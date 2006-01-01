|
Search for Oregon Coast - Washington Coast marine science subjects, marine biology
|Latest Oregon Coast / Washington Coast Marine Science News
|
No Seahorses on Washington / Oregon Coast, Just the Unbelievable, Related Bay...
Sunny Skies Return to Washington / Oregon Coast, More 'Glowing' Possible
The Odd Blob That Glows on Oregon / Washington Coast: You May Find It
That Trippy Time a 'Tsunami Fish' Was on Display at Oregon Coast
Astounding Glowing Waves (and Sand) on Oregon Coast Right Now
Sami the Sea Lion Returns to Central Oregon Coast's Florence for Hide 'n Seek
Updates on Crabbing, Clamming from Washington, Oregon Coast
Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium to Open Up After Five-Month Closure
Virtual Workshops Bring Together Art and Science of Oregon Coast
Three Unique, Even Trippy Aspects of Seaside on N. Oregon Coast
Baby Seal Swims Up Seaside River, Charms N. Oregon Coast Visitors; Video
Tiny and See-Through on the Oregon Coast: Adorable but Eerie
Rarity of Oregon / Washington Coast: the Trippy Mola Mola / Sunfish (Video)
Adorable Wild Seals Visible Around S. Oregon Coast Now
Razor Clamming Closed in Two Parts of Oregon Coast
Bioluminescent Phytoplankton: What Makes Glowing Sand On Oregon Coast, Washin...
Tornado, WWII Submarines and Motor Lodge: Oregon Coast Inns With A Past
Waves That Go the Wrong Direction: Weird Oregon / Washington Coast Science
Four Wonders of Nehalem Bay - Eye-popping, Even Surreal
Funky, Freaky and Adorable is One Oregon / Washington Coast Fishie
Yes, There Is Now an Exploding Whale Park in Florence, Oregon Coast
If You're Wondering About All Those Dead Crabs on Oregon / Washington Coast
Robust Clubhook Squid: Freaky Fish of Washington, Oregon Coast
Razor Clamming Resumes on South Central Oregon Coast
Washington / Oregon Coast: Gray Whale Carcass Strands at Long Beach
Officials Seek Public Input on N. Oregon Coast Fish Passage Issues
Oregon Coast Opens Up Crabbing to Everyone, Clamming Not Yet
Washington Coast Waters Open to Crabbing, Fishing May 26
$16 Million in Aid Set for Oregon Coast Marine Fishery Businesses
Oregon Officials Say Stay Clear of Seal Pups Found on Coast This Time of Year
Fur Seal Pup Rescued on N. Oregon Coast Headed for Happy Ending
Ewww, 'Globsters' of Oregon / Washington Coast and Their Paranormal Past
Manzanita's Wreck of the Glenesslin: Historical Oregon Coast Controversy
Molting Elephant Seal Found on Oregon Coast - Painful Process There and at Wa...
Whale Carcass Buried After Landing on N. Oregon Coast Beach near Pacific City
Stinky Whale Washes up on N. Oregon Coast Beach near Pacific City
Oregon Coast Easter Egg Hunt Goes Virtual: Lincoln City Brings It To Locals
Weird from Oregon Coast Archives: When They Found A Mutant Crab
Depoe Bay History: the Story Behind Some Oregon Coast Landmarks
Extremely Rare Find: Pacific Snake Eel on Oregon Coast
OREGON / WASHINGTON COAST MARINE SCIENCE REFERENCE
Past articles and material from Oregon Coast Beach Connection on a variety of marine science and biology subjects. More added periodically. See the search box at top to find specific subjects
Strange Blue Velella Velella Return to Oregon Coast, Some Spots Thicker Than Others - The alerts are going out: the blue tide has come in. The Oregon coast is getting hit by another wave of little blue creatures called velella velella (or Purple Sailors or by-the-wind Sailors)
Janthina / Violet Snails: Tiny, Rare Purple Weirdos of Oregon Coast - They are what is known Janthina janthina, otherwise known as the Violet Snail, Storm Snail or even just the common purple snail. Yet there’s nothing really that common about them here on the west coast of the U.S. In fact, no one in Oregon really knows much about them
The Kooky and the Cool on Oregon Coast Right Now: Pryosomes, Ghost Forests - The small, tube-like creatures resemble plastic to some degree. The crazy thing is they are in actuality tiny colonies of hundreds of other even smaller creatures.
California Sea Cucumber Breathes Out of Its Butt: Weird Washington, Oregon Coast Science - They are a true freak of the deep along the Oregon coast and Washington coast. The California Sea Cucumber is also known by the names Giant Sea Cucumber and Giant Red Sea Cucumber, and they’re a truly weird mix of alien movie and punk rock aesthetics
Burrowing Sea Cucumber: Oregon Coast Storm Unearths An Interesting Critter - Weird little critters called burrowing sea cucumbers (Leptosynapta clarki) were suddenly found in abundance
Rarity of Oregon / Washington Coast: the Trippy Mola Mola / Sunfish (Video) - Mola mola or ocean sunfish usually lives well south of the Pacific Northwest (and reportedly well offshore), but occasionally the kooky, large, semi-round fish wanders as north as British Columbia
Oh, the Lowly Sand Flea: They Should be Exalted on the Oregon Coast - What kind of sand fleas are there on the Oregon coast and what do they do? First of all, they're technically called amphipods. They're a kind of tiny crustacean and not related to fleas.
Tiny and See-Through on the Oregon Coast: Adorable but Eerie - This tiny see-through beastie is actually a Dungeness crab, but a very baby one. They go through this stage early in life, becoming eerily transparent but with a dash of blue.
Sea Gooseberry: What is That Translucent Thing on Oregon Coast Beaches? Surprising Science - It’s called a Sea Gooseberry (Pleurobrachi bachei) or comb jelly, and it shows up fairly often during spring and summer on the beaches
Whales and Their Legends: Ewww, 'Globsters' of Oregon / Washington Coast and Their Paranormal Past - Perhaps the grossest thing you can find on the Oregon coast or Washington coast (or any beach in the world) is what is sometimes referred to as the “globster.” It’s a particularly disgusting form of stranded whale corpse
Oregon Coast Science Experts: What is Sea Foam? Foam in the ocean is just sea bubbles, started off by tiny little phytoplankton that have died and the way their skeletons change the surface tension of the water
All About Oregon Coast Whales, Whale Watching
- MORE OREGON / WASHINGTON COAST SCIENCE -
Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather
Complete List of Oregon Coast Ghost Forests
Southern Oregon Coast - Washington Coast
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted