at the bit to visit beaches in Washington and Oregon. Weather, South coast

Whale Carcass Buried After Landing on N. Oregon Coast Beach near Pacific City
Beach rangers and a local contractor buried the whale on Monday

Stinky Whale Washes up on N. Oregon Coast Beach near Pacific City
A camp host at the area discovered the corpse of a 39-foot gray whale. Sciences

Oregon Coast Easter Egg Hunt Goes Virtual: Lincoln City Brings It To Locals
April 11 at noon the event goes live on the Lincoln City Cultural Center Facebook page. Lincoln City events

Weird from Oregon Coast Archives: When They Found A Mutant Crab
It was a crab with three pinchers on one of its arms - a kind of mutant crab no one at the Seaside Aquarium had ever seen. Science

Depoe Bay History: the Story Behind Some Oregon Coast Landmarks
The aquarium, spouting horn, famed restaurants: a trip through time. Newport, Yachats, Lincoln City

Extremely Rare Find: Pacific Snake Eel on Oregon Coast
Only a few times documented in Oregon, south coast; Washington coast last year. Seaside Aquarium




OREGON COAST / WASHINGTON COAST MARINE SCIENCE NEWS, UPDATES, REFERENCE

OREGON / WASHINGTON COAST MARINE SCIENCE REFERENCE

Past articles and material from Oregon Coast Beach Connection on a variety of marine science and biology subjects. More added periodically. See the search box at top to find specific subjects


Strange Blue Velella Velella Return to Oregon Coast, Some Spots Thicker Than Others - The alerts are going out: the blue tide has come in. The Oregon coast is getting hit by another wave of little blue creatures called velella velella (or Purple Sailors or by-the-wind Sailors)


Janthina / Violet Snails: Tiny, Rare Purple Weirdos of Oregon Coast - They are what is known Janthina janthina, otherwise known as the Violet Snail, Storm Snail or even just the common purple snail. Yet there’s nothing really that common about them here on the west coast of the U.S. In fact, no one in Oregon really knows much about them


The Kooky and the Cool on Oregon Coast Right Now: Pryosomes, Ghost Forests - The small, tube-like creatures resemble plastic to some degree. The crazy thing is they are in actuality tiny colonies of hundreds of other even smaller creatures.


California Sea Cucumber Breathes Out of Its Butt: Weird Washington, Oregon Coast Science - They are a true freak of the deep along the Oregon coast and Washington coast. The California Sea Cucumber is also known by the names Giant Sea Cucumber and Giant Red Sea Cucumber, and they’re a truly weird mix of alien movie and punk rock aesthetics


Burrowing Sea Cucumber: Oregon Coast Storm Unearths An Interesting Critter - Weird little critters called burrowing sea cucumbers (Leptosynapta clarki) were suddenly found in abundance


Rarity of Oregon / Washington Coast: the Trippy Mola Mola / Sunfish (Video) - Mola mola or ocean sunfish usually lives well south of the Pacific Northwest (and reportedly well offshore), but occasionally the kooky, large, semi-round fish wanders as north as British Columbia

Oh, the Lowly Sand Flea: They Should be Exalted on the Oregon Coast - What kind of sand fleas are there on the Oregon coast and what do they do? First of all, they're technically called amphipods. They're a kind of tiny crustacean and not related to fleas.


Tiny and See-Through on the Oregon Coast: Adorable but Eerie - This tiny see-through beastie is actually a Dungeness crab, but a very baby one. They go through this stage early in life, becoming eerily transparent but with a dash of blue.


Sea Gooseberry: What is That Translucent Thing on Oregon Coast Beaches? Surprising Science - It’s called a Sea Gooseberry (Pleurobrachi bachei) or comb jelly, and it shows up fairly often during spring and summer on the beaches

Whales and Their Legends: Ewww, 'Globsters' of Oregon / Washington Coast and Their Paranormal Past - Perhaps the grossest thing you can find on the Oregon coast or Washington coast (or any beach in the world) is what is sometimes referred to as the “globster.” It’s a particularly disgusting form of stranded whale corpse

Oregon Coast Science Experts: What is Sea Foam? Foam in the ocean is just sea bubbles, started off by tiny little phytoplankton that have died and the way their skeletons change the surface tension of the water

All About Oregon Coast Whales, Whale Watching

- MORE OREGON / WASHINGTON COAST SCIENCE -

Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Geology

Complete List of Oregon Coast Ghost Forests

Southern Oregon Coast - Washington Coast

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.
