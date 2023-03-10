Celebrate Oregon Coast Sharks with Newport's Sharktoberfest, Oct. 14

Published 10/03/23 at 7:17 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Part of Newport goes bonkers for the sharks in a couple of weeks, as the Hatfield Marine Science Center and its Big Fish Lab host Sharktoberfest on October 14. More than just eye-popping Oregon coast science (as if that wasn't enough), this event brings food, wine and beer to the conversation about sharks, which includes yummy partnerships with Ultralife Cafe and OSU's Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center. Amid all the culinary frivolity is a series of conversations with shark scientists, along with a showing of a Shark Week film featuring members of the Big Fish Lab research group, a Q&A session, and even a live dissection of a shark. (Photo Hatfield Marine Science Center)

The event takes place at the Hatfield from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now. All proceeds go directly to supporting shark research.

Alexandra McInturf of the Hatfield said there will be a lot going on.

“Did you know that Oregon is home to 15 different shark species?” she told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “What better way to celebrate spooky season than to learn more about them? We are celebrating Sharktoberfest here at the Big Fish Lab and we want you to join us. Bring your friends and family for an afternoon of fun crafts, food, beer & wine, and conversations with real shark scientists.”

The Big Fish Lab at Oregon State University is dedicated to researching the movements, behaviors, and physiology of sharks in Oregon and worldwide. At Sharktoberfest, you will learn how they study these animals and what scientists have learned so far.

“We will also cover specialized topics from experts in the field – like shark social lives, shark moms, and more,” McInturf said.

The start of the afternoon will feature a live shark dissection of a mako shark that recently washed ashore at Beverly Beach. This is a unique opportunity to get up close and hands-on with these creatures. After a brief intermission, they will show a Discovery Channel Shark Week program featuring Dr. James Sulikowski, a world-renowned researcher of shark moms. You will then get a chance to ask all your questions to Dr. Sulikowski and Dr. Alexandra McInturf, who studies whether sharks have friends – and why they may indeed have pals.

OSU's Big Fish Lab is run by Dr. Taylor Chapple and Dr. James Sulikowski, a continuation of their dedication to being marine stewards. Their work encompasses much more than the Oregon coast, stretching globally and innovating how shark research is being done. They are known for inventing new technologies and techniques in the study of these finned marauders of the deep, while collecting around them a vast team of collaborators from all over the world. Chapple and Sulikowski have complementary expertise in a variety of fields that creates a dynamic pair of researchers, encompassing the disciplines of climate science, behavior, ecology and physiology.

You can also enter the raffle for the chance to win gear from the Big Fish Lab and its partners (cash only). All proceeds go directly to supporting shark research.

Below: shark wandering the south Oregon coast, courtesy US Coast Guard







Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

