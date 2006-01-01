Oregon Coast Reference Guide: Last News from Seaside Aquarium, Article Archives Seaside Aquarium

A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Rare, Bizarre Glowing Creatures Strand on Oregon Coast Beaches

It's called a pyrosome, and the ones found here are less than a foot; actually massive colonies of cloned creatures. Seaside Aquarium, science

Experts Warn: Do Not Pick Up Stranded Turtles on Oregon Coast

Like baby seals or seals that are molting, sea turtles are also to be left alone. Seaside Aquarium, science

The Freaky and Funny Lumpsucker of the Oregon Coast

With huge, bulbous eyes and an even more balloon-like body, they are comical and odd at the same time. Science, kids, Seaside Aquarium

Gobs of Cool Creatures, Odd Finds on Oregon Coast Beaches Now

A brief walk along any Oregon coast beach can yield bundles of wonders, especially after storms. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Bloated, Stinky Whale Strands on N. Oregon Coast

The bloated corpse of a full grown Humpback whale washed ashore at Falcon Cove Beach Saturday. Seaside Aquarium, science

Surreal and Strange Nudibranch the Pokemon of Oregon Coast Tide Pools - But Real

One of the coolest critters to be on the lookout for is the nudibranch. Science, Seaside Aquarium

What's Different About Summer Tide Pools on Oregon Coast; Including a Mystery

In a lot of ways, it is indeed tide pool season on the Oregon coast - but a different kind. Science, kids, Seaside Aquarium

Unusual for July, N. Oregon Coast Ocean Burp Brings Numerous Critters

Gobs of interesting stuff washed up onshore on the north Oregon coast yesterday, in what is commonly called an ocean burp. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Oh, the Lowly Sand Flea: They Should be Exalted on the Oregon Coast

When it comes to the Oregon coast, you've got it all wrong about the sand flea. Science, Seaside Aquarium

New on Oregon Coast: Free Camping, Brew Pub, Summer Hours

Free Camping Day this weekend, a brewpub in Cannon Beach and summer hours at regional attractions all around. Cannon Beach, Newport, Seaside Aquarium, kids

Remarkable Oregon Coast Curiosity Coming Soon: the Water Jelly

An odd little jellyfish called the water jelly (also known as the crystal jelly). Science

The Creatures of Spring on Oregon Coast: Birds, Baby Whales, More

A lot happening with migrating birds, whales and their newborn, and maybe more purple jellyfish

Adorable Seal Pups Again on Oregon Coast - But Officials Have Warnings

Trying to help them could actually kill them, warn officials

Rare Dolphin Stranding Near Oregon Coast: Seen Once in Two Decades

The five-foot-long dolphin was found stranded in Seaview, Washington. Seaside Aquarium, science

Forgotten Oregon Coast History: Natatoriums of Seaside, Cannon Beach

From about 1910 until the 30s, these were the meeting places and hotspots for fun along much of the coastline. Seaside Aquarium

The Other Mystery Creature Washing Up on Oregon Coast: Gooseneck Barnacles

Those weird little purple velella velella creatures aren't the only oddity being found on Oregon's beaches right now. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Mystery Solved on Oregon Coast Filament, Fiber-like Finds

CoastWatch members had been finding them for the last month or so, and were getting increasingly stumped. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Whale Washes Up; Dolphin Finds on N. Oregon Coast

Slightly Concerning Five creatures washing up on the beaches of the Oregon coast all at once; whale, porpoise, 3 dolphins that may be alarming. Seaside Aquarium

A Very Alien Oregon Coast Resident: the Basket Star

One stunning creature lurking off the waters of the Oregon coast you'll never see: the Basket star. Science. Seaside Aquarium, Hatfield Marine Science Center

Visitors to Oregon Coast Delighted by Sea Lion Behavior Called Rafting

The dark bodies of some sort of sea creatures were bundled together in way; science, Manzanita

Why This N. Oregon Coast Spot Has So Many Sand Dollars, Brown Waves, Clams

One chunk of the north Oregon coast is known for three very unique situations. Science, Hatfield, Seaside Aquarium

Oregon Coast Beach Discoveries Include Rare Fish, Jellies, Uglies

A host of interesting beasties and objects that storms had brought up onshore. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Storm Surges Create Fun Finds Along Oregon Coast Beaches

This weekend's wild waves and ample winds caused the ocean to cough up a bundle of things. Science. Seaside Aquarium

Shark May Pose Problem to Surfers on N. Oregon Coast

The general public is in no danger while wading in the breakers, but surfers are cautioned

