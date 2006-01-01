

No Seahorses on Washington / Oregon Coast, Just the Unbelievable, Related Bay...

Related to the seahorse is the bay pipefish, which does thngs you won't believe. Sciences, South coast

Sunny Skies Return to Washington / Oregon Coast, More 'Glowing' Possible

Again chances of seeing the glowing waves at night as well as the glowing sand phenomena. Weather, science

The Odd Blob That Glows on Oregon / Washington Coast: You May Find It

This summer has seen a lot of the Crystal jellies wash up, which glow green in water. Sciences

That Trippy Time a 'Tsunami Fish' Was on Display at Oregon Coast

One living entity that made it to the Washington coast first became a bit of an attraction here. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Astounding Glowing Waves (and Sand) on Oregon Coast Right Now

A rare, consistent run of 'glowing waves' at night from the south coast up through Washington. Weather

Sami the Sea Lion Returns to Central Oregon Coast's Florence for Hide 'n Seek

A way for shoppers to peruse the village while socially-distanced and properly-masked. South coast

Updates on Crabbing, Clamming from Washington, Oregon Coast

Part of Wash resumes crabbing; southern Oregon coast resumes razor clamming. Sciences

Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium to Open Up After Five-Month Closure

August 10 it will finally open back up with five outdoor exhibits. Travel tips. Hotels

Virtual Workshops Bring Together Art and Science of Oregon Coast

Marine Reserves Workshops where participants will learn about special ocean habitats and creatures while creating art. Sciences

Three Unique, Even Trippy Aspects of Seaside on N. Oregon Coast

A Ferris wheel, when the cove fell apart, what's under Seaside. History, science

Baby Seal Swims Up Seaside River, Charms N. Oregon Coast Visitors; Video

One adorable critter wandered downtown waterways early Sunday morning and charmed the heck out of visitors. Sciences, Seaside Aquarium, South Coast

Tiny and See-Through on the Oregon Coast: Adorable but Eerie

They go through this stage early in life, becoming eerily transparent but with a dash of blue. Sciences, Seaside Aquarium, South Coast

Rarity of Oregon / Washington Coast: the Trippy Mola Mola / Sunfish (Video)

Occasionally the kooky, large, semi-round fish wanders north. Sciences

Adorable Wild Seals Visible Around S. Oregon Coast Now

Cape Arago and Shore Acres hold plenty of wildlife sightings. Coos Bay, Bandon. Science

Razor Clamming Closed in Two Parts of Oregon Coast

Razor clamming is closed from Seaside to Astoria; and from Arago southward

Bioluminescent Phytoplankton: What Makes Glowing Sand On Oregon Coast, Washin...

One of the more treasured, wondrous and surreal experiences you can have is 'glowing sand' at night. Sciences

Tornado, WWII Submarines and Motor Lodge: Oregon Coast Inns With A Past

A full dive into living Oregon coast history is a refreshing thing. Yet it's rare. Lincoln City, Newport

Waves That Go the Wrong Direction: Weird Oregon / Washington Coast Science

The foam is heading outward, towards the sea, instead of towards land. Weather

Four Wonders of Nehalem Bay - Eye-popping, Even Surreal

N. Oregon Coast A lot of people aren't paying attention as they zip through the tiny towns of Wheeler and Nehalem. Travel tips, kids

Funky, Freaky and Adorable is One Oregon / Washington Coast Fishie

Described as being like a ping pong ball in the water, a golf ball or a fat little helicopter. Sciences

Yes, There Is Now an Exploding Whale Park in Florence, Oregon Coast

It was opened up officially last year as Siuslaw River Beach Access Park, and recently acquired the new name. History, south coast

If You're Wondering About All Those Dead Crabs on Oregon / Washington Coast

This happens in the spring and then again late summer, usually with more of them. Sciences

Robust Clubhook Squid: Freaky Fish of Washington, Oregon Coast

Not a lot is certain about their population, except that the robust clubhook squid (Onykia robusta) is found in deeper waters. Sciences

Razor Clamming Resumes on South Central Oregon Coast

All areas of the Oregon coast from the Columbia River southward to Cape Arago. Sciences

Washington / Oregon Coast: Gray Whale Carcass Strands at Long Beach

Seaside Aquarium responded to a beached whale on the southern Washington coast, discovering a 37-foot male Gray whale

Officials Seek Public Input on N. Oregon Coast Fish Passage Issues

Three culverts that failed on the northern half of the Oregon coast have triggered emergency conditions. Lincoln City, Tillamook, Manzanita, Nehalem

Oregon Coast Opens Up Crabbing to Everyone, Clamming Not Yet

Previously it had been restricted to only Oregonians. Sciences, South Coast, kids

Washington Coast Waters Open to Crabbing, Fishing May 26

Waters will reopen for fishing with crabbing on the Washington side of the Columbia River restarting that day as well

$16 Million in Aid Set for Oregon Coast Marine Fishery Businesses

ODFW anticipates some $16 million in federal aid will be available to Oregon's marine-related and coastal fishery sectors. South coast

Oregon Officials Say Stay Clear of Seal Pups Found on Coast This Time of Year

These little guys need plenty of social distance; already two incidents of interference this month. Sciences, Washington Coast

Fur Seal Pup Rescued on N. Oregon Coast Headed for Happy Ending

A young Guadalupe fur seal caused a bit of a stir on the now-empty Oregon coast this week. Seaside Aquarium, Science, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach

Ewww, 'Globsters' of Oregon / Washington Coast and Their Paranormal Past

A particularly disgusting form of stranded whale corpse that has actually spawned odd legends

Manzanita's Wreck of the Glenesslin: Historical Oregon Coast Controversy

It all happened in tiny Manzanita, even before the village had that name. Nehalem Bay, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Cannon Beach

Molting Elephant Seal Found on Oregon Coast - Painful Process There and at Wa...

There is good news and bad news for those chomping at the bit to visit beaches in Washington and Oregon. Weather, South coast

Whale Carcass Buried After Landing on N. Oregon Coast Beach near Pacific City

Beach rangers and a local contractor buried the whale on Monday

Stinky Whale Washes up on N. Oregon Coast Beach near Pacific City

A camp host at the area discovered the corpse of a 39-foot gray whale. Sciences

Oregon Coast Easter Egg Hunt Goes Virtual: Lincoln City Brings It To Locals

April 11 at noon the event goes live on the Lincoln City Cultural Center Facebook page. Lincoln City events

Weird from Oregon Coast Archives: When They Found A Mutant Crab

It was a crab with three pinchers on one of its arms - a kind of mutant crab no one at the Seaside Aquarium had ever seen. Science

Depoe Bay History: the Story Behind Some Oregon Coast Landmarks

The aquarium, spouting horn, famed restaurants: a trip through time. Newport, Yachats, Lincoln City

Extremely Rare Find: Pacific Snake Eel on Oregon Coast

Only a few times documented in Oregon, south coast; Washington coast last year. Seaside Aquarium