Oregon Coast Mystery of Puzzling Purple Waves Solved

It is a jellyfish-like creature called a salp. But there may be a surprise twist as to why there are so many

Humpback Whales Seen Darting Between Boats on N. Oregon Coast

Boaters, residents and visitors to Astoria have gotten quite the thrill this last week with rather rare sightings of Humpback whales. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Odd Little Jellyfish Hitting Oregon Coast

Indeed, Aequorea victoria are all over the Oregon coast right now. Science

Officials: Stop 'Fawn-Napping' from Oregon's Inland, Coastal Forests

Do not pick up fawns, or elk calves, baby seals, cougar or bobcat kittens, bear cubs, fledgling birds, or other young wildlife. Safety

New Octopus at N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Aquarium

It's currently on display in the Seaside Aquarium, along with three other much larger octopuses Science

What is That Translucent Thing on Oregon Coast Beaches? Surprising Science

Some see-through surprises may delight you, in the form of two wacky kinds of almost-jellyfish. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Odd Oregon Coast History: Lincoln City's Citizen Sea Lion

The big barking beast brought thousands to the tiny Oregon coast hamlet

Three Bizarre Oregon Coast Encounters: Sea Lion, Squid, Slamming Whale

A whale landed on a boat, a sea lion scared people on a dark beach, a squid vs. a boat

Season of Seal Babies Again on Oregon Coast: Cause for Warnings

While cute and cuddly beyond belief, you absolutely have to let these little ones alone. Seaside Aquarium

Killer Whales Play and Pose for Pictures Off Central Oregon Coast

These kinds of whales are smaller and more shark-like in appearance, hang out in smaller groups, and they come here chasing baby whales and seals and sea lions. Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats

Purple Creatures Land on Oregon Coast, with Their Predators

Hordes of purple jellyfish have been cast up onto the sands along with snails that like to eat them out at sea. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Extreme Oregon Coast Cuteness: When Adorable Baby Seals Attack

Talk about a dream job. Not only are you working on the Oregon coast but you get to hang around little cuties like these. Seaside Aquarium, kids.

Latest Travel, Science News from Oregon Coast: Seals, Wonders, Sky Objects

A quick roundup of the latest Oregon coast travel and science news includes lots about seals, astronomy, geology, wild travel sights, crabbing

Oregon Coast Officials on Plentiful Crabs, Wildlife, Birds

Some kinds of crabs are aplenty, and seals and birds are sure to delight. Science

New Asian 'Tsunami Fish' Causes a Stir with Oregon Coast Scientists

The Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport will be the next home for yet another tsunami fish found. Seaside Aquarium, attractions

Second Sea Turtle Rescued by Crew from Oregon Coast

Yet another sea turtle was found and rescued by the Seaside Aquarium - once again on the southern Washington coast. Science

Bundles of Wildlife to be Seen on North, Central Oregon Coast

Look for egrets, scoters, eagles, sea lions, harbor seals, a good fishing spot and so many birds. Cannon Beach, Oceanside, Florence, Newport, Pacific City. Science. Kids

Oregon Coast Crew Assists Live Turtle Found in Washington

The Olive Ridley turtle suffered from hypothermia but appeared to be in good condition. Seaside Aquarium, science

Jellyfish Talk This Week in Newport, Central Oregon Coast

They are the subject of a talk given by Dr. Richard Brodeur on December 18 at the PUD. Newport events

Oregon Coast Scientists: Sharks May Be Killing Endangered Sea Lions

A new study out of Newport's Hatfield finds that one species of shark may gobbling up and endangered species of sea lion

Oregon Coast Officials: Quiet Sea Lions and Eagle Drama

They're touting the 'quiet sea lions' and spilling the beans on some wild interaction between birds right now. Florence, Yachats, Cannon Beach, Newport, Oceanside

Oregon Officials: Leave Baby Seals, Deer Alone in Forests, Coast

Baby seals have been showing up regularly on the Oregon coast, and in deep forested areas you may run across young deer fawn

Oregon Coast Sightings: Sea Lions, Birds, Whales, Amphibians

A lot is happening with birds, sea lions and amphibians in the forests and near the beaches and bays. Science, kids. Oceanside, Tillamook

Two Babies at N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Aquarium

Another bundle of joy for the Seaside Aquarium happened over the weekend, with the birth of yet another baby seal; but not a good ending for the fawn

Fascinating New Babies Now at Seaside Aquarium, N. Oregon Coast

Mystery eggs have hatched and the fish finally ID'd after months, and there are new baby moon jellies. Science